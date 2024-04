Which won't be Hoeness or any other German candidate.



I do think that's a little undermining of him. He has done incredibly well at Stuttgart and plays very very close to our style of play both in style and formation.I think it will be Amorim and I think his style ultimately looks very similar to ours but there are fair concerns to say our Squad doesn't really look built for his 3-4-3 (as it wasn't built for that it was built for Klopps formation)