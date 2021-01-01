« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8920 on: Today at 01:07:57 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:26 pm
TBF to Hoeness, when he took them over, the team had sold the likes of Joelinton, Schulz and Demirbay and didnt do a good job replacing them.   Hoffenheim will always be a small village team at the end of the day, and apart form a few outliers are very much the definiton of a mid-table team, as they where under Hoeness. Also it was his first head coach job.

What hes done this season at Stuttgart is genuinely mad. Rightly Alonso and Leverkusen get the plaudits, but taking that Stuttgart team into the CL is even more incredible.

Yeah, I'm sure there is extenuating circumstances but the Hoffenheim stuff just looks very, very average - and maybe even bad.

Agree on the Stuttgart stuff. I just think most big clubs will want to see him repeat that feat (or drop a little but do alright in the CL/EL) before diving in and handing him the reins. I actually didn't appreciate that he coached Hoffenheim in the EL, in his first season. They actually won their group comfortably, albeit the other teams were Red Star, Slovan Liberec and Gent so not particularly strong. They then went out to Molde in the first knockout round. Again, think we'd want a bigger/better sample size of European achievement from the new manager, given the expectation is that we'll be in the CL every season.

Don't think Amorim massively ticks boxes here either but has much more experience - got Sporting through their CL group in 21/22 before being eliminated by City, failed to progress from their CL group in 22/23, but then got to the quarters of EL and eliminated Arsenal in the process before going out to Juve. Then this year, finished second in their EL group to Atalanta before then being narrowly eliminated by them in the round of 16... which given last Thursday doesn't look too bad.

Point being, we love data and I just don't think we have enough of it to make a call on Hoeness.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8921 on: Today at 01:12:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:02:37 pm
That's interesting from Ornstein that.

Amorim in but maybe not necessarily top candidate.

Hoeness may be in contention.

The comment of going left field and "not looking for applause but to get it right" may mean someone very different than what we expect.

Names that come to mind on this:

Frank
Motta
Fonseca
Kovac - although isn't he quite a defensive manager, and also not really that good in his last jobs
Hoeness
Slot
Roger Schmidt
Emrey

Would add Marco Rose to this list as well
dis_1

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8922 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm
Rafa for 12 months, then Xabi?
Oh Campione

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8923 on: Today at 01:21:59 pm
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 01:20:00 pm
Rafa for 12 months, then Xabi?

Rafas time as a top football manager has unfortunately passed, wouldn't want him anywhere near the managers job now
bornandbRED

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8924 on: Today at 01:50:04 pm
Ornstein is a bluffer. He was saying Alonso is strong preference a day before he ruled himself out.

In other words: nobody has a clue.

Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8925 on: Today at 02:02:28 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:50:04 pm
Ornstein is a bluffer. He was saying Alonso is strong preference a day before he ruled himself out.

Not defending him because I don't give a fuck, but in fairness he's not a mind-reader is he? Alonso probably was a strong preference. His decision was out of our hands.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8926 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 01:20:00 pm
Rafa for 12 months, then Xabi?

This isn't the 00's anymore. Rafa is done.

I think it will be Amorim. They are jsut trying to throw diffrent names at us now.
Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8927 on: Today at 02:05:42 pm
I would be very surprised if Michael Edwards/FSG do not know their man by now. I wouldnt be surprised if it is all but wrapped up behind the scenes. For whatever reason, its all being kept water tight from anyone outside that circle. I reckon whoever it is, they are currently in a job and we wont know until their season finishes.
Wool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8928 on: Today at 02:06:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:38 pm
This isn't the 00's anymore. Rafa is done.

I think it will be Amorim. They are jsut trying to throw diffrent names at us now.
Yup. Weve seen it quite often where weve been linked with players with a lot of noise coming from foreign journalists (as is the case with Amorim) while local journos etc were downplaying the links. Its just how we operate. We saw it with Nunez, Alisson, Szoboszlai etc.
bornandbRED

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8929 on: Today at 02:06:26 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:02:28 pm
Not defending him because I don't give a fuck, but in fairness he's not a mind-reader is he? Alonso probably was a strong preference. His decision was out of our hands.

It was reported that the club knew Alonsos intentions early on.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8930 on: Today at 02:09:04 pm
Imagine thinking FSG not knowing who they want as our new manager when they are about 4 weeks from announcing it.  ;D

The way we are set up with our data and analytics team and with Michael Edwards being back unofficially since December, we've known who it will be for a while now.
amir87

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8931 on: Today at 02:13:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:09:04 pm
Imagine thinking FSG not knowing who they want as our new manager when they are about 4 weeks from announcing it.  ;D

The way we are set up with our data and analytics team and with Michael Edwards being back unofficially since December, we've known who it will be for a while now.

Spot on Samie.

We're just waiting for Man Utd to sack him first so we don't have to pay compensation.
BCCC

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8932 on: Today at 02:15:52 pm
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 01:20:00 pm
Rafa for 12 months, then Xabi?

Do you really think Xabi will want to follow Rafa after he royally fucked him over during the Gareth Barry saga?
danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8933 on: Today at 02:16:21 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:50:04 pm
Ornstein is a bluffer. He was saying Alonso is strong preference a day before he ruled himself out.

In other words: nobody has a clue.

Correct. He words his statements in such a way as to leave all options open, because he doesnt have a scooby. The club are clearly keeping their cards close to their chest because they dont want to upset a manager who is still in a job.
singerj

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8934 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm
Cant really stand to listen to Ornstein talk. Pompousness at unlistenable levels.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8935 on: Today at 03:03:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:09:04 pm
Imagine thinking FSG not knowing who they want as our new manager when they are about 4 weeks from announcing it.  ;D

The way we are set up with our data and analytics team and with Michael Edwards being back unofficially since December, we've known who it will be for a while now.

Fuckin hell when you see it written down like that it's not long till Klopps gone
lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8936 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 03:03:10 pm
Fuckin hell when you see it written down like that it's not long till Klopps gone

Yeah, 16th April man. The last game is May 19th......


Or is it??????
👀🤓🥷
Dougle

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8937 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:50:04 pm
Ornstein is a bluffer. He was saying Alonso is strong preference a day before he ruled himself out.

In other words: nobody has a clue.

Page 224.....
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8938 on: Today at 03:22:17 pm
Quote from: Funkster on Today at 02:05:42 pm
we wont know until their season finishes.


Or they have won their league (and anything else they are in for)
Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8939 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm »
 
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:22:17 pm

Or they have won their league (and anything else they are in for)

Exactly what Im wishfully thinking. :D
dis_1

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8940 on: Today at 03:53:29 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 02:15:52 pm
Do you really think Xabi will want to follow Rafa after he royally fucked him over during the Gareth Barry saga?

no not really, it was just with the snippet that it could be a name that hadn't been mentioned. It was more the idea of seasoned manager who could plug the gap until the right candidate comes along, as has been alluded to. i don't think things ever work out quite that way in reality though. i think better to believe in potential, and back it. If the 'oven-ready' candidate isn't obvious or available, then go with someone young, intelligent and adaptable. i'm assuming our interview process will involve more than just a quick chat with an agent. given our data models, i'd hope it involves time discussing how we work with data, and how the manager plans to utilise it, and probably plugging in that managers footprint with our current setup and pouring over the models and simulations.

 
robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8941 on: Today at 04:11:11 pm
Were sleeping on Xavi still are we?
Kopenhagen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8942 on: Today at 04:12:47 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:26:33 am
Neil Jones has just name dropped Niko Kovac.

:lmao Yeah, no.

