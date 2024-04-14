A lot of chatter about the sustainability of Klopp's style at the moment and there is definitely an undeniable correlation between it and the amount of injuries we sustain. We've suffered two 'down' seasons because of it during Klopp's time here as well. Maybe we should be looking for a coach that delivers a more possession-based controlled approach. The squad's profile - and certainly the midfield's - suit it more than people seem to think in my opinion.
In athletics terms, it's like the clean athletes who keep picking up injuries, and keep breaking down, because they are having to continuously push their bodies past what it can manage, in their attempt to keep up with the drug cheats.
Not that I'm saying there is a similarity here.........