LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 07:06:04 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 14, 2024, 11:26:22 pm
I love Jurgen and would love him to stay. I loathe this long goodbye stuff though.

Hated it with Firmino last year too.

If he hadn't have said anything it would be worse, say nothing of leaving the club in a mess.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:58:24 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:16:19 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dVbmAB78GI

interesrting stuff from orstein
get the feeling it may be someone surprising

A lot of chatter about the sustainability of Klopp's style at the moment and there is definitely an undeniable correlation between it and the amount of injuries we sustain. We've suffered two 'down' seasons because of it during Klopp's time here as well. Maybe we should be looking for a coach that delivers a more possession-based controlled approach. The squad's profile - and certainly the midfield's - suit it more than people seem to think in my opinion.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:00:14 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:02:53 am
https://x.com/skysportspl/status/1779939990048326134?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

I know hes out of the running but it cant just be me that thinks RDZ would be the right man to fix some of that?

He wouldn't be that bad of an appointment.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:10:15 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:58:24 am
A lot of chatter about the sustainability of Klopp's style at the moment and there is definitely an undeniable correlation between it and the amount of injuries we sustain. We've suffered two 'down' seasons because of it during Klopp's time here as well. Maybe we should be looking for a coach that delivers a more possession-based controlled approach. The squad's profile - and certainly the midfield's - suit it more than people seem to think in my opinion.

In athletics terms, it's like the clean athletes who keep picking up injuries, and keep breaking down, because they are having to continuously push their bodies past what it can manage, in their attempt to keep up with the drug cheats.
Not that I'm saying there is a similarity here......... ;)
