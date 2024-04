I desperately wish Klopp was staying and was energised to build this next version of Liverpool but I do think, and I'm sure it will be poorly received and I'll get called all the names under the sun, that it's maybe not the most terrible thing in the world that we're going to be getting in some fresh ideas.



Hand on heart it feels like we've lost our way a little over the past 18-24 months to the point that I'm not entirely confident what our identity actually is anymore. Recruitment has been muddled, the tactical approach has obstinate (the obsession with inverting so we're playing Gomez in midfield and asking him to create being one example), and I can't help watching us this season but feel like there's been long-ish stretches where we look a group of talented individuals rather than a team that is greater than the sum of its parts. Klopp looks exhausted and flat - there was a brief reprise this season but I think last season really took away a chunk of whatever energy and hunger he had.



I keep coming back to the slow starts - it's going on 2 years now, with varying personnel, in varying tactical set-ups against various opponents and it keeps. happening. Game after game, week after week. Those games where we'd fly out of the traps and put teams away early feel like a lifetime ago. The pressing looks disorganised and frquently naive. The counter-attacking lacks conviction. The injuries have been a killer this season, but the management team (not Klopp but the wider team) have to carry some of the can for that. It feels like we're not set up to utilise player's strengths - Macca is great wherever he plays, but playing him deep feels a waste. Szoboszlai looks like a forward playing midfield and his sole purpose seems to be to provide legs to an otherwise quite slow midfield. Elliott barely used. Not sure what Gravenberch or Gakpo are or how they fit this side. Salah being stuck out on the touchline.



I dunno, I just feel like we've been steadily moving away from what made us so great a few years back and I don't really know why.



I think we just don't have the players to cover the gaps. We've always been high risk, even in 18/19 and more so 19/20 we had some nervy games that could have gone either way and in 19/20 it took a while to have a run of clean sheets. The level of athleticism in that squad was crazy, we saw how and a big drop could be last season and this we've got more but probably not close to 18/19. Then I think more teams have got better avoiding our press through better players+managers. It's still fine line as we,re basically 3 games of really bad finishing in the last few from being top and a high points total, but the margins are finer when we can't stop the counter as well.I also think our build up never really getting to a top level hurts us at the start of games. We can't build attacks and sustain pressure when teams try and press us or disrupt it, that means we need to be more direct and then we aren't set as well to stop the opposition countering. There was one today where we built it up for like 20 passes across the back and then Alisson just lumped it to Nunez I think under no real pressure and we lost it. That feels like something that happens too often to us. Without Mane/Firmino/Salah at their best as incredible outlets it hurts us as wellAgain small things but I think it's something that we could improve on next year with a different coaching set up and maybe that + finishing chances at the right time gets us near the top again and hopefully a win! We certainly aren't getting manager who will have us being as good as a direct team as Klopp has so we'll need to be great at other things