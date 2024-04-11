Bit behind on this thread so skimmed the last few pages, but I notice a commonly expressed opinion that we have an elite playing squad and therefore low risk of a significant downturn. I found myself questioning how true this is. We often wonder why several of our players don't excel or aren't selected on the international stage - think Trent, Elliott, Jones, Gomez, Kelleher, maybe even Mo to an extent - and while it's easy to blame the twit in the waistcoat, maybe the truth is somewhere in between. Then you see all our ex players who have flopped at their next club - sure, most of them had lost their legs, but not Coutinho, for example. Plenty of loanees have gone to clubs below the level we thought they should be at, and yet still failed to impress. So how good is our squad, vs. how good did Jurgen make them look? I suppose we'll find out soon, but I'm not taking anything for granted.