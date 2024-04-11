« previous next »
Offline FlashGordon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8680 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:24:52 am
It is insane and we dont need major changes at all but we arent top of the league

Ok here we are with all these problems level on points with the team on top of the league.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8681 on: Yesterday at 11:32:21 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:45:11 am
Leverkusen 2-0 West Ham
Shots 31-1
XG 2.44-0.21

They were generally speculative shots no real massive chances.
Offline Wool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8682 on: Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April 11, 2024, 08:44:23 am
There stuff around struggles versus better opponents (than in Portugal) is a worry
It's specifically that Sporting have struggled to create shots/chances against stronger teams in Europe and disrupt teams who control possession - and these are teams like Frankfurt and Atalanta that you'd hope he could elevate Sporting to out compete

Yeah so about that.. :P
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8683 on: Yesterday at 12:56:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April 11, 2024, 08:44:23 am
There stuff around struggles versus better opponents (than in Portugal) is a worry
It's specifically that Sporting have struggled to create shots/chances against stronger teams in Europe and disrupt teams who control possession - and these are teams like Frankfurt and Atalanta that you'd hope he could elevate Sporting to out compete

The stuff around his level of pragmatism is encouraging - but it's also decently clear we'll be adjusting our approach quite a lot under him

That article is really interesting and it confirms the mixed bag of emotions (or something) I've had the more I've learnt about Amorim - stuff to be excited about, stuff to be concerned about ... it does feel like a bigger risk than you'd have expected our appointment after Klopp to be before you knew it would he happening this summer - hopefully we've got it right, I don't think anyone can (even those doing the hiring) can say for sure

If we are changing the approach a lot under him, why on earth would we go for him?
Offline Andy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8684 on: Yesterday at 12:57:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:10:45 am
Ok here we are with all these problems level on points with the team on top of the league.

No, they are level with us  ;)
Offline cdav

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8685 on: Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm »
What do you think any new managers top priorities are for next season?

For me:
1) buy in from existing players to new identity and style of play
2) improve injury prevention and conditioning. A consistent approach to selection will help in implementing 1)
3) better risk reward balance in team, specifically looking to reduce goals conceded
4) continue to improve and develop individuals and young players within the squad
5) manage increasing squad demands across multiple competitions
Offline Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8686 on: Yesterday at 02:24:19 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm
What do you think any new managers top priorities are for next season?

For me:
1) buy in from existing players to new identity and style of play
2) improve injury prevention and conditioning. A consistent approach to selection will help in implementing 1)
3) better risk reward balance in team, specifically looking to reduce goals conceded
4) continue to improve and develop individuals and young players within the squad
5) manage increasing squad demands across multiple competitions
Getting our best players on the pitch more often and not coming to work on a skateboard
Offline JackWard33

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8687 on: Yesterday at 02:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm
Yeah so about that.. :P

Hahaha excellent
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8688 on: Yesterday at 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:52:24 am
13 is a lot as well isnt it?

League or all comps?

Either way I dont think its that bad given we barely ever have a 0-0 so in almost every game someone will score first. If thats league only still means we scored first in about 2/3 of our games.
Offline kop306

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8689 on: Yesterday at 06:12:24 pm »
imagine if the atlanta manager got the liverpool job after knocking liverpool out
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8690 on: Yesterday at 06:24:23 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:12:24 pm
imagine if the atlanta manager got the liverpool job after knocking liverpool out

He's done a great job there over the years considering their size as a club and the fact their budget is probably nothing compared to a few sides over there. Attractive and effective football that gets the best out of some limited players, but he also seems to get the best out of some players who might have been judged to not be good enough elsewhere. He's already knocked Amorim's boys out too!
Online vblfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8691 on: Yesterday at 06:24:31 pm »
Was talking to a Sporting fan last night. Hes convinced Amorim coming to us. (No insider info just the feeling) Says he is sad to see him go but happy it was to Liverpool. The Sporting fans also think he will bring their centre forward (cant remember his name). Scores a load of goals and Sporting fans dont expect him to stay next season. This fan is 50ish from Lisbon and supported Sporting all his life (his Dad and brother Benfica 😁). Says his Mum is a Watermelon 😁. Guy had nothing but praise and positives about Amorim. (and big Seb Coates btw). He reckons the Sporting fans are resigned to him leaving to us
Online vblfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8692 on: Yesterday at 06:30:47 pm »
**Gyokeres
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8693 on: Yesterday at 06:43:50 pm »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8694 on: Yesterday at 06:48:57 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:30:47 pm
**Gyokeres

I'd highly doubt it to be honest. They apparently want like £100 million for him and I think our stat nerds will see that's a pretty stupid purchase
Online vblfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8695 on: Yesterday at 07:53:20 pm »
Offline Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8696 on: Yesterday at 08:06:33 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:12:24 pm
imagine if the atlanta manager got the liverpool job after knocking liverpool out

Hell be 102 next year.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8697 on: Yesterday at 08:23:04 pm »
Sporting take the lead. 1-0
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8698 on: Yesterday at 08:23:28 pm »
#TheBeardedOne
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8699 on: Yesterday at 08:26:29 pm »
2-0
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8700 on: Yesterday at 08:28:05 pm »
Sign him up tonight.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8701 on: Yesterday at 08:47:28 pm »
3-0
Offline smicer07

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8702 on: Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm »
Are people following Amorim now?  :o
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8703 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm »
Considering he's going to be our next manager, yeah.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8704 on: Yesterday at 08:58:29 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm
Are people following Amorim now?  :o

We are team Sporting and team Moyes now, for at least a week.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8705 on: Yesterday at 08:59:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm
Are people following Amorim now?  :o

Yes and then Nagelsmann  ;)
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8706 on: Yesterday at 09:10:25 pm »
Absolute goal machines! Get it done!
Online vblfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8707 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm »
Have to watch it for the craic. Sporting all over it and the unusual sight of away fans filling both ends of the stadium.  Lots of banners showing Amorim the love.
Online GreatEx

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8708 on: Today at 01:10:21 am »
Bit behind on this thread so skimmed the last few pages, but I notice a commonly expressed opinion that we have an elite playing squad and therefore low risk of a significant downturn. I found myself questioning how true this is. We often wonder why several of our players don't excel or aren't selected on the international stage - think Trent, Elliott, Jones, Gomez, Kelleher, maybe even Mo to an extent - and while it's easy to blame the twit in the waistcoat, maybe the truth is somewhere in between. Then you see all our ex players who have flopped at their next club - sure, most of them had lost their legs, but not Coutinho, for example. Plenty of loanees have gone to clubs below the level we thought they should be at, and yet still failed to impress. So how good is our squad, vs. how good did Jurgen make them look? I suppose we'll find out soon, but I'm not taking anything for granted.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8709 on: Today at 02:20:41 am »
How about Xavi if he leaves Barca?
Online jckliew

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8710 on: Today at 02:40:25 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:24:31 pm
Was talking to a Sporting fan last night. Hes convinced Amorim coming to us. (No insider info just the feeling) Says he is sad to see him go but happy it was to Liverpool. The Sporting fans also think he will bring their centre forward (cant remember his name). Scores a load of goals and Sporting fans dont expect him to stay next season. This fan is 50ish from Lisbon and supported Sporting all his life (his Dad and brother Benfica 😁). Says his Mum is a Watermelon 😁. Guy had nothing but praise and positives about Amorim. (and big Seb Coates btw). He reckons the Sporting fans are resigned to him leaving to us
Will he bring Sebastian with him though?  😝
Offline Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8711 on: Today at 05:08:18 am »
Liked Xabi but he was never coming here. I dont think Amorim will either.

Id stick some money on Rodgers or Simeone though.
Offline harleydanger

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8712 on: Today at 05:20:48 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:08:18 am
Liked Xabi but he was never coming here. I dont think Amorim will either.

Id stick some money on Rodgers or Simeone though.

Thats the spirit
Online vblfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8713 on: Today at 05:27:17 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:08:18 am
Liked Xabi but he was never coming here. I dont think Amorim will either.

Id stick some money on Rodgers or Simeone though.
You have a heavy Friday night? 😁
Online GreatEx

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8714 on: Today at 05:54:32 am »
Lol. Amorim is possibly about to win his second league title, there's nothing more for him to achieve at Sporting. Assuming he has ambitions of competing for the CL and top domestic leagues,  he will move on. I suppose Bayern is an alluring alternative if he likes a Pip challenge, or MU if he likes money, otherwise we are surely the most appealing prospect. If he goes elsewhere, De Zerbi will want us.
