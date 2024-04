Was talking to a Sporting fan last night. Heís convinced Amorim coming to us. (No insider info just the feeling) Says he is sad to see him go but happy it was to Liverpool. The Sporting fans also think he will bring their centre forward (canít remember his name). Scores a load of goals and Sporting fans donít expect him to stay next season. This fan is 50ish from Lisbon and supported Sporting all his life (his Dad and brother Benfica 😁). Says his Mum is a Watermelon 😁. Guy had nothing but praise and positives about Amorim. (and big Seb Coates btw). He reckons the Sporting fans are resigned to him leaving to us