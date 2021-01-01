I'm not overly convinced about the desire to completely dominate possession. I get tired of seeing us rack up highly impressive possession percentages whilst also seeing us struggling to pick our way through the Great Wall of China that is the parked bus. We can dominate possession yet regularly struggle actually make it count. To be honest, I'd be happy with less, but more clinical possession that counts on the scoreboard.



I was really frustrated in the home game where we set that possession record. When Sheffield United did have a little go and lost their shape at the back, once we won the ball back we took an age to move it up field. We dilly dallied until they got back into shape, then we slowly tried to pick the lock. Of course, we got there in the end, but the vast majority of our possession in that game came to absolutely nothing.



Klopp believes pressing is the best playmaker and teams improved at dealing with the press that's why I think Klopp changed things a little bit and without players like Silva or Fabergas etc the qauilty of chances against teams parking the bus not ideal. For the future we have no choice but to look to dominate possession and less intense pressing, games increase every season and it's necessary to avoid injuries.