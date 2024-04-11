« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8560 on: Today at 11:52:27 am »
Record's front page today is very amusing given this thread has apparently decided he plays shit football and doesn't try to score.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8561 on: Today at 11:53:37 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:48:43 am
But it is all degrees. From what it looks like to me the top 4 in Portugal and the rest of the league seems like a significantly greater gap that top 4 of Premier League and the rest.

Is Amorim going to be passive against only teams better than him or against teams that actively attack him, because his tactics are to absorb attacks and quickly transition to attack? It reads like those are his tactics, his formation looks like it is set for that, just the only time teams actively attack is top 2 teams and Europe.

A team that's 5th in Portugal to me seems less likely to get at you than some team like Brighton in the PL. Is Amorim going to look to absorb pressure and counter against Brighton for example.

Don't really care how he plays against teams that are better than us, cos thats very rare
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8562 on: Today at 12:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:44:25 am
But it is midtable Premiership going up against Championship or League 1 quality teams, with 2 other teams being maybe enough quality to get 6th to 4th in the PL

Him managing a poor side doesn't hold as much water up when you consider he is mostly going up against even poorer sides

Sporting v's Porto/Benfica is the Brighton v's the Liverpool/Arsenals of the world so he's overachieving.

It looks like his tactical set up is pragmatic and is achieving what he wants, as Nick has pointed out he's adapated when needed.

It's not as though Klopp hasn't gone through multiple tactical set ups, from gengen pressing, to controlled chaos, to inverted wonderlands all primarily due to how teams set up against him, with low blocks a constant headache through his time here.

The point is more it's hard to play a hugely progressive and quick passing game without the players to do so, that doesn't mean he can't when he gets the players able.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 12:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:48:43 am
But it is all degrees. From what it looks like to me the top 4 in Portugal and the rest of the league seems like a significantly greater gap that top 4 of Premier League and the rest.

Is Amorim going to be passive against only teams better than him or against teams that actively attack him, because his tactics are to absorb attacks and quickly transition to attack? It reads like those are his tactics, his formation looks like it is set for that, just the only time teams actively attack is top 2 teams and Europe.

A team that's 5th in Portugal to me seems less likely to get at you than some team like Brighton in the PL. Is Amorim going to look to absorb pressure and counter against Brighton for example.

His teams are creating a high number of chances against sides in Portugal. Its very unlikely that they are doing that off the back of defensive minded football.

When Dortmund beat Madrid, Madrid also had more of the ball than them when Klopp was a manager and that was despite having players like Gundogan in midfield. Its also key to remember that there were questions about Klopp too, about how his counter pressing style meant low blocks were a problem for him and how players would be run into the ground.

My only issue with what I have read regarding Amorim is the whole being wedded to playing 3 at the back. I dont believe it suits us. Outside of that he seems promising but if he isnt and doesnt perform in season 1, pressure will be on. Thats then uncertainty he brings.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 12:04:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:52:27 am
Record's front page today is very amusing given this thread has apparently decided he plays shit football and doesn't try to score.


They've scored 79 goals from 58xG. Good whilst you can get it but it won't last.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 12:05:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:52:27 am
Record's front page today is very amusing given this thread has apparently decided he plays shit football and doesn't try to score.



For the non Portuguese speakers:

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:53:37 am
Don't really care how he plays against teams that are better than us, cos thats very rare

My concern is more the comment that they are passive. Is he like that against teams that are better (which is rare) or against teams that attack his side consistently (which would not be as rare for us)

Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:04:51 pm
They've scored 79 goals from 58xG. Good whilst you can get it but it won't last.



And that's the main point of my concern. They are scoring a bunch this year but is that due to attackers running really hot way above expectations or are they always like that?

If I remember correctly the year they won it, it wasn't so much due to brilliant attacking play but a very strong defence being hard to score against. I don't think that works as much in the PL
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8567 on: Today at 12:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:04:51 pm
They've scored 79 goals from 58xG. Good whilst you can get it but it won't last.

Imagine if we could get him Antony, Garnacho or Mcneil to replace the likes of Diaz though. We'd create lots more.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8568 on: Today at 12:16:01 pm »
Always thought Europe is the true test of a manager, facing the various styles from the continent and being able to adapt your play accordingly.

The European record isn't mightily impressive by any stretch but nor is it terrible.

He has got them to the knockout of the Champions League which can't be sniffed at given their level, and they impressed against Arsenal. So there's germinations of something good I think.

He hasn't reached 40 either, yet has seen his first championship winning team broken up with a desperate need to balance the books. A good manager could be forgiven for failing to recover from that. The list is endless. Yet he's rebuilt it into a potential league and cup double this year. That ability to adapt to difficult circumstances is hopefully quite telling.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8569 on: Today at 12:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:10:48 pm
My concern is more the comment that they are passive. Is he like that against teams that are better (which is rare) or against teams that attack his side consistently (which would not be as rare for us)

Honestly...who cares?

He's the best candidate. In an ideal world Jurgen wouldn't be leaving, but he is so we have to deal with it as best we can. No-one is going to be perfect like he was. Amorim seems to tick the most boxes. That doesn't mean he ticks all the boxes, but tough shit. There's no point getting down on someone before they've even agreed to come, because no-one is going to look good enough if we're being that nit-picky.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8570 on: Today at 12:21:13 pm »
I think the concern for me is that the current squad are very good under Klopp and in a Klopp system. If a manager comes in without his authority there will be a drop-off, but then if attempts a style of play that does not suit the current team and adopts a formation that limits numbers for key players then its going to be a real mess.

For example, where does TAA fit in all this? He is fantastic bombing down the wing and crossing from wide, but defensively he could b stronger. He would likely be the first casualty in a 3-4-3 system that emphasises passivity and defence. The most important player in Klopp's system becomes redundant in the new one.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8571 on: Today at 12:22:47 pm »
I'm sure Amorim will do just fine next season but if not then Klopp would have had a year off and bored so we will just re hire him. Sorted  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8572 on: Today at 12:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:18:19 pm
Honestly...who cares?

He's the best candidate. In an ideal world Jurgen wouldn't be leaving, but he is so we have to deal with it as best we can. No-one is going to be perfect like he was. Amorim seems to tick the most boxes. That doesn't mean he ticks all the boxes, but tough shit. There's no point getting down on someone before they've even agreed to come, because no-one is going to look good enough if we're being that nit-picky.

I have questions if he is the best candidate if that's how it transpires. The formation is very different than what we have now, and perhaps the style will be very different as well if that article is anything to go by
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8573 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:11:03 pm
Imagine if we could get him Antony, Garnacho or Mcneil to replace the likes of Diaz though. We'd create lots more.
Wow, zinger!

Love to chat to good faith people like you.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8574 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:52:27 am
this thread has apparently decided he plays shit football and doesn't try to score.


Literally not a single post saying that apart from yours ..- there's some interesting debate / posts in this thread - why dont you try and write one instead of the chippy shit you keep posting
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8575 on: Today at 12:33:53 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:21:13 pm
I think the concern for me is that the current squad are very good under Klopp and in a Klopp system. If a manager comes in without his authority there will be a drop-off, but then if attempts a style of play that does not suit the current team and adopts a formation that limits numbers for key players then its going to be a real mess.

For example, where does TAA fit in all this? He is fantastic bombing down the wing and crossing from wide, but defensively he could b stronger. He would likely be the first casualty in a 3-4-3 system that emphasises passivity and defence. The most important player in Klopp's system becomes redundant in the new one.

And if that happens (still a big if) other players that are less integral to the current system become more so in a new set up. This kind of spiralling negativity is unhelpful. You've basically said, "if the new manager doesn't do a good job with the current players, we won't do very well". Yeah, probably true - not really insight though.

We know Klopp is a massive loss, but nobody else is going to play the exact same system as him, so why not embrace the change with a bit of hope and positivity. Unless you have a different candidate you're suggesting could manage the transition, or a way that Amorim could adapt his tactics to better fit our players, you're just letting us know that there's a chance we have a drop off. Again, we might, we're losing the best manager in the world, but it's not really worth banging on about it.

I'm also not saying everyone should have their heads in the sand about what's to come. It's definitely fair to be anxious about what's to come. But let's look at what other options there are - Amorim is one of the most exciting young managers around. Is it better to find someone who plays football that suits this set of players as well as possible (apparently the data suggests Michael Carrick is one of the closest approximations in terms of compatability with our squad and playing style) or do we look for someone who has a high managerial ceiling and can build their own team in the long term, tailored to their strengths?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8576 on: Today at 12:37:08 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 11:04:41 am



So we currently have more passes per sequence than Sporting, but are classed as being faster and more direct? Im assuming thats because the relative trend one is taken relative to others in the same league, rather than based on absolute values?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8577 on: Today at 12:39:18 pm »
Going from Portugal to PL is a huge step. Any new manager is a gamble, as we can see every year in other clubs, but I'm surprised that LFC is going for someone this unproven.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8578 on: Today at 12:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:23:10 pm
I have questions if he is the best candidate if that's how it transpires. The formation is very different than what we have now, and perhaps the style will be very different as well if that article is anything to go by

This is probably where we just need to have faith that those making the decision are asking the right questions.

There seems to be this idea that he's going to come in, play with three CBs and want authority on who we sign. I'm pretty sure those making the call aren't stupid. Three CBs isn't really a formation that has done well in England, I'm doubtful we'd lump on someone who was rigid on that. Our current squad just doesn't really fit with it. We're not just going to hire him because he's doing a good job at Sporting and then when he walks in the door go 'Oh shit you want to play 3-4-3? Yeah we dont really have the players for that Rubes, sorry. Tell us who you want to buy'.

We're not going to hire a coach who is going to rip up what Klopps leaving.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8579 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Rusty on Today at 12:37:08 pm
So we currently have more passes per sequence than Sporting, but are classed as being faster and more direct? Im assuming thats because the relative trend one is taken relative to others in the same league, rather than based on absolute values?

Haha that's an excellent lesson in carefully checking your axes before drawing conclusions. Good point.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8580 on: Today at 12:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Rusty on Today at 12:37:08 pm
So we currently have more passes per sequence than Sporting, but are classed as being faster and more direct? Im assuming thats because the relative trend one is taken relative to others in the same league, rather than based on absolute values?

I'm assuming that the axes(dashed lines) are drawn at the League's average.
