I think the concern for me is that the current squad are very good under Klopp and in a Klopp system. If a manager comes in without his authority there will be a drop-off, but then if attempts a style of play that does not suit the current team and adopts a formation that limits numbers for key players then its going to be a real mess.



For example, where does TAA fit in all this? He is fantastic bombing down the wing and crossing from wide, but defensively he could b stronger. He would likely be the first casualty in a 3-4-3 system that emphasises passivity and defence. The most important player in Klopp's system becomes redundant in the new one.



And if that happens (still a big if) other players that are less integral to the current system become more so in a new set up. This kind of spiralling negativity is unhelpful. You've basically said, "if the new manager doesn't do a good job with the current players, we won't do very well". Yeah, probably true - not really insight though.We know Klopp is a massive loss, but nobody else is going to play the exact same system as him, so why not embrace the change with a bit of hope and positivity. Unless you have a different candidate you're suggesting could manage the transition, or a way that Amorim could adapt his tactics to better fit our players, you're just letting us know that there's a chance we have a drop off. Again, we might, we're losing the best manager in the world, but it's not really worth banging on about it.I'm also not saying everyone should have their heads in the sand about what's to come. It's definitely fair to be anxious about what's to come. But let's look at what other options there are - Amorim is one of the most exciting young managers around. Is it better to find someone who plays football that suits this set of players as well as possible (apparently the data suggests Michael Carrick is one of the closest approximations in terms of compatability with our squad and playing style) or do we look for someone who has a high managerial ceiling and can build their own team in the long term, tailored to their strengths?