But it is midtable Premiership going up against Championship or League 1 quality teams, with 2 other teams being maybe enough quality to get 6th to 4th in the PL
Him managing a poor side doesn't hold as much water up when you consider he is mostly going up against even poorer sides
Competing with and looking like twice winning the title ahead of two bigger rivals is impressive though. And on that TAW show I mentioned they spoke about how he has been able to come back from adversity and find a solution (I know the chat around Alonso and kind of laughing at the fact he hadnt had to do that because Leverkusen had been so successful, but I think its still an important trait to have).
Ultimately every new manager is judged on results first, and if theyre a bit patchy, then at least signs of encouragement. Someone like Moyes st United never stood a chance. Emery at Arsenal hadnt got great results but maybe there were signs of progress and youth potential but they binned him off anyway. Any new manager is going to have to try and play up to frankly our pretty demanding fanbase without being accused of overdoing it which I think Rodgers was accused of a fair bit. Its a tough balancing act, whoever comes in but as DonkeyWan says, at least it wont be like Hodgson!
I remember being unimpressed but trying my utmost not to just out the boot in from the start. And we had an ok hour against Arsenal
although that Joe Cole red card was a perfect sign of things to come. Then I think we got humped at City and we just never even got out of the blocks with him.
Rodgers was divisive in a different way. Slow start results wise but people were prepared to give him more time because of where wed slipped to, and the understanding that a rebuild was required and we didnt have that quality of player there.
This is different because we do have a world class squad and therefore expectations will be higher. How the season goes might depend on how City and Arsenal do. If one of those goes flying out of the blocks with end of season form and wins 9 out of 10 then I cant see how a new manager finding their feet can compete with that. But hopefully youll have that early season, everyone dropping a few careless points thing that will afford a new manager a bit of time to get to grips with the squad and work out the best way of using them.
Basically Im trying g to be as open minded as possible, tempering expectations slightly but going well still be able to compete at the very top if everything goes really well.