LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:51:20 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 09:35:45 am
I am a pessimist in life but youve really taken the pessimism to a depressing level with this take. Basically writing anyone off before they even join is just sad.

Time will tell
thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:00:38 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:05:52 am
Wasn't that an accusation aimed at Klopp when he joined us, and then reiterated when we lost the Europa final?

He did OK.

Although yeah, the rest of the analysis makes him sound more suited to man Utd than Liverpool!

Klopp has W1 L3 in European finals with us, so there exists an argument that he's not suited to big European finals...

*runs*
thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:02:16 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:32:37 am
It was hardly a masterstroke was it? Every c*nt said he was the guy.

He got him, though. Utd, for example, tried and failed.
HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:05:48 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:44:23 am
There stuff around struggles versus better opponents (than in Portugal) is a worry
It's specifically that Sporting have struggled to create shots/chances against stronger teams in Europe and disrupt teams who control possession - and these are teams like Frankfurt and Atalanta that you'd hope he could elevate Sporting to out compete

The stuff around his level of pragmatism is encouraging - but it's also decently clear we'll be adjusting our approach quite a lot under him

That article is really interesting and it confirms the mixed bag of emotions (or something) I've had the more I've learnt about Amorim - stuff to be excited about, stuff to be concerned about ... it does feel like a bigger risk than you'd have expected our appointment after Klopp to be before you knew it would he happening this summer - hopefully we've got it right, I don't think anyone can (even those doing the hiring) can say for sure

Interesting thoughts. I've not read it yet but will do later.

Who was/is your first choice to replace Klopp?
Coolie High

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:13:49 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:00:38 am
Klopp has W1 L3 in European finals with us, so there exists an argument that he's not suited to big European finals...

*runs*

Not at all the fact hes got to the final in the first place suggests hes good in big games.
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:16:10 am
Theres a good interview on TAW with Neil and a Portuguese journo that may possibly make you feel a bit more at ease if you listen to it.

Its just a weird market for new managers. Feels like theres a lot less established names out there than in years gone by. Every possible appointment comes with risks that frankly we wont know about until hes in the job. All we can do is hope that the support structure around him is as solid as it can be.

My initial thoughts were theres bound to be a drop off after Jurgen, hes one of a kind. But dies t necessarily mean we have to drop away completely.Amorim sounds an interesting choice but Im not really going to read up too much on anyone until we get an announcement, want to try and keep an open mind.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:17:14 am
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm
A great piece on Amorim. Most in-depth analysis you will find on him. Worth a read.

Part 1: https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-at-sporting-cp-part-1/

Part 2:
https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-2/

Not going to lie this is a little concerning to me. I do understand that it is Sporting so they aren't the best team, but that idea of such a passive approach to play against teams that are better and more attacking is a worry.

That, the formation, and the inclination towards counter attacking transitions makes me a bit concerned that Amorim is very much a more defensive oriented coach. As cliche as it sounds, it makes sense if he is as much a disciple of Mourinho as has been mentioned, it is very Mourinho like in tactics.

While of course the sporting numbers this year are very attacking they weren't in the first league winning year. I wonder if the attack running hot is an answer to this. That and the fact that it is the Portuguese league so there are teams you will rip apart.

My big worry with it is that while it says it is passive against bigger teams, the sample size may also add up to being passive against teams that attack. For us that would mean a number of teams in the CL, Most if not all of the traditional big 6 teams, and a fair number of midtable teams who have attacking philosophy or will at least be aggressive in their home games.

Even the bottom of the table teams will be more aggressive than most of the Portuguese teams he is up against.

Is he going to be defensive against better teams, or is he going to be defensive against teams that attack (and that just so happens to be the bigger teams in Portugal because the smaller teams are that much smaller they won't be aggressive).

Maybe Amorim is in fact going to be a more defensive minded coach, there are some indications of this. Maybe he will be another Tuchel or Ten Hag or Mourinho where by they look aggressive and exciting in other positions but when they get here the defensive approach really comes out
Zimagic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:17:35 am
I think it comes down to personnel and we won't be seeing a huge difference on the field. I see a team set up to build, has flexible formations in attack/defense, takes advantage of winning the ball back high, but also not afraid to ping long balls in behind the defense, which is pretty much what we see from ourselves now.

You could argue that we currently go less for a "clog up the middle and force them wide" than Amorim would bring in, and his focus is on "better defending" rather than "defending by controlling the ball." I have no issue with either of these if it means giving up less key-stone cops goals.

Our current issues are at the other end of the pitch anyway: unlocking low blocks and a better conversion %. We're not suddenly going to become worse at defending with him, that''s clear, but we may have less opportunities than Klopp's approach in front of goal.
[new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:19:58 am
Every time I've seen them play they looked great, so whatever :D
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:25:42 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:32:37 am
It was hardly a masterstroke was it? Every c*nt said he was the guy.

Surely the masterstroke was actually getting the deal done? I mean, it's not like we were the only club after him but he turned all the others down.

This, I think, is Edwards' real strength. We've got teams of analysts to do all the data crunching but what he does is get people to sign on the dotted line and make sure we're not paying over the odds. That last bit will be relevant to any attempts to sign Amorim given his buy-out clause.
Kloppage Time

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:27:58 am
DonkeyWan

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:28:24 am
Whatever the reservations about Amorim, he's probably the first choice available manager, so there is that at least. I think it's inevitable there will be a dip, but it's how bad that will be that will in year 1 that will swing opinion.

Whatever the concerns (and I doubt there is anyone who doesn't have any, when you go from the no.1 manager in the world for your club to the unknown, you have to have doubts) at least it is not a Hodgsonesque appointment.

It's hard describe how underwhelming and divisive that appointment was at the time. There was practical civil war on here with mods shooting folk left, right and centre, desperately trying to keep a cap on the outraged 'WTF?' side and the concerned-but-not-wanting-to-show-it 'Give him a chance' side. Literally cannot remember a game where anyone felt Hodgson had shown his abilities, it was doom and gloom from Day 1 right up until he left. And the comments, oh the fucking stupid comments he used to make, god jesus.

It will never be that negative again, can't be in fact. So, no matter who comes in at this stage, they will never reach that nadir again.
AndyMuller

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:37:15 am
I actually wouldn't mind a more defensive and even snidey approach to our team.

We've been nice too long as it is, lets be c*nts for a bit now.
Pistolero

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:38:28 am
Not for nothing but at least he isn't Roy Hodgson isn't exactly the most ringing of endorsements  ;D
The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:39:41 am
Sure, adjust your expectations accordingly but I'm really looking forward to seeing what Amorim can do with a team that fears no one.
Haggis36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:41:54 am
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm
A great piece on Amorim. Most in-depth analysis you will find on him. Worth a read.

Part 1: https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-at-sporting-cp-part-1/

Part 2:
https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-2/

Not a great read that  :-\ and I was previously quietly excited about Amorim.

I think the way this league is going you really have to be dominant in possession and controlling the game, able to consistently fashion chances, and Amorim's Sporting kind of seem the opposite of that. Incredibly vertical/direct football that favours going long regularly and doesn't result in building sustained pressure is not going to have you in contention for the league over here I'd suggest... reckon we could see basketball football again.

Maybe Part 3 is the part that allays all our concerns!
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:42:16 am
Has anyone actually looked at the players he has? It's mid-table Premership yet he has them winning trophies and competing.

It's not as though it's not taken Klopp all his time here to work out how to beat low blocks also.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:44:25 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:42:16 am
Has anyone actually looked at the players he has? It's mid-table Premership yet he has them winning trophies and competing.

It's not as though it's not taken Klopp all his time here to work out how to beat low blocks also.

But it is midtable Premiership going up against Championship or League 1 quality teams, with 2 other teams being maybe enough quality to get 6th to 4th in the PL

Him managing a poor side doesn't hold as much water up when you consider he is mostly going up against even poorer sides
DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:46:58 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:19:58 am
Every time I've seen them play they looked great, so whatever :D

Same, I must be lucky as everytime i watch them v Benfica they're scoring and attacking loads, attacked loads home and away to Arsenal last season and totally dominated home and away v Juventus too though couldn't get the ball in the net.

Wool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:48:26 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:41:54 am
Incredibly vertical/direct football that favours going long regularly and doesn't result in building sustained pressure is not going to have you in contention for the league over here I'd suggest...
I mean thats kinda how we play right now.
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:50:25 am
My biggest reservation around Amorim is more around the psychological side of it and how hes going to motivate the team.

Its been said in a positive light quite a lot that this isnt a team thats broken, that Klopps going to be leaving on a high and its quite a unique situation for a manager to walk into as they more often than not follow a bloke thats been sacked due to underperformance.

Weve seen with a club like Bayern how managers have come in, continued to win but found it difficult to spark a consistent connection with the dressing room and supporters. Theyre a unique case in ways as winning everything has become the bare minimum there since Pep elevated the whole operation, but I think elements of it apply to us too. Jurgen is a master motivator, hes had every single element of the club on board and its never really deviated in nearly a decade. How will Amorim adjust to going from the man that created his own story with Sporting and finally broke the hiatus at the top of the table to following the man who did that here and essentially all we need to do is win? Taking over a club lacking belief thats been in the shadows of two huge rivals is completely different to taking over one of the two best sides in the country for the last 6 or 7 years. If you think back to Mourinho, he won the lot at Porto, taken over the most expensively assembled side in the world (at that time), invested huge sums into it and completely changed the psychology of that club from top to bottom, something that still impacts it to this day in my opinion.

Im excited about his reputation, I care less for tactics and systems and have more of an interest in how hes going to navigate the culture here that is so outstandingly Klopp, I worry that some of his key strengths in motivating etc might not be as effective when hes following the best motivator of them all. I know this could apply to any manager in the game, but other managers may arrive here with reputations as coaches who can vastly improve a players ability or outlook (De Zerbi) or simply command the respect from the off (Alonso). I think were doing the right thing going for the best available manager and worrying about everything else after, but I am concerned the step up is enormous in every single aspect of the job.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:54:04 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:48:26 am
I mean thats kinda how we play right now.

Not really. We can do that and be quick on the transition but a lot of the time we are building and keeping sustained pressure up top, and then looking to press and win the ball back early. We can be great in the transition but that's not the bulk of our attacks.

With Amorim it seems that the approach is not as press heavy, more defensive, with the bulk of attack being in the transition and trying to manufacture those opportunities for a counter
Haggis36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:55:18 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:48:26 am
I mean thats kinda how we play right now.

Really? I don't think we play that way at all. Maybe when Klopp first came in, and we're certainly more direct than City/Arsenal, but we routinely completely dominate possession against our opponents. Didn't we set a new Opta record recently for possession?
Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:57:01 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:41:54 am
Not a great read that  :-\

Pretty sure that was the point :D
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:57:33 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:55:18 am
Really? I don't think we play that way at all. Maybe when Klopp first came in, and we're certainly more direct than City/Arsenal, but we routinely completely dominate possession against our opponents. Didn't we set a new Opta record recently for possession?

We average 60% possession, Sporting average 58.5%.

DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:58:40 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:57:01 am
Pretty sure that was the point :D

Yep, you knew what it would be when a guy who has an intense hatred of Amorim called it a "great piece"  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:04:41 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:44:25 am
But it is midtable Premiership going up against Championship or League 1 quality teams, with 2 other teams being maybe enough quality to get 6th to 4th in the PL

Him managing a poor side doesn't hold as much water up when you consider he is mostly going up against even poorer sides

Competing with and looking like twice winning the title ahead of two bigger rivals is impressive though. And on that TAW show I mentioned they spoke about how he has been able to come back from adversity and find a solution (I know the chat around Alonso and kind of laughing at the fact he hadnt had to do that because Leverkusen had been so successful, but I think its still an important trait to have).

Ultimately every new manager is judged on results first, and if theyre a bit patchy, then at least signs of encouragement. Someone like Moyes st United never stood a chance. Emery at Arsenal hadnt got great results but maybe there were signs of progress and youth potential but they binned him off anyway. Any new manager is going to have to try and play up to frankly our pretty demanding fanbase without being accused of overdoing it which I think Rodgers was accused of a fair bit. Its a tough balancing act, whoever comes in but as DonkeyWan says, at least it wont be like Hodgson!

I remember being unimpressed but trying my utmost not to just out the boot in from the start. And we had an ok hour against Arsenalalthough that Joe Cole red card was a perfect sign of things to come. Then I think we got humped at City and we just never even got out of the blocks with him.

Rodgers was divisive in a different way. Slow start results wise but people were prepared to give him more time because of where wed slipped to, and the understanding that a rebuild was required and we didnt have that quality of player there.

This is different because we do have a world class squad and therefore expectations will be higher. How the season goes might depend on how City and Arsenal do. If one of those goes flying out of the blocks with end of season form and wins 9 out of 10 then I cant see how a new manager finding their feet can compete with that. But hopefully youll have that early season, everyone dropping a few careless points thing that will afford a new manager a bit of time to get to grips with the squad and work out the best way of using them.

Basically Im trying g to be as open minded as possible, tempering expectations slightly but going well still be able to compete at the very top if everything goes really well.
The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:04:41 am

Haggis36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:07:26 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:57:33 am
We average 60% possession, Sporting average 58.5%.

I guess the point of the article is that against the better sides and in Europe, Sporting are regularly managing sub 50% possession and struggling to find any kind of foothold in games which results in them going long periods without creating anything or having shots on goal, because better sides are able to disrupt their build up and force them to knock it long a lot. It reads like they're a purely counter-attacking side in those bigger games (more Man Utd than Liverpool).

Impossible to know how that translates I guess, it seems to be a problem primarly against their direct rivals domestically and in Europe, but I reckon mid-table PL sides are going to be more consistently able to disrupt it that than mid-table Portuguese sides.

Honestly it's more the part around the article as describing them as a fairly passive side that concerns me - it's kind of the antithesis of what the current side is.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:07:55 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:57:33 am
We average 60% possession, Sporting average 58.5%.

In a much worse league mind. I don't think you can compare our league to Portugal one to one, as while there are both 3 teams clearly better than the rest, it's to a significantly higher scale in Portugal.

This isn't like City, Arsenal, and Liverpool in the PL, it's like dropping those 3 teams and Spurs (being the Braga equivalent) into the Championship.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:08:55 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:28:24 am
Literally cannot remember a game where anyone felt Hodgson had shown his abilities

Sadly for us he WAS showing us his abilities in every game
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:14:26 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:04:41 am
Basically Im trying g to be as open minded as possible, tempering expectations slightly but going well still be able to compete at the very top if everything goes really well.

Being open-minded and tempering expectations is exactly what's needed for us as fans. Changing your manager is a big reset, especially when it is likely to involve significant tactical changes as well. We just have to accept that.

But how much of a step backwards will it be? I'm optimistic we won't regress beyond Spurs/Villa levels, and we'll still be better than United, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham et al. Unless the new manager is a total flop, I'm confident we'll still be competing for a top four spot next season at very least.

And you never know, maybe things will click into place quicker than we expect. Apparently, one of Amorim's biggest selling points is his ability as a communicator and motivator, and we have intelligent, adaptable, hard-working players.
