My biggest reservation around Amorim is more around the psychological side of it and how hes going to motivate the team.



Its been said in a positive light quite a lot that this isnt a team thats broken, that Klopps going to be leaving on a high and its quite a unique situation for a manager to walk into as they more often than not follow a bloke thats been sacked due to underperformance.



Weve seen with a club like Bayern how managers have come in, continued to win but found it difficult to spark a consistent connection with the dressing room and supporters. Theyre a unique case in ways as winning everything has become the bare minimum there since Pep elevated the whole operation, but I think elements of it apply to us too. Jurgen is a master motivator, hes had every single element of the club on board and its never really deviated in nearly a decade. How will Amorim adjust to going from the man that created his own story with Sporting and finally broke the hiatus at the top of the table to following the man who did that here and essentially all we need to do is win? Taking over a club lacking belief thats been in the shadows of two huge rivals is completely different to taking over one of the two best sides in the country for the last 6 or 7 years. If you think back to Mourinho, he won the lot at Porto, taken over the most expensively assembled side in the world (at that time), invested huge sums into it and completely changed the psychology of that club from top to bottom, something that still impacts it to this day in my opinion.



Im excited about his reputation, I care less for tactics and systems and have more of an interest in how hes going to navigate the culture here that is so outstandingly Klopp, I worry that some of his key strengths in motivating etc might not be as effective when hes following the best motivator of them all. I know this could apply to any manager in the game, but other managers may arrive here with reputations as coaches who can vastly improve a players ability or outlook (De Zerbi) or simply command the respect from the off (Alonso). I think were doing the right thing going for the best available manager and worrying about everything else after, but I am concerned the step up is enormous in every single aspect of the job.