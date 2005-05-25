A great piece on Amorim. Most in-depth analysis you will find on him. Worth a read.



There stuff around struggles versus better opponents (than in Portugal) is a worryIt's specifically that Sporting have struggled to create shots/chances against stronger teams in Europe and disrupt teams who control possession - and these are teams like Frankfurt and Atalanta that you'd hope he could elevate Sporting to out competeThe stuff around his level of pragmatism is encouraging - but it's also decently clear we'll be adjusting our approach quite a lot under himThat article is really interesting and it confirms the mixed bag of emotions (or something) I've had the more I've learnt about Amorim - stuff to be excited about, stuff to be concerned about ... it does feel like a bigger risk than you'd have expected our appointment after Klopp to be before you knew it would he happening this summer - hopefully we've got it right, I don't think anyone can (even those doing the hiring) can say for sure