Not to distract from the topic but with mention of Souness here, what was the feeling amongst fans when he was appointed (I was only a few months old at the time.)
I assume he seemed like a natural successor to Kenny at the time? I can't imagine people would have thought it would turn so sour.
My recollection was the disappointment of the immediate announcement from Hansen that he was quitting completely. To me he was the natural successor to Kenny.
Like many though I was more than happy with Souness, in those days there was never a doubt that the club could get it wrong.
We expected the appointment to be solid.
Fuck me it was a disaster in so many ways.
Might as well made McMahon player / manager.
At the press conference when Souness was dismissed, David Moores (his mate) blamed it on "unprecedented injuries in the team".