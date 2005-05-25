« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 369506 times)

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8480 on: Yesterday at 07:33:29 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:55:20 pm
Pedro talks too much

He goes to the same school as Romano in terms of putting out 5 different tweets just to keep saying the exact same thing over and over again. Feels like one of them who's more arsed about social media engagement than proper journalism.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8481 on: Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm »
Portuguese teams,  players and coaches have a reputation for the dark arts and being cynical. Should we expect this from him and are we ok eith that?

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,099
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8482 on: Yesterday at 07:39:24 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Portuguese teams,  players and coaches have a reputation for the dark arts and being cynical. Should we expect this from him and are we ok eith that?



Racist.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8483 on: Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:39:24 pm
Racist.

How the fuck is that racist? Smh.


Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8484 on: Yesterday at 07:43:09 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Portuguese teams,  players and coaches have a reputation for the dark arts and being cynical. Should we expect this from him and are we ok eith that?

We used the dark arts ourselves quite a bit we were never shrinking violets in the past
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 07:57:30 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm
How the fuck is that racist? Smh.

I imagine it is a joke.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Portuguese teams,  players and coaches have a reputation for the dark arts and being cynical. Should we expect this from him and are we ok eith that?



Really????  Come on now let's not prejudge now shall we.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 08:05:16 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 07:57:30 pm
I imagine it is a joke.

And it usually unfunny.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,711
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8488 on: Yesterday at 08:26:31 pm »
Think most teams these days are cynical and try and gain an advantage through diving, feigning injuries etc - if it's not actively encouraged by the manager, it's certainly not discouraged. Once Klopp leaves, I expect we'll see similar here, regardless of who the manager is.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,175
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8489 on: Yesterday at 08:39:27 pm »
Quote
Ruben Amorim has told @SportingCP president Frederico Varandas about Liverpools interest now, and they should be looking at potential replacements.

[@Renascenca]
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8490 on: Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:26:31 pm
Think most teams these days are cynical and try and gain an advantage through diving, feigning injuries etc - if it's not actively encouraged by the manager, it's certainly not discouraged. Once Klopp leaves, I expect we'll see similar here, regardless of who the manager is.

I fucking love Jota... but let's not pretend he's not the darkest of artists when he chooses so to be...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,711
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8491 on: Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm
I fucking love Jota... but let's not pretend he's not the darkest of artists when he chooses so to be...

Jota and Nunez are probably the worst for it in our squad but they really don't do it all that much at all. Klopp seems to actively discourage it given the way we play but most managers don't unfortunately.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8492 on: Yesterday at 08:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm
Jota and Nunez are probably the worst for it in our squad but they really don't do it all that much at all. Klopp seems to actively discourage it given the way we play but most managers don't unfortunately.

Robbo defo has a bit of the snides.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8493 on: Yesterday at 09:00:36 pm »
Dont think theres that much room for the dark arts in the premier league. VAR/referee madness means you can only get away with the most minor things.

Id love nothing more than to see our players dial the shithouse levels up a few notches, City and Arsenal are well ahead of us in this respect.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,711
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8494 on: Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:58:14 pm
Robbo defo has a bit of the snides.

Oh yeah, Robertson definitely does too ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8495 on: Yesterday at 09:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
Oh yeah, Robertson definitely does too ;D

We defo miss them, especially when both dont play.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8496 on: Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:00:36 pm
Dont think theres that much room for the dark arts in the premier league. VAR/referee madness means you can only get away with the most minor things.

Id love nothing more than to see our players dial the shithouse levels up a few notches, City and Arsenal are well ahead of us in this respect.

dark arts = shithousery in the modern context
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8497 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm
dark arts = shithousery in the modern context

I know, but if you watch Portuguese/Spanish football, they get away with far more than you can over here, at least from when I watch it. Particularly the pressure they put on referees which is seemingly outlawed when our lads do it but Fernandes and Odegaard seem to get a free pass.

I cant see us ever being a shithouse club on the level of say an Atletico Madrid, but I do think we could manage games out a bit better with a bit of shithousery.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8498 on: Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
I know, but if you watch Portuguese/Spanish football, they get away with far more than you can over here, at least from when I watch it. Particularly the pressure they put on referees which is seemingly outlawed when our lads do it but Fernandes and Odegaard seem to get a free pass.

I cant see us ever being a shithouse club on the level of say an Atletico Madrid, but I do think we could manage games out a bit better with a bit of shithousery.

Id argue Endo with his use of tactical fouls is already doing more of that, theres a line where you go from having a bit of nouse to being a fucking prick, Arteta as a manager absolutely uses those types of behaviours and yes we are sometimes whiter than white, wed probably get more from VAR if Klopp wasnt so magnanimous every time we get fucked over by the bellends at stockley Park
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,643
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8499 on: Yesterday at 09:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
I know, but if you watch Portuguese/Spanish football, they get away with far more than you can over here, at least from when I watch it. Particularly the pressure they put on referees which is seemingly outlawed when our lads do it but Fernandes and Odegaard seem to get a free pass.

I cant see us ever being a shithouse club on the level of say an Atletico Madrid, but I do think we could manage games out a bit better with a bit of shithousery.

We've been like that in the past, the days of Dalglish and Souey we could be right twats. I'm ok with some of it, but none of this diving and play acting shite. Deffo get in refs ears, never give them any peace and do things to wind the oppo up, stuff like Robbo ruffling Messi's hair
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8500 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm »
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8501 on: Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm »
Not to distract from the topic but with mention of Souness here, what was the feeling amongst fans when he was appointed (I was only a few months old at the time.)

I assume he seemed like a natural successor to Kenny at the time? I can't imagine people would have thought it would turn so sour.

Always wonder how things might have been if he'd been able to take Walter Smith down from Rangers as his assistant.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:33 am by mattD »
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8502 on: Today at 12:16:48 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm
A great piece on Amorim. Most in-depth analysis you will find on him. Worth a read.

Part 1: https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-at-sporting-cp-part-1/

Part 2:
https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-2/
Cheers for that mate. Some bits in there to be optimistic about, and (maybe) slightly less so, but interesting either way. That guy's gone to a lot of trouble, definitely worth a read.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,399
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8503 on: Today at 12:24:41 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm
A great piece on Amorim. Most in-depth analysis you will find on him. Worth a read.

Part 1: https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-at-sporting-cp-part-1/

Part 2:
https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-2/

Urrgh, a low possession 3 4 3 formation preferring defensive coach who struggles in the big games.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8504 on: Today at 12:59:41 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 01:09:29 pm
Hi Amir, who is a reliable source ? I am genuinely curious. FSG have been legendarily tight about keeping quiet about things. They knew about Jurgan's departure for months it seemed. Nobody called it, in fact, most of the twitterati and the "content producers" were predicting that he would extend. I would say there are no reliable sources beyond the crew who collectively get the story a few hours before the official news, in other words no-one knows, certainly from our side. For months now "a list" of potential candidates have been paraded on these boards but who knows ? I sure don't. Does anyone ? The Grizz Khan's are shooting blind.

Hi Dougle, David Ornstein mentioned it on his podcast a few weeks ago.

Quote
The topic of Liverpools next manager has created lots of speculation recently and David Ornstein discussed their options on the latest episode of his podcast, Orny in the bedroom. Ornstein was quoted as saying Liverpools preferred option is Xabi Alonso should he look to move on. They feel theyre in a good position should he decide to leave. If that doesnt happen Liverpool will most certainly turn their attention to Ruben Amorim. They believe there is something special about him having defied logic by winning the league with Sporting as well as surviving in a glass box for 44 days. Ornstein added that De Zerbi is also on the shortlist but a distant third. They fear negotiations with Brighton could get complicated and dont want another Caicedo situation where they announce an agreement at 2am only to find out hes refusing to drive up to seal the deal.

Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8505 on: Today at 01:05:04 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:24:41 am
Urrgh, a low possession 3 4 3 formation preferring defensive coach who struggles in the big games.

Qualified by the fact that he's pretty much had to sell his best player each season (and forced to tweak his formation) resulting in a handicap against the better sides?
Whether that changes with a more stable and better quality set-up remains to be seen but I'm sure it can't hurt. A better team also comes with higher expectations - so there's that too.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8506 on: Today at 03:41:36 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Portuguese teams,  players and coaches have a reputation for the dark arts and being cynical. Should we expect this from him and are we ok eith that?
Dont really mind a little dose of that to be honest. Currently we are just a little too nice that we are borderline naive. Dont want us to be cheaters that dives all over but dont want us to be straight as an arrow either
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,510
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8507 on: Today at 07:37:18 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:24:41 am
Urrgh, a low possession 3 4 3 formation preferring defensive coach who struggles in the big games.

Struggles in the big games = 2 league wins against a better funded duopoly?

😡🗯️
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8508 on: Today at 07:37:24 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:05:04 am
Qualified by the fact that he's pretty much had to sell his best player each season (and forced to tweak his formation) resulting in a handicap against the better sides?
Whether that changes with a more stable and better quality set-up remains to be seen but I'm sure it can't hurt. A better team also comes with higher expectations - so there's that too.
Is that much different from Porto or Benfica who regularly sell their better players?
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,624
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8509 on: Today at 08:05:52 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:24:41 am
Urrgh, a low possession 3 4 3 formation preferring defensive coach who struggles in the big games.

Wasn't that an accusation aimed at Klopp when he joined us, and then reiterated when we lost the Europa final?

He did OK.

Although yeah, the rest of the analysis makes him sound more suited to man Utd than Liverpool!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:04 am by JC the Messiah »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,174
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8510 on: Today at 08:22:02 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm
Not to distract from the topic but with mention of Souness here, what was the feeling amongst fans when he was appointed (I was only a few months old at the time.)
I assume he seemed like a natural successor to Kenny at the time? I can't imagine people would have thought it would turn so sour.
My recollection was the disappointment of the immediate announcement from Hansen that he was quitting completely. To me he was the natural successor to Kenny.
Like many though I was more than happy with Souness, in those days there was never a doubt that the club could get it wrong.
We expected the appointment to be solid.

Fuck me it was a disaster in so many ways.
Might as well made McMahon player / manager.

At the press conference when Souness was dismissed, David Moores (his mate) blamed it on "unprecedented injuries in the team".



« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:16 am by John C »
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,043
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8511 on: Today at 08:31:24 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:22:02 am
My recollection was the disappointment of the immediate announcement from Hansen that he was quitting completely. To me he was the natural successor to Kenny.
Like many though I was more than happy with Souness, in those days there was never a doubt that the club could get it wrong.
We expected the appointment to be solid.

Fuck me it was a disaster in so many ways.
Might as well made McMahon player / manager.

Looking back, trying to look for small positives, souness did allow the younger players extended minutes. Mcmanaman and Redknapp were already in the set up and he gave Fowler his debut. They were all obviously exceptional young players but a lot of managers might have left them out and gone safety first at a time when we were in transition. This isnt to excuse Souey as his signings and tenure overall were a disaster but I do feel he was probably a positive influence on the careers of the aforementioned three in particular.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,825
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8512 on: Today at 08:44:23 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm
A great piece on Amorim. Most in-depth analysis you will find on him. Worth a read.

Part 1: https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-at-sporting-cp-part-1/

Part 2:
https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/01/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-2/


There stuff around struggles versus better opponents (than in Portugal) is a worry
It's specifically that Sporting have struggled to create shots/chances against stronger teams in Europe and disrupt teams who control possession - and these are teams like Frankfurt and Atalanta that you'd hope he could elevate Sporting to out compete

The stuff around his level of pragmatism is encouraging - but it's also decently clear we'll be adjusting our approach quite a lot under him

That article is really interesting and it confirms the mixed bag of emotions (or something) I've had the more I've learnt about Amorim - stuff to be excited about, stuff to be concerned about ... it does feel like a bigger risk than you'd have expected our appointment after Klopp to be before you knew it would he happening this summer - hopefully we've got it right, I don't think anyone can (even those doing the hiring) can say for sure
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:35 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8513 on: Today at 09:15:27 am »

I don't know how to feel about this because I dont believe the PR stuff about Edwards and I think our success is mostly down to Klopp and with any other manager we will be only challenging for 4th but who knows I hope I am completely wrong
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8514 on: Today at 09:28:33 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:15:27 am
I don't know how to feel about this because I dont believe the PR stuff about Edwards and I think our success is mostly down to Klopp and with any other manager we will be only challenging for 4th but who knows I hope I am completely wrong

Klopp was appointed by Edwards.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8515 on: Today at 09:32:37 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 09:28:33 am
Klopp was appointed by Edwards.

It was hardly a masterstroke was it? Every c*nt said he was the guy.
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8516 on: Today at 09:35:45 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:15:27 am
I don't know how to feel about this because I dont believe the PR stuff about Edwards and I think our success is mostly down to Klopp and with any other manager we will be only challenging for 4th but who knows I hope I am completely wrong

I am a pessimist in life but youve really taken the pessimism to a depressing level with this take. Basically writing anyone off before they even join is just sad.
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8517 on: Today at 09:41:04 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:32:37 am
It was hardly a masterstroke was it? Every c*nt said he was the guy.

He still made the right appointment and will do so again.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8518 on: Today at 09:42:20 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:37:24 am
Is that much different from Porto or Benfica who regularly sell their better players?

You can say that all three clubs subscribe to the same business model, develop and sell-on young talent etc. However, Porto and Benfica have had much more success over the last couple of decades and have built up their revenue streams much faster. This has given them better purchasing power and consequently a better quality squad and ensured depth.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,825
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8519 on: Today at 09:43:14 am »
If you want to feel optimistic then its not about the new manager or Edwards .. the most important factor in governing our success is the level of talent on the pitch / in the squad - and thats as high as anyone, and probably the best its been since Klopp arrived
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Up
« previous next »
 