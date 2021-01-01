Pedro talks too much
Portuguese teams, players and coaches have a reputation for the dark arts and being cynical. Should we expect this from him and are we ok eith that?
Racist.
How the fuck is that racist? Smh.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
I imagine it is a joke.
