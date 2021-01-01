« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8440 on: Yesterday at 04:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:20:23 am
I think I'd take that. The injuries issue put aside for a moment, and it's our defensive frailties that are costing us this season. The amount of stupid goals we concede is alarming for a side with ambitions as lofty as ours. The amount of times we find ourselves 1-0 down before we even get out of bed is infuriating.
I feel the same way, sadly.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8441 on: Yesterday at 04:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:07:46 pm
The mods don't even give me the good biscuits mate.  ;D

Brother, you Bots need to unionise. Don't let the man shit on you  ;D
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8442 on: Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:39:09 pm
Despite the Rubes speculation wouldn't surprise me if we just get some random banger from Orny on Jules or some other manager in May or whenever.

Luis Enrique as an outsider.

Wondering why he hasnt been linked with us at all
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8443 on: Yesterday at 07:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
Trying to think who he reminds me of. Is it Kevin from the later American Pie movies? Think theres someone else but cant place it!


Arda Turan?
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8444 on: Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
Trying to think who he reminds me of. Is it Kevin from the later American Pie movies? Think theres someone else but cant place it!


Does Kevin still have that book

Asking for a friend
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8445 on: Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm »
Contrary to reports, Balague saying Amorim is not a done deal.

https://youtu.be/_3g38doXoYE?si=cDYMB005iKQeKZI7
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8446 on: Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm »
 ;D

That man should not be taken seriously in any matter.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8447 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm
;D

That man should not be taken seriously in any matter.

Hes as credible as other journos people are believing (likes of plettenburg).

Make of that what you want. Just sharing
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8448 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 pm »
I can't imagine anything is anywhere near a "done deal." We're probably going to have to endure a couple of months of "Manchester United/Chelsea/Barcelona to beat Liverpool to manager target?" headlines, and won't that be fun.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8449 on: Yesterday at 09:58:50 pm »
https://twitter.com/pedromsepulveda/status/1777792217223925889

Quote
@LFC offers a 3-year contract with a salary more than double what he receives at Sporting;
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8450 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm »
Milking the fucking life out of this saga him isnt he. Fabrizio must be so proud seeing his offspring blossoming.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8451 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm
Contrary to reports, Balague saying Amorim is not a done deal.

https://youtu.be/_3g38doXoYE?si=cDYMB005iKQeKZI7

It's never a done deal until he actually signs. And he's kinda busy winning a league now.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8452 on: Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm »
Reckon Amorim was done the moment we made it know De Zerbi isnt in consideration. From most reliable sources it sounded like the order of preference was Xabi, Amorim and then are Zerbi.

Its probably all verbally agreed but its right to respect Sporting and wait for the right time to announce it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8453 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm »
This Sepúlveda guy is using us for clicks. Talks too much.

I prefer Joyce's laconic tweets :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8454 on: Today at 07:06:48 am »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8455 on: Today at 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
Trying to think who he reminds me of. Is it Kevin from the later American Pie movies? Think theres someone else but cant place it!


Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8456 on: Today at 09:29:01 am »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8457 on: Today at 09:33:55 am »
The joys of it all, trying to tempt a manager from his present club while the fans are baying for news. The "we need it now" generations have about as much patience as a two year old, less even. Alonso had to go public with his intentions as it was distraction he didn't need right now. Likewise with anyone else, I'm sure there's wee discussions going on that we will never be privy to n I would hope those involved would be professional enough to not even drop a hint to the public. It's going to be sorted when everyone is ready n honestly I wish Jurgen kept his decision to himself until the final game as it's being a bit of a shyte show we could have all done without.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8458 on: Today at 12:17:08 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:33:55 am
The joys of it all, trying to tempt a manager from his present club while the fans are baying for news. The "we need it now" generations have about as much patience as a two year old, less even. Alonso had to go public with his intentions as it was distraction he didn't need right now. Likewise with anyone else, I'm sure there's wee discussions going on that we will never be privy to n I would hope those involved would be professional enough to not even drop a hint to the public. It's going to be sorted when everyone is ready n honestly I wish Jurgen kept his decision to himself until the final game as it's being a bit of a shyte show we could have all done without.

Remember Chelsea and Mourinho going public on the eve of Porto's CL final. There's better ways to do business.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8459 on: Today at 01:00:35 pm »
Yeah I agree with the shit timing of it all, was it due to a possible leak he had to go public?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8460 on: Today at 01:04:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:00:35 pm
Yeah I agree with the shit timing of it all, was it due to a possible leak he had to go public?

Probably.  Always seems the reason why people in the public feel the need to make an announcement when really they maybe didn't need to at that particular time.

I'm sure Klopp would not ideally have wanted the news to be aired when it was.  Affects the team, the fans, and the linked managers too.  Not Klopps style.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8461 on: Today at 01:09:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm
Reckon Amorim was done the moment we made it know De Zerbi isnt in consideration. From most reliable sources it sounded like the order of preference was Xabi, Amorim and then are Zerbi.

Its probably all verbally agreed but its right to respect Sporting and wait for the right time to announce it.

Hi Amir, who is a reliable source ? I am genuinely curious. FSG have been legendarily tight about keeping quiet about things. They knew about Jurgan's departure for months it seemed. Nobody called it, in fact, most of the twitterati and the "content producers" were predicting that he would extend. I would say there are no reliable sources beyond the crew who collectively get the story a few hours before the official news, in other words no-one knows, certainly from our side. For months now "a list" of potential candidates have been paraded on these boards but who knows ? I sure don't. Does anyone ? The Grizz Khan's are shooting blind.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8462 on: Today at 01:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 01:09:29 pm
Hi Amir, who is a reliable source ? I am genuinely curious. FSG have been legendarily tight about keeping quiet about things. They knew about Jurgan's departure for months it seemed. Nobody called it, in fact, most of the twitterati and the "content producers" were predicting that he would extend. I would say there are no reliable sources beyond the crew who collectively get the story a few hours before the official news, in other words no-one knows, certainly from our side. For months now "a list" of potential candidates have been paraded on these boards but who knows ? I sure don't. Does anyone ? The Grizz Khan's are shooting blind.

David Ornstein.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8463 on: Today at 01:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 01:09:29 pm
Hi Amir, who is a reliable source ? I am genuinely curious. FSG have been legendarily tight about keeping quiet about things. They knew about Jurgan's departure for months it seemed. Nobody called it, in fact, most of the twitterati and the "content producers" were predicting that he would extend. I would say there are no reliable sources beyond the crew who collectively get the story a few hours before the official news, in other words no-one knows, certainly from our side. For months now "a list" of potential candidates have been paraded on these boards but who knows ? I sure don't. Does anyone ? The Grizz Khan's are shooting blind.

Samie?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8464 on: Today at 01:31:23 pm »
I think it's true. He is an overachiever like Klopp and it's not like the club have many options to choose from.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8465 on: Today at 01:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:20:23 am
I think I'd take that. The injuries issue put aside for a moment, and it's our defensive frailties that are costing us this season. The amount of stupid goals we concede is alarming for a side with ambitions as lofty as ours. The amount of times we find ourselves 1-0 down before we even get out of bed is infuriating.

The title season we were rock solid at the back as well, at least up until just before lockdown. Score first and it was game over. Although the early flag helped a lot (as opposed to the delayed flag which always stays down for us). 

I always find we're sloppy defensively at the start of both halves, but also we're hopeless at defending a one goal lead, we have to kill the game by scoring more (or late like at Forest). Even the bus parking teams go right at us early doors.

We could do with a back to basics defensive approach. Keep a clean sheets and you only need one goal. You shouldn't have to keep coming back every week or throwing leads away.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8466 on: Today at 01:54:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:00:35 pm
Yeah I agree with the shit timing of it all, was it due to a possible leak he had to go public?

The club said that they were announcing it so they could begin the search.

They never could have kept it secret to the end of the season anyway, as I was told at the match last week by a woman who knows, they're pretty much packed up for the move back to Germany already. You've got a massive list, from neighbours, people walking down his street, the removal men themselves all knowing they're moving out. You've then got the removal firm/storage firms in Germany, estate agents, whatever all knowing he's moving, dunno if he had kept his house in germany, but it'd be known he was moving back.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 01:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:52:41 pm
The title season we were rock solid at the back as well, at least up until just before lockdown. Score first and it was game over. Although the early flag helped a lot (as opposed to the delayed flag which always stays down for us). 

I always find we're sloppy defensively at the start of both halves, but also we're hopeless at defending a one goal lead, we have to kill the game by scoring more (or late like at Forest). Even the bus parking teams go right at us early doors.

We could do with a back to basics defensive approach. Keep a clean sheets and you only need one goal. You shouldn't have to keep coming back every week or throwing leads away.

We've only won one league game this season by a scoreline of 1-0 and it was that Forest one, right at the end. Mad that, really. There'll have been other times where we've won by a score of one goal but not to nil, only that and I think Chelsea in the League Cup Final which required ET.

Funnily enough, just before Diaz scored at the weekend I was thinking any chance of just a calm 1-0 today boys? But even as he scored I thought no chance, we just don't do it. One for the next manager perhaps but I'd take a few of them before the end of the season.
