The joys of it all, trying to tempt a manager from his present club while the fans are baying for news. The "we need it now" generations have about as much patience as a two year old, less even. Alonso had to go public with his intentions as it was distraction he didn't need right now. Likewise with anyone else, I'm sure there's wee discussions going on that we will never be privy to n I would hope those involved would be professional enough to not even drop a hint to the public. It's going to be sorted when everyone is ready n honestly I wish Jurgen kept his decision to himself until the final game as it's being a bit of a shyte show we could have all done without.