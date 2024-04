Made the rookie mistake of catching up on the SSN piece about Amorim on YouTube, remind me never to do this again. Rather than looking at any positives, the so called experts they had on decided to just stick the dagger in and build the narrative that he's not our first choice and chuck out a load of mindless speculation linking just about every one of our players with moves away from the club. Well I guess that's their summer of bullshit sorted out then, cheers fuckheads