Contracts are not the be all and end all. After all, Jurgen is leaving while still under contract.



If a three year deal is offered, fair enough. If he does well here we will be looking to extend it, sharpish. At the same time it gives us, say, a bedding in season - which doesn’t mean the level is allowed to fall precipitously, but it is an adjustment period, and then season two should tell us if we are on the right lines.