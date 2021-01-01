« previous next »
Offline Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8240 on: Yesterday at 06:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm
He has a release clause, we trigger it he is ours. Why do these journos think the average fan is stupid these days?

They read the half time RAWK threads?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RedBlakey

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8241 on: Yesterday at 06:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm
He has a release clause, we trigger it he is ours. Why do these journos think the average fan is stupid these days?

Come on Samie, you've been around these parts long enough to know the answer to that question!
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8242 on: Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm »
 ;D

My apologies lads.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8243 on: Yesterday at 06:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:50:54 pm
They read the half time RAWK threads?

;D
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8244 on: Yesterday at 08:21:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:00:45 am
This is what I wanted to talk about yes..

Are we sure, we're getting in the next manager in to imprint their style on us, OR are they going to have to conform to ours?

I mean, we already have a playing style- as evidenced by the seamless transition between all group ages, up to the first team?
Aren't we getting these guys for their coaching ability, and tactical ability instead- and other factors such as man-management? (seems Amorim is an oustanding communicator and man-manager, as per those who have been following Sporting)
ie: They're gunna have to play our way and use our system, using their coaching ability, tactical competence and man-management skill to get the best out of OUR system and players?

If we know FSG by now- they are structured and likes duplication (mini-FSGs all over the place) and have put in a structure and way of playing in place and they would not be FSG if they're overarching goal is not continuity and consistency.
Remember- we govern by consensus/committee(hence the harmony we so prize in our club), so I can see the style of play being enforced by "the group" - including Amorim, and the other coaches- in conjunction with Edwards? Isn't that what he's there for? A sort of DoF?

Are we sure we want to replicate those systems here, or continue using our our own? I mean, it is a winning formala/system and it has been there(here) for nigh on a decade.

I actually would not want anyone other than Klopp trying to play us in this way. A big part of our tactics relies on belief and passion...there's a reason why he is so unique in world football. Others have tried to emulate but never reached the heights. He is unique. Rip the manual up and write a-new.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8245 on: Yesterday at 08:26:01 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 09:58:19 am
2 of those 4 in midfield need to be wingbacks though, meaning those 7 will be playing for 2 places, unless you play them out of position

Amorim's LW is capable of playing midfield and usually drops into an attacking midfield position to support the two. Perfect for Szoboszlai so you'd think the attack is more in trouble with only 2 real spaces available if that is the case.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8246 on: Yesterday at 08:27:37 pm »
The reason why we're going to get Amorim is because he play similar to Klopp in that his teams press high, attack in numbers and press like mad, just not in Klopp's crazy way.  ;D

We'd have to rip up all our youth teams style if we did get Xabi though.  :D
Offline whtwht

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8247 on: Yesterday at 08:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:27:37 pm
The reason why we're going to get Amorim is because he play similar to Klopp in that his teams press high, attack in numbers and press like mad, just not in Klopp's crazy way.  ;D

We'd have to rip up all our youth teams style if we did get Xabi though.  :D

Haha he better sort that mental block vs the Mancs
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8248 on: Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 08:26:01 pm
Amorim's LW is capable of playing midfield and usually drops into an attacking midfield position to support the two. Perfect for Szoboszlai so you'd think the attack is more in trouble with only 2 real spaces available if that is the case.

If our third most attacking player is Szobozslai then thats a problem. Any good manager who comes here uses the side and players we have to the best of their potential and not stick to some unmovable formation.

If there is an absolute insistence we play this system, then the club will need to sanction a big turnover of players.
Online danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8249 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 08:31:40 pm
Haha he better sort that mental block vs the Mancs

To be fair we had a great run against the Mancs. 4-2 and 5-0 at OT in 2021, 4-0 at Anfield in 2022 and 7-0 in 2023.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8250 on: Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
To be fair we had a great run against the Mancs. 4-2 and 5-0 at OT in 2021, 4-0 at Anfield in 2022 and 7-0 in 2023.
I don't think we have a block anymore. We've humiliated them home and away a few times in recent seasons. We go there even now and play them off their own pitch. Only our finishing has let us down, and we've been playing a depleted side against them this season due to an extensive injury list.

The draw at Anfield was something I fully expected. They were adamant they'd not be humiliated yet again, and we were complacent. Fans predicting double figures and all that kind of nonsense. It was going to be a nailed on 0-0 or a 1-0 either way.

They've not been better than us in any of the games this season, home or away. We're far better than them. We know it and they know it too. We've simply let a very poor side off the hook.
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 12:01:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm
If our third most attacking player is Szobozslai then thats a problem. Any good manager who comes here uses the side and players we have to the best of their potential and not stick to some unmovable formation.

If there is an absolute insistence we play this system, then the club will need to sanction a big turnover of players.

I really don't see why you have such a problem with Szob.

19/20..... 12 goals and 18 assists from 2674 minutes aged 19
20/21......9 goals and 10 assists from 1658 minutes aged 20
21/22......10 goals 9 assists from 2126 minutes aged 21
23/23.......10 goals and 13 assists from 3708 minutes aged 22

Those are absolutely incredible numbers from a player of his age.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 12:05:23 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:01:52 am
I really don't see why you have such a problem with Szob.

19/20..... 12 goals and 18 assists from 2674 minutes aged 19
20/21......9 goals and 10 assists from 1658 minutes aged 20
21/22......10 goals 9 assists from 2126 minutes aged 21
23/23.......10 goals and 13 assists from 3708 minutes aged 22

Those are absolutely incredible numbers from a player of his age.

He is a good player but not a front three player.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 12:07:25 am »
Who said he was? You come out with absolute shite constantly.
Offline RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 01:02:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  6, 2024, 09:01:36 pm
I really like his style of play but he hasn't won anything. Until a manager actually wins then you never know. Look at Pochettino.
De Zerbi won the Super cup in Ukraine, and the 3rd division cups in Italy. Had the team top of the table in Ukraine before the season was unfinished because of the war.
He overperformed his Budget multiple times as a manager too.
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 01:09:15 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:03:24 pm
There is a clear position for Trent in the side as a right wing back.
I don't see Amorim going to a back 4. I think his 3-4-3 is fundamental to his style of play.

The question is how much his current goalkeeper necessitates the need for a back 3, as opposed to it being purely down to his dogmatic tactical choice.
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 01:17:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:23 am
He is a good player but not a front three player.

This is where it gets stupid. We play with a front three that puts up stupid numbers. We rotate the front three positions but Salah, Nunez, Gakpo and Jota have 82 goals between them.

That is nuts. We have hopefully another 12 games to go and our front three have scored far more goals than most teams score in a season.

We are playing a formation that is incredibly attacking and where the midfield players are likely to be outnumbered. Even so Szoboizslai has scored 7 goals and created 4 assists. If you look at the players who went before him that is a hugely productive season.

The daftest bit is suggesting he has to be a front-three player. We will soon be embarking on a new episode with a new manager. The formation and the roles are likely to change because Klopp is the only modern manager with the cahonas to play three strikers. Ped and Lego head have gone extended periods playing with no strikers never mind three.

If you are playing a more conservative approach then Szobo will come into his own.
Offline eAyeAddio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 06:52:14 am »
Whoever the next manager is, I'm pretty sure that Michael Edwards will be calling the shots regarding extending contracts to Van Djik, Salah, Robbo, Trent & Ali.

None of them are likely to still be at Liverpool next season if Edwards decides to drastically lower the wage bill - and that is what FSG brought him back for.

I doubt that we will ever see a manager with the clout that Klopp engineered for himself under FSG at Liverpool ever again.



Offline Shankly998

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 08:31:33 am »
I
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 06:52:14 am
Whoever the next manager is, I'm pretty sure that Michael Edwards will be calling the shots regarding extending contracts to Van Djik, Salah, Robbo, Trent & Ali.

None of them are likely to still be at Liverpool next season if Edwards decides to drastically lower the wage bill - and that is what FSG brought him back for.

I doubt that we will ever see a manager with the clout that Klopp engineered for himself under FSG at Liverpool ever again.


We'll try to keep the team together as much as possible to provide much needed stability. Only one I see leaving is Salah who if we're offered a big fee might decide to cash in given his age.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 08:38:03 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 06:52:14 am
Whoever the next manager is, I'm pretty sure that Michael Edwards will be calling the shots regarding extending contracts to Van Djik, Salah, Robbo, Trent & Ali.

None of them are likely to still be at Liverpool next season if Edwards decides to drastically lower the wage bill - and that is what FSG brought him back for.

I doubt that we will ever see a manager with the clout that Klopp engineered for himself under FSG at Liverpool ever again.





Would be some achievement to want to actively get rid of all our best players?
Offline Zlen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 08:46:42 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 06:52:14 am
Whoever the next manager is, I'm pretty sure that Michael Edwards will be calling the shots regarding extending contracts to Van Djik, Salah, Robbo, Trent & Ali.
None of them are likely to still be at Liverpool next season if Edwards decides to drastically lower the wage bill - and that is what FSG brought him back for.

That is just shit-stirring to be honest. There are both good and bad sides to Klopp having the amount of power he has rightfully earned at the club. You can speculate we should have sold several players much, much sooner and that some should never have been given extended contracts. Those players could have been replaced with who know which player - possibly some amazing ones, possibly while they were cheaper. Nobody knows. But to now go and immediately paint Edwards as being on some revenge path to go drastically in the opposite direction, being under clear instructions from FSG to bring the wage bille down - I mean it's just bullshit. Edwards isn't stupid, he will understand full well that leaving new manager with squad depleted of senior figures and leaders will make everything much, much harder. But in your vision he is ok with that as he'll get to sit in his ivory tower, giggling over a spreadsheet showing reduced wage bill. Yeah, how about no.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 08:58:03 am »
I don't want to see an overhaul and I expect that we won't but I think there will be some unexpected departures in the next two summer transfer windows.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 09:03:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:58:03 am
I don't want to see an overhaul and I expect that we won't but I think there will be some unexpected departures in the next two summer transfer windows.

Think that is true. Also just shows what a period it will be, those players mentioned are our best footballers. We definitely have a lot more uncertainty compared to Arsenal and City.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 09:28:07 am »
I wonder what the transition will be like! Do you just pack up your desk and leave or welcome a new manager and tell him about your players etc?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 09:30:29 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:28:07 am
I wonder what the transition will be like! Do you just pack up your desk and leave or welcome a new manager and tell him about your players etc?

Im sure Klopp will have a chat with the new manager. Also he does have the match analysts as well who will tell the new guy about strengths and weaknesses.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 09:32:40 am »
Bruno Andrade@brunoandrd·3m
Ruben Amorim: Liverpool has already made the first contacts with the Sporting coach's representatives and has all the details to eventually move forward with the deal. There hasn't been a direct interview with him yet, but it's expected to happen in April
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:27:37 pm
The reason why we're going to get Amorim is because he play similar to Klopp in that his teams press high, attack in numbers and press like mad, just not in Klopp's crazy way.  ;D

We'd have to rip up all our youth teams style if we did get Xabi though.  :D

Quite the 180 degree turnaround. You were convinced Xabi was right for us and that the deal was done.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 11:19:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:58:03 am
I don't want to see an overhaul and I expect that we won't but I think there will be some unexpected departures in the next two summer transfer windows.

Why do we need an overhaul?
We need gradual evolution. We have a huge decision regarding VVD and Salah.
Josh Williams makes a great point that we must realise that we are paying for future value rather than prior success. These are huge contracts. There is a body of evidence that Salah may be in decline. The data Edwards has access to will provide guidance to human decision making.

Klopp's tenure is reaching an end, Klopp 2.0 will now become the next manager's 1.0.
We have a really interesting Summer ahead. Thankfully our prudence puts us in a great place at a time when most clubs are scrambling to avoid punishment. We are well placed to profit.

Let's enjoy the final months of Jurgen Klopp and then enjoy the unfolding of our our next adventure :)
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 11:21:10 am »
The big question is will Amorim be able to remove finishing variance from football and make us clinical so that we score from all our chances
What we should do is hire the manager whose strikers have the best shot conversion % this season
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 11:42:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:21:10 am
The big question is will Amorim be able to remove finishing variance from football and make us clinical so that we score from all our chances
What we should do is hire the manager whose strikers have the best shot conversion % this season

Have you checked out Viktor Gyökeres?
Signed for £13m from Coventry, he's scored 42 goals in all comps.
He's now expected to move for big money, possibly to Arsenal.
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 11:47:45 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:42:05 am
Have you checked out Viktor Gyökeres?
Signed for £13m from Coventry, he's scored 42 goals in all comps.
He's now expected to move for big money, possibly to Arsenal.


Yes exactly.. that's the kind of repeatable clincial over performance we need.. and he didn't finish like that at Coventry ... Amorim might really have something .. yes he's not scoring every chance, which is our goal in this search, but he's scoring a lot more of them than our forwards did yesterday
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 12:42:55 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:42:05 am
Have you checked out Viktor Gyökeres?
Signed for £13m from Coventry, he's scored 42 goals in all comps.
He's now expected to move for big money, possibly to Arsenal.

Looking at him and he's built like a fucking tank. Seems quite direct which is something we desperately miss when Jota's not playing.
Online Asam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8272 on: Today at 12:53:45 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:28:07 am
I wonder what the transition will be like! Do you just pack up your desk and leave or welcome a new manager and tell him about your players etc?

Klopp genuinely loves the club, hell be available to speak with the new manager for sure
Online MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8273 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm »
Amorim seems a great option in terms of improving us defensively.
