He is a good player but not a front three player.



This is where it gets stupid. We play with a front three that puts up stupid numbers. We rotate the front three positions but Salah, Nunez, Gakpo and Jota have 82 goals between them.That is nuts. We have hopefully another 12 games to go and our front three have scored far more goals than most teams score in a season.We are playing a formation that is incredibly attacking and where the midfield players are likely to be outnumbered. Even so Szoboizslai has scored 7 goals and created 4 assists. If you look at the players who went before him that is a hugely productive season.The daftest bit is suggesting he has to be a front-three player. We will soon be embarking on a new episode with a new manager. The formation and the roles are likely to change because Klopp is the only modern manager with the cahonas to play three strikers. Ped and Lego head have gone extended periods playing with no strikers never mind three.If you are playing a more conservative approach then Szobo will come into his own.