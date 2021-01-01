Sour grapes. 20/20 hindsight. Whatever. I had concerns about the differences stylistically between Alonso and Klopp. I don't think that would have been a smooth transition. I was starting to lean toward Amorim even before Alonso pulled out of the race.



This is what I wanted to talk about yes..Are we sure, we're getting in the next manager in to imprint their style on us, OR are they going to have to conform to ours?I mean, we already have a playing style- as evidenced by the seamless transition between all group ages, up to the first team?Aren't we getting these guys for their coaching ability, and tactical ability instead- and other factors such as man-management? (seems Amorim is an oustanding communicator and man-manager, as per those who have been following Sporting)ie: They're gunna have to play our way and use our system, using their coaching ability, tactical competence and man-management skill to get the best out of OUR system and players?If we know FSG by now- they are structured and likes duplication (mini-FSGs all over the place) and have put in a structure and way of playing in place and they would not be FSG if they're overarching goal is not continuity and consistency.Remember- we govern by consensus/committee(hence the harmony we so prize in our club), so I can see the style of play being enforced by "the group" - including Amorim, and the other coaches- in conjunction with Edwards? Isn't that what he's there for? A sort of DoF?Are we sure we want to replicate those systems here, or continue using our our own? I mean, it is a winning formala/system and it has been there(here) for nigh on a decade.