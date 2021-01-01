« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 348343 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 02:25:47 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:22:51 am
Latin commentator?

He was pretty amazing and the way he celebrated Sporting goals were brilliant!

Fairly sure he was Portuguese but he was speaking in English. He was having a conversation with about 10 different people, none of them being there with him. The best commentary I've ever heard, really added to the experience.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 03:44:07 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:17:11 pm
Pochettino won by default at PSG and he somehow lost the league in his first. He hasn't proven that he can win. I'd win the league at PSG if I were given 2 seasons.

Winning experience is invaluable for a club like us.

We hired King Kenny who knew how to win and we won something and made another final.
Rafa knew how to win and won.
Gérard knew how to win and he won.
Jurgen knew how to win and won.
Rodgers didn't know how to win and he won nothing.

Liverpool is not a training school. At the end of the day, any manager we hire is expected to win even though we're more patient than other clubs. Those that have won before find it easier.

Rodgers has shown he knows how to win after leaving.
Logged
Quote from: Eeyore on April  3, 2024, 09:28:54 pm
Referees and the PGMOL can do no wrong.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 08:08:10 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Why are people talking like the league is done? There are 7 games left for Sporting to play.
Baffles me too. Anytime we're linked with someone, it's all about us just like how Leverkusen's wins pushed Xabi closer to the Liverpool job. It's still the business end of the season and we need to respect Sporting. The world doesn't revolve around Liverpool.

That Sepulveda guy talks too much for a "reliable" journo. It's just a matter of 6/7 weeks and our attention spans are long enough for us to wait. I don't get the rush to be honest especially when we're in a title race ourselves as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:10:36 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 09:05:18 am »
Can't wait for the airplane tracking
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,894
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 09:06:10 am »
Im reluctant to hire the guy purely in cringing anticipation of our crowd singing either

Amorim, oh oh oh oh
Amorim, oh oh oh oh
He came from Portugal
Hes gonna in it all
(to the tune of Volare)

or even worse

Ruben, Ruben, Ruben, Ruben!
(to the tune of *shudders* Ruby)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,467
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 09:08:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:08:10 am
Baffles me too. Anytime we're linked with someone, it's all about us just like how Leverkusen's wins pushed Xabi closer to the Liverpool job. It's still the business end of the season and we need to respect Sporting. The world doesn't revolve around Liverpool

That Sepulveda guy talks too much for a "reliable" journo. It's just a matter of 6/7 weeks and our attention spans are long enough for us to wait. I don't get the rush to be honest especially when we're in a title race ourselves as well.

Yes it does  ;)
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 09:09:13 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm
Fuckin mad on here, a couple of weeks ago it was a Levekusen watch along now it's moved over to a Sporting love in.

I'm still following Leverkusen. It's insane what Xabi is doing there - six to play and one more win guarantees the title. And I'll keep following Leverkusen next season to see if he can repeat the feat. I'm genuinely interested in Xabi's progress as a manager.

Knowing our luck, we'll get drawn in the same group in the CL next season.

Quote
You'll all be frothing at the mouth for England in the summer if we get linked with Southgate 😂

Bollocks to that. Southgate would be even worse than Hodgson.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 09:18:57 am »
Our next manager could be anyone from about 25 different candidates, good to consider how each would perform and what the relationship with the fan base might be like.
Focusing on one because of the media narrative (alonso now almoron) might be futile?
Almoron might consider United an easier prospect? after all Klopp is a very hard act to follow, we might end up with Jose! he's got to be the one with the ego big enough to take on the task?
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 09:19:42 am »
Leave Southgate alone.

Jim wants him for his big United Project.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 09:26:30 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:18:57 am
Our next manager could be anyone from about 25 different candidates, good to consider how each would perform and what the relationship with the fan base might be like.
Focusing on one because of the media narrative (alonso now almoron) might be futile?
Almoron might consider United an easier prospect? after all Klopp is a very hard act to follow, we might end up with Jose! he's got to be the one with the ego big enough to take on the task?

Great players and managers back themselves. Jota joined when there was a clear front three of Mane, Firmino, and Salah. Amorim will look at the respective squads of the big teams and pick the one he thinks will give him the best chance of success.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,388
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 09:28:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:21:43 pm
The system Amorin plays has 2 deeper central midfielders and 2 attacking midfielders/forwards behind a central striker. We have Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Salah, Szobozslai, Jota, Gakpo and Diaz who play those advanced 8 and attacking positions. There is what, only space for 3 of those in that 3-4-3 setup? That means 7 of those miss out, unless Nunez is out in which case Jota would be up front.

Its not just a lack of centre backs, but we are top heavy and that reduces the number we can play with. Plus lets not forget that we probably would need a wing back or two otherwise we are shoehorning another defensive player compared to now.

This is a good point she made on the transfer thread.

If you're FSG, do you get in someone who plays a different system (and you have to remember we play the same 4-3-3 pressing-based system in the youth teams as well) and spend a lot more on squad turnover, or do you bring in someone who plays roughly the same system at least with maybe a few minor tweaks?

And that's why you have a sporting director, to ensure continuity regardless of managerial changes
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 09:49:32 am »
Our defenders (including centre backs) are;
VVD
Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Trent
Bradley
Robetson
Kostas

Our midfielders are;
Mac
Endo
Dom
Gravenberch
Jones
Elliott
Baj

So Amorim playing three at the back and 4 in midfield it's hard to tell if we're overly stocked in midfield or overly stocked in defence
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,467
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 09:51:32 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:28:02 am
This is a good point she made on the transfer thread.

If you're FSG, do you get in someone who plays a different system (and you have to remember we play the same 4-3-3 pressing-based system in the youth teams as well) and spend a lot more on squad turnover, or do you bring in someone who plays roughly the same system at least with maybe a few minor tweaks?

And that's why you have a sporting director, to ensure continuity regardless of managerial changes

I feel, during the interviews, we as a club will be making it clear that we expect and have recruited, to play the 4-3-3 or similar and some adaptation will be required from the new manager. I don't expect a "this is how we play, you must play the same", but rather a this is the foundations we, as a club, have laid and you have to work with it while combining your own style.

Sourness tried to change too much too soon and look where that got us. Learn from our previous mistakes
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,467
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 09:53:13 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:49:32 am
Our defenders (including centre backs) are;
VVD
Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Trent
Bradley
Robetson
Kostas

Our midfielders are;
Mac
Endo
Dom
Gravenberch
Jones
Elliott
Baj

So Amorim playing three at the back and 4 in midfield it's hard to tell if we're overly stocked in midfield or overly stocked in defence

Over the season you'd need all of them
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 09:55:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:53:13 am
Over the season you'd need all of them

Have we ever had ALL those players fit at the same time?
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 09:57:43 am »
The head coach decides the style of play and the managers of the underage teams follows his lead, it's a top down decision, no harm changing it up/ altering it after 7 years, times change
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,388
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8216 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:49:32 am
Our defenders (including centre backs) are;
VVD
Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Trent
Bradley
Robetson
Kostas

Our midfielders are;
Mac
Endo
Dom
Gravenberch
Jones
Elliott
Baj

So Amorim playing three at the back and 4 in midfield it's hard to tell if we're overly stocked in midfield or overly stocked in defence

2 of those 4 in midfield need to be wingbacks though, meaning those 7 will be playing for 2 places, unless you play them out of position
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,632
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8217 on: Today at 10:00:45 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:10:55 am
Sour grapes. 20/20 hindsight. Whatever. I had concerns about the differences stylistically between Alonso and Klopp. I don't think that would have been a smooth transition. I was starting to lean toward Amorim even before Alonso pulled out of the race.
This is what I wanted to talk about yes..

Are we sure, we're getting in the next manager in to imprint their style on us, OR are they going to have to conform to ours?

I mean, we already have a playing style- as evidenced by the seamless transition between all group ages, up to the first team?
Aren't we getting these guys for their coaching ability, and tactical ability instead- and other factors such as man-management? (seems Amorim is an oustanding communicator and man-manager, as per those who have been following Sporting)
ie: They're gunna have to play our way and use our system, using their coaching ability, tactical competence and man-management skill to get the best out of OUR system and players?

If we know FSG by now- they are structured and likes duplication (mini-FSGs all over the place) and have put in a structure and way of playing in place and they would not be FSG if they're overarching goal is not continuity and consistency.
Remember- we govern by consensus/committee(hence the harmony we so prize in our club), so I can see the style of play being enforced by "the group" - including Amorim, and the other coaches- in conjunction with Edwards? Isn't that what he's there for? A sort of DoF?

Are we sure we want to replicate those systems here, or continue using our our own? I mean, it is a winning formala/system and it has been there(here) for nigh on a decade.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:51 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,461
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8218 on: Today at 10:00:59 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm
Fuckin mad on here, a couple of weeks ago it was a Levekusen watch along now it's moved over to a Sporting love in.

You'll all be frothing at the mouth for England in the summer if we get linked with Southgate 😂

Don't say that, that ain't even funny  :'(
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8219 on: Today at 10:03:17 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:58:19 am
2 of those 4 in midfield need to be wingbacks though, meaning those 7 will be playing for 2 places, unless you play them out of position

It's really up in the air because it's hard to tell if Trent will play in defence or midfield, if Mac will play as a 6 or an 8, or if Dom will play in midfield or attack. And that's just three players. It's all up in the air.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 10:03:20 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:55:33 am
Have we ever had ALL those players fit at the same time?

Think we've gone with the tactic of "stockpile all the sicknotes and there's a decent chance at least a few will be fit at once point in time".
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 10:04:43 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:00:45 am
This is what I wanted to talk about yes..

Are we sure, we're getting in the next manager in to imprint their style on us, OR are they going to have to conform to ours?

I mean, we already have a playing style- as evidenced by the seamless transition between all group ages, up to the first team?
Aren't we getting these guys for their coaching ability, and tactical ability instead- and other factors such as man-management? (seems Amorim is an oustanding communicator and man-manager, as per those who have been following Sporting)

If we know FSG by now- they are structured and likes duplication (mini-FSGs all over the place) and have put in a structure and way of playing in place and they would not be FSG if they're overarching goal is not continuity and consistency.
Remember- we govern by consensus/committee, so I can see the style of play being enforced by "the group" - including Amorim, and the other coaches- in conjunction with Edwards? Isn't that what he's there for? A sort of DoF?

Are we sure we want to replicate those systems here, or continue using our our own? I mean, it is a winning formala/system and it has been there(here) for nigh on a decade.

If Amorim arrives he'll go three at the back. Absolutely no doubt about it.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,632
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 11:12:56 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:04:43 am
If Amorim arrives he'll go three at the back. Absolutely no doubt about it.
Their defensive number don't look as great as it should be though..
Yes, it's at 27(Benfica at 23), but we're at 24 and we know we could have done better defensively this season- especially in the first half (and those matches against Arsenal/United away..)

Dunno if that's down to the personnel or the system. We know Sebba, who's the captain and first choice CB, is slow, and he has to shift around a bit in that system during certain phases of the game.. so I hope it's just a personnel thing, cause you need that defensive edge in decisive games.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:19:29 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 