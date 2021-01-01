Why are people talking like the league is done? There are 7 games left for Sporting to play.



Baffles me too. Anytime we're linked with someone, it's all about us just like how Leverkusen's wins pushed Xabi closer to the Liverpool job. It's still the business end of the season and we need to respect Sporting. The world doesn't revolve around Liverpool.That Sepulveda guy talks too much for a "reliable" journo. It's just a matter of 6/7 weeks and our attention spans are long enough for us to wait. I don't get the rush to be honest especially when we're in a title race ourselves as well.