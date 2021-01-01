« previous next »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:22:51 am
Latin commentator?

He was pretty amazing and the way he celebrated Sporting goals were brilliant!

Fairly sure he was Portuguese but he was speaking in English. He was having a conversation with about 10 different people, none of them being there with him. The best commentary I've ever heard, really added to the experience.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:17:11 pm
Pochettino won by default at PSG and he somehow lost the league in his first. He hasn't proven that he can win. I'd win the league at PSG if I were given 2 seasons.

Winning experience is invaluable for a club like us.

We hired King Kenny who knew how to win and we won something and made another final.
Rafa knew how to win and won.
Gérard knew how to win and he won.
Jurgen knew how to win and won.
Rodgers didn't know how to win and he won nothing.

Liverpool is not a training school. At the end of the day, any manager we hire is expected to win even though we're more patient than other clubs. Those that have won before find it easier.

Rodgers has shown he knows how to win after leaving.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Why are people talking like the league is done? There are 7 games left for Sporting to play.
Baffles me too. Anytime we're linked with someone, it's all about us just like how Leverkusen's wins pushed Xabi closer to the Liverpool job. It's still the business end of the season and we need to respect Sporting. The world doesn't revolve around Liverpool.

That Sepulveda guy talks too much for a "reliable" journo. It's just a matter of 6/7 weeks and our attention spans are long enough for us to wait. I don't get the rush to be honest especially when we're in a title race ourselves as well.
