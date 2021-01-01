« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8160 on: Yesterday at 10:34:48 pm »
What have people made of Benfica ahead of a potential European meeting?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8161 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:34:48 pm
What have people made of Benfica ahead of a potential European meeting?

our first 11 beats all the teams in the europa

im sure darwin would want to play benfica
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8162 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:34:48 pm
What have people made of Benfica ahead of a potential European meeting?
They've a little fella playing for them that looks like he came straight out of 2004.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8163 on: Yesterday at 10:37:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm
Hahah yep, had the same thought when Di Maria basically punched one of their players and it didn't get any better after that!

Did you see when Gyokeres skipped past Otamendi and the lino flagged him for a foul  :D

Not quite getting an elbow from a lino but still quite egregious.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8164 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm
They've a little fella playing for them that looks like he came straight out of 2004.

And a left back out of the 1970s.

Crack European outfit.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8165 on: Yesterday at 10:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm
Quick Look on wiki shows they average around 38k for home games, and when Benfica/Porto are in town it rises to about 44k. Their ground holds 50k so looks like they just dont have the fan base to fill it.

Nice one, seems odd! ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8166 on: Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:37:46 pm
Did you see when Gyokeres skipped past Otamendi and the lino flagged him for a foul  :D

Not quite getting an elbow from a lino but still quite egregious.
That was hilarious
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8167 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Three cheers for Inacio, looks a player.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8168 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm »
Pretty much the perfect audition for Amorim.

Showed he can fix our slow starts with a first minute goal.

Went through a period of adversity when Benfica equalised at the worst possible time. (pundits )

Showed he can get his team to score crucial late goals.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8169 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
And a left back out of the 1970s.

Crack European outfit.
Better travel there than face a trip behind the Iron Curtain
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8170 on: Yesterday at 10:44:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:37:46 pm
Did you see when Gyokeres skipped past Otamendi and the lino flagged him for a foul  :D

Not quite getting an elbow from a lino but still quite egregious.

Hahaha yep, funny as fuck.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8171 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Pretty much the perfect audition for Amorim.

Showed he can fix our slow starts with a first minute goal.

Went through a period of adversity when Benfica equalised at the worst possible time. (pundits )

Showed he can get his team to score crucial late goals.

  ;D Yep. Lovely high press for the first goal too!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8172 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:38:59 pm
Nice one, seems odd! ;D

Pretty much what will happen to Everton when they move stadium  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8173 on: Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
Pretty much what will happen to Everton when they move stadium  ;D

Maybe Amorim would be more suited to City.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8174 on: Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm »
@pedromsepulveda
❗️This  @SportingCP  victory over  @SLBenfica today by 2-1 will speed up negotiations between Ruben Amorim and  @LFC . The Reds hope to reach a full agreement on the terms of the contract next week with the Portuguese coach. ⏳
.....

Dunno why as the title isn't official (though is obviously happening) but I choose to believe this
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8175 on: Yesterday at 10:54:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm
@pedromsepulveda
❗️This  @SportingCP  victory over  @SLBenfica today by 2-1 will speed up negotiations between Ruben Amorim and  @LFC . The Reds hope to reach a full agreement on the terms of the contract next week with the Portuguese coach. ⏳
.....

Dunno why as the title isn't official (though is obviously happening) but I choose to believe this

This lad is really putting his balls on the line if it doesn't come to fruition.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8176 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Brilliant if we can wrap this up before the season ends.

Stop this constant speculation.

He looks tailor made for us, I'm excited.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8177 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm »
Why are people talking like the league is done? There are 7 games left for Sporting to play.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8178 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Why are people talking like the league is done? There are 7 games left for Sporting to play.

Because the league is like the Scottish one.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8179 on: Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Why are people talking like the league is done? There are 7 games left for Sporting to play.

4 points ahead and it's the Portuguse League for fucks sakes.,
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8180 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Why are people talking like the league is done? There are 7 games left for Sporting to play.

Sporting could draw 3 of them or lose 1 and draw 2 and still win it, it's over.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8181 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm »
The thing that excites me the most with Amorim is that hes overcome losing key players and managed to rise again. He might not face that here, but it shows hes been able to keep everyone onside and commanded the respect within the club and the dressing room to get them competing again.

So many managers in the modern game struggle to overcome bad seasons or seasons below expectations. It feels like if youre not constantly trending upwards the clock starts to tick at most clubs these days.

A bit like Jurgen here, instead of going after a poor season, hes stayed and shown the ability to turn things around and get them back on top of the pile. Gives me hope theres longevity in the appointment rather than a flash in the pan who cant rebuild.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8182 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm »
I see this overcoming losing players a lot when he's being talked about. Does this not happen at the other clubs? We've taken Diaz from Porto and Nunez from Benfica in recent years, no doubt there's more as well. I just think that example of why he's a good fit should be parked.

Them not having the same budget as the other two is a real reason he should be considered since it will be the same way here.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8183 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 pm »
Quote
Ruben Amorim was agitated for the first time tonight when Sporting's Morten Hjulmand plays two backwards passes in a minute - arms flailing on the touchline. He has now been substituted. A draw would be good for the title but Amorim is going for the win with attacking changes.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8184 on: Yesterday at 11:30:13 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm
I see this overcoming losing players a lot when he's being talked about. Does this not happen at the other clubs? We've taken Diaz from Porto and Nunez from Benfica in recent years, no doubt there's more as well. I just think that example of why he's a good fit should be parked.

Them not having the same budget as the other two is a real reason he should be considered since it will be the same way here.

It's because Sporting even though they are the third biggest club are so far behind Benfica and Porto mate, it's a joke.  :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8185 on: Yesterday at 11:32:05 pm »
Would be good to get it done early, especially in terms of planning on over the summer and can focus on getting contracts sorted.

Hard to say Im excited about it though. Had the most brilliant time with Jurgen in charge so struggling to think past it and having a different person in the dugout. Still, is what it is so just hope Amorim lives up to his obvious potential.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8186 on: Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm »
Would it help if Amorim got a face transplant like in Face/Off mate to look like Klopp?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8187 on: Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm
Would it help if Amorim got a face transplant like in Face/Off mate to look like Klopp?

Well its a start and if he really wants the job that bad then its the least he could do for me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8188 on: Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm »
Seven games to go, four points ahead PLUS a game in hand.

Sporting will have to shit the bed to not win the league now. That was Benficas big chance.

I think it will be tied down with Amorim and his team pretty sharpish, and it will probably be announced, officially, before we end our season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8189 on: Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:32:05 pm
Would be good to get it done early, especially in terms of planning on over the summer and can focus on getting contracts sorted.

Hard to say Im excited about it though. Had the most brilliant time with Jurgen in charge so struggling to think past it and having a different person in the dugout. Still, is what it is so just hope Amorim lives up to his obvious potential.

His eyes are like pools of melted chocolate.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8190 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm »
It would be good to have it agreed early but there's no reason we need to know before the season ends. It's of no benefit to anyone.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8191 on: Yesterday at 11:42:17 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm
Seven games to go, four points ahead PLUS a game in hand.

Sporting will have to shit the bed to not win the league now. That was Benficas big chance.

I think it will be tied down with Amorim and his team pretty sharpish, and it will probably be announced, officially, before we end our season.
Not before Sporting win the cup, I think.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8192 on: Yesterday at 11:42:22 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm
His eyes are like pools of melted chocolate.

Doesnt sound as good as Jurgens song but its a start I guess.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8193 on: Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm »
Fuckin mad on here, a couple of weeks ago it was a Levekusen watch along now it's moved over to a Sporting love in.

You'll all be frothing at the mouth for England in the summer if we get linked with Southgate 😂
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8194 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm
I see this overcoming losing players a lot when he's being talked about. Does this not happen at the other clubs? We've taken Diaz from Porto and Nunez from Benfica in recent years, no doubt there's more as well. I just think that example of why he's a good fit should be parked.

Them not having the same budget as the other two is a real reason he should be considered since it will be the same way here.

I mean, Sporting hadnt won the league until he got there, he wins the league, has another good season after that finishing 2nd, then loses his best players and they go properly backwards, and now hes turned it around. Its not the losing the players part, all clubs lose players, its the turning their fortunes around after a poor season and not compounding it with another. Plenty thought we would struggle this season with the new midfield and gradual loss of key players over the last few years but Jurgen turned it around and has exceeded expectations. So many managers would left at the end of last season or followed a poor season up with another one or a good season wouldve been just getting top 4.

For me it shows a strong ability to rejuvenate a team and prevent a blip becoming the norm. So many managers struggle to turn things around after bad seasons, yet hes turned it around and then some. Its a minor thing but for me I see it as a rare quality.

I agree the exceeding expectations and outperforming richer clubs is hugely important and should translate to how we operate. I just think he deserves praise for the turnaround, it feels like you dont see it often.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8195 on: Yesterday at 11:51:06 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm
It would be good to have it agreed early but there's no reason we need to know before the season ends. It's of no benefit to anyone.

It would lighten the load on the local branches of the Samaritans.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8196 on: Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm
Fuckin mad on here, a couple of weeks ago it was a Levekusen watch along now it's moved over to a Sporting love in.

You'll all be frothing at the mouth for England in the summer if we get linked with Southgate 😂

There'll be frothing at the mouth alright but I doubt it will be with anticipation...  :rant
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8197 on: Today at 12:22:51 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:49:01 pm
If we get him I hope he brings this commentator with him.

Inacio looks elite from the 5 minutes I have seen of him as well.

This commentator is more elite though.
Latin commentator?

He was pretty amazing and the way he celebrated Sporting goals were brilliant!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8198 on: Today at 12:27:08 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm
His eyes are like pools of melted chocolate.


AH AAAAHHH..SAVIOUR OF THE UNIVERSE
