I see this overcoming losing players a lot when he's being talked about. Does this not happen at the other clubs? We've taken Diaz from Porto and Nunez from Benfica in recent years, no doubt there's more as well. I just think that example of why he's a good fit should be parked.



Them not having the same budget as the other two is a real reason he should be considered since it will be the same way here.



I mean, Sporting hadnt won the league until he got there, he wins the league, has another good season after that finishing 2nd, then loses his best players and they go properly backwards, and now hes turned it around. Its not the losing the players part, all clubs lose players, its the turning their fortunes around after a poor season and not compounding it with another. Plenty thought we would struggle this season with the new midfield and gradual loss of key players over the last few years but Jurgen turned it around and has exceeded expectations. So many managers would left at the end of last season or followed a poor season up with another one or a good season wouldve been just getting top 4.For me it shows a strong ability to rejuvenate a team and prevent a blip becoming the norm. So many managers struggle to turn things around after bad seasons, yet hes turned it around and then some. Its a minor thing but for me I see it as a rare quality.I agree the exceeding expectations and outperforming richer clubs is hugely important and should translate to how we operate. I just think he deserves praise for the turnaround, it feels like you dont see it often.