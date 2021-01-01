I really like his style of play but he hasn't won anything. Until a manager actually wins then you never know. Look at Pochettino.



Pochettino has won things. 7Hag has won things. Pellegrini had won things and was shite at West Ham. Di Matteo won a CL. Tuchel has won things and I wouldnt go near him.You can find plenty of managers that have won things, I wouldnt use that as a massive deciding factor, youd definitely rather theyve won things than not, but the reality is Id much rather look at performance levels alongside results, tactical acumen, ability to improve players, ability to communicate to players and the media, ability to manage upwards and are they inclusive to modern methods, ie will they listen to analysts and the data science team.If De Zerbi took over say a Napoli, competed for Serie A, got them in the CL and gained invaluable experience in Europe, I wouldnt have an issue if he was on our radar. I think the leap from Brighton to Liverpool is too much, as Potter shown with Chelsea.