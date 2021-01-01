« previous next »
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8120 on: Today at 08:28:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:33:08 pm
There were stat nerds wanting him because of the xG Brighton put up last season. Just goes to show there are a section of football fans who are absolutely obsessed by stats and numbers.

You've said this in multiple threads. No stats nerd would focus on one stat. That'll just be people throwing around random stats.
TobyLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8121 on: Today at 08:35:39 pm
Amorin in :D :D :D
crewlove

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8122 on: Today at 08:36:32 pm
Lisbon's derby is on. Very good start from Sporting.
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8123 on: Today at 08:36:33 pm
Just want Rubes
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8124 on: Today at 08:39:32 pm
Sporting are a point ahead at the top with a game in hand. If they win this it's virtiually done.
smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8125 on: Today at 08:55:59 pm
1-0 up inside a minute.

None of this starting slowly and letting the opposition take the lead nonsense. I like the cut of his jib. ;D
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8126 on: Today at 09:01:36 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:28:14 pm
I really rate him but I didnt want him. This idea that his Brighton side were only good statistically last season is daft. They were a class side and he had them exceeding expectations in terms of performances massively, regardless of stats. They were dominating good sides consistently.

I think he needs one more job before hes ready for a big club. Replacing Amorim at Sporting wouldnt be the worst idea, managing in the CL and competing for silverware in a pressured environment would give him a better platform to demonstrate his level. He could possibly go back to Italy and manage a Napoli or even a Juventus, but hes not ready to manage a club like us yet. The reality is hes managing a club with something like the 16th highest squad cost and the 15th largest wage bill, qualifying them for Europe and finishing top half with them isnt seen as good enough when in reality its a brilliant achievement. Its just not a brilliant achievement for a potential Liverpool manager.
I really like his style of play but he hasn't won anything. Until a manager actually wins then you never know. Look at Pochettino.
Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8127 on: Today at 09:12:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:01:36 pm
I really like his style of play but he hasn't won anything. Until a manager actually wins then you never know. Look at Pochettino.

Pochettino has won things. 7Hag has won things. Pellegrini had won things and was shite at West Ham. Di Matteo won a CL. Tuchel has won things and I wouldnt go near him.

You can find plenty of managers that have won things, I wouldnt use that as a massive deciding factor, youd definitely rather theyve won things than not, but the reality is Id much rather look at performance levels alongside results, tactical acumen, ability to improve players, ability to communicate to players and the media, ability to manage upwards and are they inclusive to modern methods, ie will they listen to analysts and the data science team.

If De Zerbi took over say a Napoli, competed for Serie A, got them in the CL and gained invaluable experience in Europe, I wouldnt have an issue if he was on our radar. I think the leap from Brighton to Liverpool is too much, as Potter shown with Chelsea.
MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8128 on: Today at 09:12:52 pm
Ripping up their own seats to throw at Di Maria seems a bit much.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8129 on: Today at 09:17:11 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:12:44 pm
Pochettino has won things. 7Hag has won things. Pellegrini had won things and was shite at West Ham. Di Matteo won a CL. Tuchel has won things and I wouldnt go near him.

You can find plenty of managers that have won things, I wouldnt use that as a massive deciding factor, youd definitely rather theyve won things than not, but the reality is Id much rather look at performance levels alongside results, tactical acumen, ability to improve players, ability to communicate to players and the media, ability to manage upwards and are they inclusive to modern methods, ie will they listen to analysts and the data science team.

If De Zerbi took over say a Napoli, competed for Serie A, got them in the CL and gained invaluable experience in Europe, I wouldnt have an issue if he was on our radar. I think the leap from Brighton to Liverpool is too much, as Potter shown with Chelsea.
Pochettino won by default at PSG and he somehow lost the league in his first. He hasn't proven that he can win. I'd win the league at PSG if I were given 2 seasons.

Winning experience is invaluable for a club like us.

We hired King Kenny who knew how to win and we won something and made another final.
Rafa knew how to win and won.
Gérard knew how to win and he won.
Jurgen knew how to win and won.
Rodgers didn't know how to win and he won nothing.

Liverpool is not a training school. At the end of the day, any manager we hire is expected to win even though we're more patient than other clubs. Those that have won before find it easier.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8130 on: Today at 09:20:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:43:25 pm
I don;t want to fight you old man, step away.
so I was right?  :)
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8131 on: Today at 09:21:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:33:08 pm
There were stat nerds wanting him because of the xG Brighton put up last season. Just goes to show there are a section of football fans who are absolutely obsessed by stats and numbers.
some of them will admit their xObsess is off the charts.
MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #8132 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm
1 all at half time. Benfica the better side for the time I was watching it. Some great needle with it being a derby and potential title decider if sporting win. Feels a bit wrong wanting sporting to win, always favoured Benfica in Portugal.
