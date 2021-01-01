Watching a few of those tactical videos, there is definitely a lot of similarities between Klopp and Amorims styles. Both like to utilize direct, attacking runs, and if those arent available, both look to create a numerical advantage with a box in midfield. The main difference is Klopp used a false 9 in the Firmino days to create the box/diamond, and then inverting Trent later on, while Amorim has a third CB in Coates stepping into midfield along with one of the wingers dropping in as essentially a CAM.



If Amorim does end up being our man it will be fascinating to see how he adapts his tactics to a new squad of players. Would he still feel the need to use three CBs if he had the athleticism of Virgil and Konate, along with the passing ability of our keepers? Would he be able to adapt to get the best out of Trent? It will be fun to watch and find out.