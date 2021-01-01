At a guess, I know Chelsea looked at him but then went with Poch, so they may be interested again.

Ten Hag is not a top level manager and as Ratcliffe sorts out the off pitch structure, he will probably be making discreet soundings on potential new managers.

Xavi is leaving Barcelona and while they dont have any money, they always seem to find a way.

Bayern Munich will need a manager.

Then theres no telling what Sean Dyche might do, with all Evertons problems.



(One of these things is not like the others!)



I think if we want Amorim and make a decisive move, we will get him. But there will be a few big jobs that will be open this summer.



Being absolutely objective (obviously), we're the most attractive proposition out of all of them, if he doesn't stay at Sporting. No doubt Chelsea and Man Utd will throw more money at him than us, if they really want him, but if that's a reason to choose them, then he's probably the wrong manager anyway.Bayern will be favourites for the league next season but managers only seem to last year or there these days and a manager's always fighting with fans, the board, the press there and it seems particularly toxic there right now.Barcelona are the ones I can see appealing given the cultural similarities of Portugal and Spain so it would be a shock if he wanted to go there. But that's the only reason he would go there, they seem financially hamstrung (though like you say, they always seem to find a way) for the foreseeable.