Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 339641 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8000 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 01:40:00 pm
Ruben Amorim asked, in light of Xabi Alonso confirming he'll stay at Leverkusen, whether he can also 'guarantee' he'll remain at Sporting.

🗣️ Amorim: "I can't guarantee that..."

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1776226603095265347

Just a matter of where he goes.

That's slowly but surely becoming pretty obvious
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8001 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:24:19 pm
I know he's going, and I know he's not changing his mind, but reading that still makes me feel sad.  :-\

Yeah same, bloody eager aren't they  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 02:32:38 pm »
Santi Aouna
@Santi_J_FM
🚨🟢🦁 #LigaPortugal |

 🗣Talks continue between Raul Costa, the agent of Ruben Amorim, and Liverpool

✅ Ruben Amorim is prepared to join Liverpool. The Reds are leading the race to sign the Portuguese Coach

🏆 Amorim is now focus to win all the trophies with Sporting

https://twitter.com/Santi_J_FM/status/1776227939006206216

This seems to be gathering momentum. This is the second high-profile Portuguese journalist to state this.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8003 on: Today at 02:35:56 pm »
It's getting exciting isn't it! we go from our first ever German manager to our first ever Portuguese  manager  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm »
Read that as Rui Costa
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm »
I'm not sure 'exciting' is the word -- saying goodbye to the German manager feels premature - expected him here for another couple of years. Amorin the most exciting of the candidates apart from Xabi, or perhaps the one who may be the best 'fit' apart from Xabi. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 03:27:55 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 02:32:38 pm
Santi Aouna
@Santi_J_FM
🚨🟢🦁 #LigaPortugal |

 🗣Talks continue between Raul Costa, the agent of Ruben Amorim, and Liverpool

✅ Ruben Amorim is prepared to join Liverpool. The Reds are leading the race to sign the Portuguese Coach

🏆 Amorim is now focus to win all the trophies with Sporting

https://twitter.com/Santi_J_FM/status/1776227939006206216

This seems to be gathering momentum. This is the second high-profile Portuguese journalist to state this.

Once De Zerbi was ruled out it seemed to confirm where we were looking.

Alonso/Amorim/De Zerbi seemed the shortlist.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 03:31:52 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:19:06 pm
I'm not sure 'exciting' is the word -- saying goodbye to the German manager feels premature - expected him here for another couple of years. Amorin the most exciting of the candidates apart from Xabi, or perhaps the one who may be the best 'fit' apart from Xabi.

As sad as it is, it doesn't actually feel that premature to me, I was shocked when he announced his contract extension as I didn't think he would and part of me had the idea he wouldn't see it through.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 03:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:27:55 pm
Once De Zerbi was ruled out it seemed to confirm where we were looking.

Alonso/Amorim/De Zerbi seemed the shortlist.

Edwards & Co clearly don`t use data......they use RAWK
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 04:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:32:27 pm
Edwards & Co clearly don`t use data......they use RAWK
Wouldn't you?

We know everything about everything on RAWK.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 04:56:43 pm »
It would be nice to get it locked down, so work and planning can go on behind the scenes, freeing up both managers - Klopp and Amorim - to put their all into the best finish to the season as possible.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 05:27:16 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 02:32:38 pm
Santi Aouna
@Santi_J_FM
🚨🟢🦁 #LigaPortugal |

 🗣Talks continue between Raul Costa, the agent of Ruben Amorim, and Liverpool

✅ Ruben Amorim is prepared to join Liverpool. The Reds are leading the race to sign the Portuguese Coach

🏆 Amorim is now focus to win all the trophies with Sporting

https://twitter.com/Santi_J_FM/status/1776227939006206216

This seems to be gathering momentum. This is the second high-profile Portuguese journalist to state this.

Is that Alvaro Recoba in his profile pic? If so, I choose to believe him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 05:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:24:19 pm
I know he's going, and I know he's not changing his mind, but reading that still makes me feel sad.  :-\

Me too. To think that Rob mixes in such highbrow circles.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8013 on: Today at 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 02:32:38 pm
Santi Aouna
@Santi_J_FM
🚨🟢🦁 #LigaPortugal |

 🗣Talks continue between Raul Costa, the agent of Ruben Amorim, and Liverpool

✅ Ruben Amorim is prepared to join Liverpool. The Reds are leading the race to sign the Portuguese Coach

🏆 Amorim is now focus to win all the trophies with Sporting

https://twitter.com/Santi_J_FM/status/1776227939006206216

This seems to be gathering momentum. This is the second high-profile Portuguese journalist to state this.

Exciting emojis and so on don't detract from how underwhelming any manager that isn't Klopp will be. Stop making out as if this is a coup.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8014 on: Today at 05:52:14 pm »
This is an absolute coup if get Amorim. Such an exciting appointment. He may eventually live up to Klopp!!!!!!!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8015 on: Today at 06:08:02 pm »
So who exactly are we in a race with to land Amorim? Surely Barca can't afford the release clause and recent reports don't Amorim on Bayern's shortlist. Are there other known vacancies?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8016 on: Today at 06:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:28:56 pm
Me too. To think that Rob mixes in such highbrow circles.

A part of many elevated lines...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8017 on: Today at 06:23:48 pm »
Not knowing anything about business, but it seems a great time for us to push for Amorim, if that's our interest indeed. We can strike a deal with Sporting at even lower cost than Amorim's release clause while guaranteeing secrecy until the end of the season, so that there are no distractions for them to win the league and the cup.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8018 on: Today at 06:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:28:56 pm
Me too. To think that Rob mixes in such highbrow circles.
im starting to think Robs not a truck driver at all but a hairdresser from weatherfield named David platt and the woman he was getting the info from was his Nan Audrey Roberts.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8019 on: Today at 06:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:33:51 pm
im starting to think Robs not a truck driver at all but a hairdresser from weatherfield named David platt and the woman he was getting the info from was his Nan Audrey Roberts.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8020 on: Today at 06:43:37 pm »
Watching a few of those tactical videos, there is definitely a lot of similarities between Klopp and Amorims styles. Both like to utilize direct, attacking runs, and if those arent available, both look to create a numerical advantage with a box in midfield. The main difference is Klopp used a false 9 in the Firmino days to create the box/diamond, and then inverting Trent later on, while Amorim has a third CB in Coates stepping into midfield along with one of the wingers dropping in as essentially a CAM.

If Amorim does end up being our man it will be fascinating to see how he adapts his tactics to a new squad of players. Would he still feel the need to use three CBs if he had the athleticism of Virgil and Konate, along with the passing ability of our keepers? Would he be able to adapt to get the best out of Trent? It will be fun to watch and find out.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8021 on: Today at 07:00:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:11:57 pm
For those with a lingering hope, I was at the game last night with someone whose mate does Ulla's eyebrows, hair something like that, does it at their house in Formby - she said everything is all packed up now, ready for the move.

They don't pack on the morning that Pickfords are coming like me? 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8022 on: Today at 07:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:00:33 pm
They don't pack on the morning that Pickfords are coming like me?

Thats gonna take a long time if youve got him moving stuff for you
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8023 on: Today at 07:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:33:51 pm
im starting to think Robs not a truck driver at all but a hairdresser from weatherfield named David platt and the woman he was getting the info from was his Nan Audrey Roberts.

"Rob's Rollers"

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8024 on: Today at 07:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 07:01:49 pm
Thats gonna take a long time if youve got him moving stuff for you

 ;D

He two footed me while I was carrying an exercise ball towards the van.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8025 on: Today at 07:05:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:23:48 pm
Not knowing anything about business, but it seems a great time for us to push for Amorim, if that's our interest indeed. We can strike a deal with Sporting at even lower cost than Amorim's release clause while guaranteeing secrecy until the end of the season, so that there are no distractions for them to win the league and the cup.
They are more likely to negotiate the end of the season (I remember translating articles about Enzo saying that Benfica would not negotiate before the end of the season). Portuguese teams don't tend to stand in people's way but if it's before the "right time" then you have to overpay.

There is no rush because we have trophies to win, so do they and there'll be enough time at the end of the season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8026 on: Today at 07:25:08 pm »
Quote
Ruben Amorim is open to joining Liverpool.

An agreement with Amorims entourage regarding finances could be met in the next days!

There are currently no negotiations between Liverpool and Sporting for Ruben Amorim.
[@pedromsepulveda]
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8027 on: Today at 07:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Today at 06:08:02 pm
So who exactly are we in a race with to land Amorim? Surely Barca can't afford the release clause and recent reports don't Amorim on Bayern's shortlist. Are there other known vacancies?

At a guess, I know Chelsea looked at him but then went with Poch, so they may be interested again.
Ten Hag is not a top level manager and as Ratcliffe sorts out the off pitch structure, he will probably be making discreet soundings on potential new managers.
Xavi is leaving Barcelona and while they dont have any money, they always seem to find a way.
Bayern Munich will need a manager.
Then theres no telling what Sean Dyche might do, with all Evertons problems.

(One of these things is not like the others!)

I think if we want Amorim and make a decisive move, we will get him. But there will be a few big jobs that will be open this summer.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #8028 on: Today at 07:39:21 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 07:32:43 pm
At a guess, I know Chelsea looked at him but then went with Poch, so they may be interested again.
Ten Hag is not a top level manager and as Ratcliffe sorts out the off pitch structure, he will probably be making discreet soundings on potential new managers.
Xavi is leaving Barcelona and while they dont have any money, they always seem to find a way.
Bayern Munich will need a manager.
Then theres no telling what Sean Dyche might do, with all Evertons problems.

(One of these things is not like the others!)

I think if we want Amorim and make a decisive move, we will get him. But there will be a few big jobs that will be open this summer.

Being absolutely objective (obviously), we're the most attractive proposition out of all of them, if he doesn't stay at Sporting. No doubt Chelsea and Man Utd will throw more money at him than us, if they really want him, but if that's a reason to choose them, then he's probably the wrong manager anyway.

Bayern will be favourites for the league next season but managers only seem to last year or there these days and a manager's always fighting with fans, the board, the press there and it seems particularly toxic there right now.

Barcelona are the ones I can see appealing given the cultural similarities of Portugal and Spain so it would be a shock if he wanted to go there. But that's the only reason he would go there, they seem financially hamstrung (though like you say, they always seem to find a way) for the foreseeable.
