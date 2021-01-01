So who exactly are we in a race with to land Amorim? Surely Barca can't afford the release clause and recent reports don't Amorim on Bayern's shortlist. Are there other known vacancies?
At a guess, I know Chelsea looked at him but then went with Poch, so they may be interested again.
Ten Hag is not a top level manager and as Ratcliffe sorts out the off pitch structure, he will probably be making discreet soundings on potential new managers.
Xavi is leaving Barcelona and while they dont have any money, they always seem to find a way.
Bayern Munich will need a manager.
Then theres no telling what Sean Dyche might do, with all Evertons problems.
(One of these things is not like the others!)
I think if we want Amorim and make a decisive move, we will get him. But there will be a few big jobs that will be open this summer.