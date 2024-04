I personally think Alonso's made the right call. He's avoiding the pitfall that Stevie had where he took a big job the moment it was offered to him. I'd rather Alonso hones his skills at Bayer for another couple of seasons and really gets the hang of it. I think it's not him being a pussy, just being clever enough to know that its too soon. He is in a place where he can continue to learn on the job without additional pressure and prepare himself for the big move when he is ready. No hate from me for it. If he'd taken another big job then I'd be upset but if he chooses to stay where he is then that's fair play. He needs to get through a rough season and earn and show how he handles the lows when things aren't so rosy and stuff goes wrong.

I said it before, the difference between him and Amorim is marginal. I preferred Xabi cause he knows this club and knows the pressure that comes with it. There are options out there, and we already know whoever comes in will not be like Klopp and we shouldn't want them to be Klopp either. We'll be okay.