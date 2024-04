David Ornstein



My most recent information is that he is very much the frame for Liverpool - not Barcelona - and conversations have taken place. But despite many on the outside suggesting he is the top target, I'm not sure that's the case internally - not because someone else is or he won't become that but because there isn't one while Liverpool continue with what will be a thorough process. Clearly Amorim is a wanted man and I definitely expect him to leave Sporting this summer. I hear the Premier League is his preference and we don't know for sure yet but there could well be multiple vacancies, so even if Liverpool do decide to go for him he will also need to decide if they are where he wants to go. Whoever takes Amorim will need to pay Sporting for his services; I've been told the figure this summer is Ä10m. Others have reported higher but whatever the precise figure it is a lot lower than it was when Chelsea spoke to him before appointing both Potter and then Pochettino. An additional point worth mentioning is that one of Amorim's key staff members is Paulo Barreira, who is an injury prevention / conditioning expert and used to work at Liverpool. If things do develop in the direction of Amorim to Liverpool, Barreira is probably someone to keep an eye on.