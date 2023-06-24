🇪🇸❌ @FCBarcelona won't look at Rúben Amorim to replace Xavi. Confirmed.



I don't think the Portuguese league is far off being one of the best. In fact I don't think Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga are much better than it at all. The top one these days is the Prem, La Liga has been very strong for years now, and Serie A is decent again. Some of the clubs below the big three in Portugal are actually quite tidy and even Klopp himself is a big fan. Amorim looking very close to a double as it stands, wouldn't be the worst note to leave on, and for his own ambitions as a manager beyond Sporting he'd be leaving a very good side behind, a bit like what Klopp is doing at Liverpool, and that's one of the most important things you can do during a managerial reign.I'm surprised it's came to an end so soon with Barca and Xavi. Took over a rubbish side, won them a league title quickly, and will probably have them 2nd this season plus could go as deep as they have in Europe over the last 7/8 years. Maybe they feel they need someone more experienced to take on this Madrid side but he's done well there. He'll probably manage them again at some point though.