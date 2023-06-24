« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 328782 times)

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7880 on: Today at 10:40:21 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:16:52 am
I'm excited to see how we play with Amorim. Hard to be too excited when we all know the new manager wont be as good as the current one, but what can we do. We just have to stay positive.
Klopp is our generation's Shankly, no one will ever be able to fill his shoes, but Amorim or whoever comes in deserves a chance and for the fans to be behind the team through the inevitable lows and maybe we can have a new Paisley.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7881 on: Today at 10:40:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:23 am
I can add Souey and Ged. Souey for obvious reasons and Ged I just felt had lost it due to his heart issues and was never going to be right.

Souness is before my time (I was alive but a baby) but I can understand that.

Ged was the first manager I was really conscious of being Liverpool manager.

For everyone but Roy (which is only 5 managers tbf) I didn't want them to be sacked, but there was a feeling with most of them that things had run it's course.

Rafa is the only one I would say left prematurely and we all know why that is. And Klopp I feel devastated by but he is leaving in his terms a success so you can't ask for a better way to leave.

With Ged, Kenny, and Rodgers it felt right for them to leave when they did (with Rodgers perhaps a few months overstayed but for likely reasons of waiting for Klopp)

I don't think I wanted them actively sacked because of them personally, but I know with Rodgers for example after that FA Cup semi final capitulation I was saying "If Klopp is available we should probably move, if not then try a rebuild" and after Stoke there was a feeling that it had run it's course.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,736
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7882 on: Today at 10:42:48 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:40:21 am
Klopp is our generation's Shankly, no one will ever be able to fill his shoes, but Amorim or whoever comes in deserves a chance and for the fans to be behind the team through the inevitable lows and maybe we can have a new Paisley.

Well if Amorim comes in and does as well as Paisley did the we won't have an issue  ;D
Logged

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7883 on: Today at 10:44:29 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:40:21 am
Klopp is our generation's Shankly, no one will ever be able to fill his shoes, but Amorim or whoever comes in deserves a chance and for the fans to be behind the team through the inevitable lows and maybe we can have a new Paisley.

So that means the next manager is this generations Paisley. Tanks rolling on Europe and an empire begins. Love it!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,295
  • The first five yards........
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7884 on: Today at 10:53:20 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:34:37 am
Cheers for the above info. I never have much followed Portuguese football. Would you say it is faster than the Spanish and German leagues in terms of pace of play. Also, how about tactical acumen in terms of the league managers in general.

I don't see enough - any! - of their league games, but in European competition Portuguese teams do play with an intensity. And, as I say, I'm always struck by how physical many of their imports are. They're technical too, but we expect that. I'd rather a player come to Liverpool from the Portuguese league than the Dutch league for example. Gakpo still finds the physical demands of English football very difficult. Diaz adapted on his debut. And, more to the point, there wasn't much adapting to do.

For their reason - and several others - I'd like Ruben Amorim as our next boss.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7885 on: Today at 11:04:10 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I'm not entirely against Amorim but I certainly won't be following his side's progress in cup competitions. This Benfica side drew 2-2 with Rangers the other week. It's got the same air as Villas Boas or Ten Hag dominating in a league that has zero relevance to the top level of football any more. It's a rung above the Scottish league and maybe two rungs above the Championship.

AVBs failure at Chelsea and Spurs is a bit weird. A lot of his problem at Chelsea seemed to be down to clashing with players with massive egos (Lampard, Cole etc) and a notoriously impatient owner. At Spurs, he was sacked after a bad run of results but still has one of the best win percentages of any Spurs manager ever.

Ten Hag probably isnt as bad a coach as he looks at United but hes got a near impossible job with that toxic club and is hampered by his poor communication skills (in English, at least).

So, I dont think you can use those two as yardsticks to judge how likely Amorim (or Alonso) would be to succeed in the premier league at a well run club like ours.

No doubt there is an element of risk with Amorim but there is no risk-free option. This is the situation we find ourselves in - there is no other Klopp out there.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:16 am by smutchin »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,465
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7886 on: Today at 11:17:21 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:31:10 am
They all have pros and cons. There is no standout candidate. Even Alonso, the people's favourite had a lack of experience.

Amorim is outstanding.


We're not getting an Ancelloti, old guard manager now, we just have to accept that.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,258
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7887 on: Today at 11:21:14 am »
Quote from: howman on Today at 10:36:49 am
I'm not saying that he should replace Jurgen but with a better set of players, Vincent Kompany is going to be a star manager, possibly following Pep at City.

(quietly puts tin hat on)

Hopefully City hire him soon
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,971
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7888 on: Today at 11:30:20 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:21:14 am
Hopefully City hire him soon

Let's see. He seems to already have one head of out the door.
Logged

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7889 on: Today at 11:51:48 am »
Like many others, finding it really hard to get motivated by anyone who comes next to be honest.

We'll move on, we'll be successful I have no doubt.  But this is a tough one to take.

Oh Klopp, why were you so bloody good  ;D
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,659
  • Truthiness
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 11:51:58 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:30:20 am
Let's see. He seems to already have one head of out the door.
Getting his medical done I hear

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,577
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 12:07:40 pm »
I don't think the Portuguese league is far off being one of the best. In fact I don't think Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga are much better than it at all. The top one these days is the Prem, La Liga has been very strong for years now, and Serie A is decent again. Some of the clubs below the big three in Portugal are actually quite tidy and even Klopp himself is a big fan. Amorim looking very close to a double as it stands, wouldn't be the worst note to leave on, and for his own ambitions as a manager beyond Sporting he'd be leaving a very good side behind, a bit like what Klopp is doing at Liverpool, and that's one of the most important things you can do during a managerial reign.

Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:51:10 am
🇪🇸❌ @FCBarcelona won't look at Rúben Amorim to replace Xavi. Confirmed.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LFC is leading the race to sign the Portuguese Coach. Release clause - 20M . @SportingCP could negociate it.

🇵🇹 Amorim's focus is now on the Portuguese league and Portuguese Cup

https://x.com/pedromsepulveda/status/1775444699102220518?s=46

I'm surprised it's came to an end so soon with Barca and Xavi. Took over a rubbish side, won them a league title quickly, and will probably have them 2nd this season plus could go as deep as they have in Europe over the last 7/8 years. Maybe they feel they need someone more experienced to take on this Madrid side but he's done well there. He'll probably manage them again at some point though.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7892 on: Today at 12:43:11 pm »
Watched the Benfica/Sporting game last night. Pretty good standard in a hard fought derby. You can see Sporting are brave and progressive in their play (especially away from home in a derby). Their players are a level below us (not a Surprise). To give an idea - Amorim getting a tune out of big Seb Coates as CB & captain (who played really well btw)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 