LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Persephone

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7880 on: Today at 10:40:21 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:16:52 am
I'm excited to see how we play with Amorim. Hard to be too excited when we all know the new manager wont be as good as the current one, but what can we do. We just have to stay positive.
Klopp is our generation's Shankly, no one will ever be able to fill his shoes, but Amorim or whoever comes in deserves a chance and for the fans to be behind the team through the inevitable lows and maybe we can have a new Paisley.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7881 on: Today at 10:40:43 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:23 am
I can add Souey and Ged. Souey for obvious reasons and Ged I just felt had lost it due to his heart issues and was never going to be right.

Souness is before my time (I was alive but a baby) but I can understand that.

Ged was the first manager I was really conscious of being Liverpool manager.

For everyone but Roy (which is only 5 managers tbf) I didn't want them to be sacked, but there was a feeling with most of them that things had run it's course.

Rafa is the only one I would say left prematurely and we all know why that is. And Klopp I feel devastated by but he is leaving in his terms a success so you can't ask for a better way to leave.

With Ged, Kenny, and Rodgers it felt right for them to leave when they did (with Rodgers perhaps a few months overstayed but for likely reasons of waiting for Klopp)

I don't think I wanted them actively sacked because of them personally, but I know with Rodgers for example after that FA Cup semi final capitulation I was saying "If Klopp is available we should probably move, if not then try a rebuild" and after Stoke there was a feeling that it had run it's course.
Henry Gale

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7882 on: Today at 10:42:48 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:40:21 am
Klopp is our generation's Shankly, no one will ever be able to fill his shoes, but Amorim or whoever comes in deserves a chance and for the fans to be behind the team through the inevitable lows and maybe we can have a new Paisley.

Well if Amorim comes in and does as well as Paisley did the we won't have an issue  ;D
PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7883 on: Today at 10:44:29 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:40:21 am
Klopp is our generation's Shankly, no one will ever be able to fill his shoes, but Amorim or whoever comes in deserves a chance and for the fans to be behind the team through the inevitable lows and maybe we can have a new Paisley.

So that means the next manager is this generations Paisley. Tanks rolling on Europe and an empire begins. Love it!
Yorkykopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7884 on: Today at 10:53:20 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:34:37 am
Cheers for the above info. I never have much followed Portuguese football. Would you say it is faster than the Spanish and German leagues in terms of pace of play. Also, how about tactical acumen in terms of the league managers in general.

I don't see enough - any! - of their league games, but in European competition Portuguese teams do play with an intensity. And, as I say, I'm always struck by how physical many of their imports are. They're technical too, but we expect that. I'd rather a player come to Liverpool from the Portuguese league than the Dutch league for example. Gakpo still finds the physical demands of English football very difficult. Diaz adapted on his debut. And, more to the point, there wasn't much adapting to do.

For their reason - and several others - I'd like Ruben Amorim as our next boss.
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7885 on: Today at 11:04:10 am
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I'm not entirely against Amorim but I certainly won't be following his side's progress in cup competitions. This Benfica side drew 2-2 with Rangers the other week. It's got the same air as Villas Boas or Ten Hag dominating in a league that has zero relevance to the top level of football any more. It's a rung above the Scottish league and maybe two rungs above the Championship.

AVBs failure at Chelsea and Spurs is a bit weird. A lot of his problem at Chelsea seemed to be down to clashing with players with massive egos (Lampard, Cole etc) and a notoriously impatient owner. At Spurs, he was sacked after a bad run of results but still has one of the best win percentages of any Spurs manager ever.

Ten Hag probably isnt as bad a coach as he looks at United but hes got a near impossible job with that toxic club and is hampered by his poor communication skills (in English, at least).

So, I dont think you can use those two as yardsticks to judge how likely Amorim (or Alonso) would be to succeed in the premier league at a well run club like ours.

No doubt there is an element of risk with Amorim but there is no risk-free option. This is the situation we find ourselves in - there is no other Klopp out there.

lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7886 on: Today at 11:17:21 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:31:10 am
They all have pros and cons. There is no standout candidate. Even Alonso, the people's favourite had a lack of experience.

Amorim is outstanding.


We're not getting an Ancelloti, old guard manager now, we just have to accept that.
