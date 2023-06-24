I can add Souey and Ged. Souey for obvious reasons and Ged I just felt had lost it due to his heart issues and was never going to be right.



Souness is before my time (I was alive but a baby) but I can understand that.Ged was the first manager I was really conscious of being Liverpool manager.For everyone but Roy (which is only 5 managers tbf) I didn't want them to be sacked, but there was a feeling with most of them that things had run it's course.Rafa is the only one I would say left prematurely and we all know why that is. And Klopp I feel devastated by but he is leaving in his terms a success so you can't ask for a better way to leave.With Ged, Kenny, and Rodgers it felt right for them to leave when they did (with Rodgers perhaps a few months overstayed but for likely reasons of waiting for Klopp)I don't think I wanted them actively sacked because of them personally, but I know with Rodgers for example after that FA Cup semi final capitulation I was saying "If Klopp is available we should probably move, if not then try a rebuild" and after Stoke there was a feeling that it had run it's course.