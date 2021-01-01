« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7840 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I'm not entirely against Amorim but I certainly won't be following his side's progress in cup competitions. This Benfica side drew 2-2 with Rangers the other week. It's got the same air as Villas Boas or Ten Hag dominating in a league that has zero relevance to the top level of football any more. It's a rung above the Scottish league and maybe two rungs above the Championship.

Benfica and Porto are the more richer and bigger clubs. What Amorim has done with Sporting is fantastic.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7841 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm »
Quote
Ruben Amorim when asked about his future after the game:

"We'll see"

[@ojogo]
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7842 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 12:52:39 am »
Journo from Portugal. Was on Sky talking about Amorim this morning.

https://twitter.com/pedromsepulveda/status/1775300722944253974

Quote
Liverpool are leading the race for Ruben Amorim and negotiations are taking place.

[@pedromsepulveda]
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 01:16:47 am »
Given the choices that now exist now that Xabi is no longer an option it's hard to assess these against each other. The factors that got me so positive about Jurgen before he arrived was a combination of what he'd acheived, much against the odds and the way he carried himself and came across. Statistics are important and I'm sure those are fully catered for but Xabi and Amorin seem to have something which comes across in the way they carry themselves as well. It can't be calculated but it is the thing that players pick up on and can galvanise a dressing room. You've got to like the man, be motivated by them and have respect for what they have acheived.
Cut of his jib it used to be called
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 01:49:50 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:16:47 am
Given the choices that now exist now that Xabi is no longer an option it's hard to assess these against each other. The factors that got me so positive about Jurgen before he arrived was a combination of what he'd acheived, much against the odds and the way he carried himself and came across. Statistics are important and I'm sure those are fully catered for but Xabi and Amorin seem to have something which comes across in the way they carry themselves as well. It can't be calculated but it is the thing that players pick up on and can galvanise a dressing room. You've got to like the man, be motivated by them and have respect for what they have acheived.
Cut of his jib it used to be called


The 'x' factor is probably the more 'now' version, and I totally get your point  8)
