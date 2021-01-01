Given the choices that now exist now that Xabi is no longer an option it's hard to assess these against each other. The factors that got me so positive about Jurgen before he arrived was a combination of what he'd acheived, much against the odds and the way he carried himself and came across. Statistics are important and I'm sure those are fully catered for but Xabi and Amorin seem to have something which comes across in the way they carry themselves as well. It can't be calculated but it is the thing that players pick up on and can galvanise a dressing room. You've got to like the man, be motivated by them and have respect for what they have acheived.

Cut of his jib it used to be called

