'The chances of Roberto De Zerbi becoming the next Liverpool manager have receded with the Italian not currently considered a leading candidate.



The hunt to find Jurgen Klopps successor remains fluid, and De Zerbi has certainly not been completely ruled out, but the Brighton & Hove Albion head coach is not the focus of Liverpools search at present.



[...]Telegraph Sport then revealed that Amorim has a 15 million euro (£12.9 million) release clause in his contract with the Portuguese club this summer  far lower than had previously been reported  with that clause dropping to 10 million (£8.6 million) in 2025 when he will only have a year left on his contract.



While the clause is certainly not cheap, it also means it will be easier and cleaner for Liverpool to agree a deal should they decide to make a move for Amorim who has been scrutinised closely since the start of the process.



They simply have to trigger the clause which will leave Sporting powerless to keep him which means they do not need to rush into negotiations.

Amorim would, therefore, appear to be the favourite for the role but, as one source insisted, there is no leading candidate to succeed Klopp and to claim there is would be wrong.



Alonsos decision to stay with Leverkusen  having considered his options - has therefore increased the chances of Bayern turning to De Zerbi. Another option for them is their former coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has also been under consideration by Liverpool but, it seems, is unlikely to want to succeed Klopp. [...]



Liverpool are taking their time to conclude their search having first prioritised bringing back Michael Edwards as the chief executive of football for the clubs owners, the Fenway Sports Group. Edwards then hired Richard Hughes, from Bournemouth, as sporting director. Logically the club wanted to make these appointments before hiring a new manager.



Liverpools data analysts, led Director of Research Will Spearman, have already compiling dossiers on those most suitable for the post and that process started once Klopp informed FSG last December that he wanted to step down at the end of this campaign.

