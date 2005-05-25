« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 325532 times)

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,380
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 07:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:32:00 pm
Because of his off field behaviour?

Or maybe because of alienating various players including a certain Ryan Gravenberch. Or for falling out with Bayern's goalkeeping coach who was there eleven years and therefore pissing off Manuel Neuer and their backup keeper? Nagelsmann is just a massive douchebag in so many respects and I'd hate it, if we replaced a manager who's the complete opposite of that.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,649
  • Red since '64
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 07:18:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:03:51 pm
Is hiring someone with at least of modicum of managerial success not slightly more sensible?

Well clearly, in my view no. His coaching and analytics role under Klopp has given him loads of experience with the club, staff and players. Surely his role as number 2 represents a modicum of managerial success in a meaningful sense?

The value of that should not be underestimated and continuity would constitute a big plus. Of the alternative frontrunners, most are youngish, and it could be argued represent something of a gamble.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 07:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:59:57 pm
To be honest, the most sensible choice now Alonsos a no-no, would be to see if Pep Ljinders proposed move to Ajax is written in stone, and if its not, have a serious conversation re. the value of continuity.

Or maybe see how he does at Ajax first, as I'm sure he'd be back like a shot should our new manager not be up to the job.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm »
I feel like the weird continued shouts for Pep are....weird.

Pep himself has indicated that the time was right to end this project - and it sure seems like he wants a break to try his own hand at management again. NOT AT LFC.

I have no doubt he'd love to come and manage here one day - but I think he also understands from the last time that he needs to grow as the "main man"
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 07:29:05 pm »
Good luck tonight Rubes!! Though might get a quicker announcement if they go out as going through extends their season for a week, we'll probably be busy with Europa final, parade and Jurgen leaving content most of that week anyway so probably doesn't make much difference.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 07:35:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:53:29 pm
No, he rides a skateboard without a helmet.

So a stupid c*nt, then...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,649
  • Red since '64
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:28:38 pm
I feel like the weird continued shouts for Pep are....weird.

Pep himself has indicated that the time was right to end this project - and it sure seems like he wants a break to try his own hand at management again. NOT AT LFC.

I have no doubt he'd love to come and manage here one day - but I think he also understands from the last time that he needs to grow as the "main man"

I know what Pep has indicated, hence the wording of my post. By all means disagree, thats the nature of forums. But Ill tell you whats really weird - your use of that particular adjective.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 07:44:15 pm »
What do people think of DeZebri and his moaning in the press conferences, I feel he does wash his laundry in public.
Similar to Conte, Jose.not sure I want that type of manager?
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7808 on: Today at 07:50:35 pm »
Feels like Pep probably knows too much and has been too involved for him to be the next manager. Probably helps Hughes/Edwards to start afresh with their own men rather than trying to cling onto the past. Thats not to suggest Peps a problem or has been, I just think were restructuring the club, I imagine it would be difficult for Pep to accept less than Jurgen having seen the scale of influence hes established over the years.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7809 on: Today at 07:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:43:00 pm
I know what Pep has indicated, hence the wording of my post. By all means disagree, thats the nature of forums. But Ill tell you whats really weird - your use of that particular adjective.

Dammit - I knew I shouldn't have used it twice in the sentence. I'll remember that for the future!
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7810 on: Today at 08:04:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:55:44 am
Not when he has the right players. He lost his defensive shield in the summer.

He lost 5 to Everton when he had Mac and Cacideo. In Italy his team had the worst record in the whole league with conceding headed goals, 7th when it comes to conceding chances and 5th in goals conceded.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7811 on: Today at 08:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:50:35 pm
Feels like Pep probably knows too much and has been too involved for him to be the next manager. Probably helps Hughes/Edwards to start afresh with their own men rather than trying to cling onto the past. Thats not to suggest Peps a problem or has been, I just think were restructuring the club, I imagine it would be difficult for Pep to accept less than Jurgen having seen the scale of influence hes established over the years.

I imagine the new manager will want to bring in his own team anyway, so maybe Pep staying on was never an option.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,041
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7812 on: Today at 08:28:51 pm »
Evrey relaible outlet/journo is running the no-go for De Zerbi story now.  ;D

Quote
Liverpool have cooled their interest in Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

[@JBurtTelegraph]
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7813 on: Today at 08:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:51 pm
Evrey relaible outlet/journo is running the no-go for De Zerbi story now.  ;D

I really, really hope we get Amorim now. After Alonso/Amorim, De Zerbi was best of the rest (realistic options).
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7814 on: Today at 08:34:52 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:32:45 pm
I really, really hope we get Amorim now. After Alonso/Amorim, De Zerbi was best of the rest (realistic options).

Big Sam is waiting for that phone call.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,041
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7815 on: Today at 08:36:11 pm »
I sure am mate...oh you meant the pint of wine Sam.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7816 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm »
Surely we'd only rule out De Zerbi if we were either confident we've got who we want secured, or we know he's agreed to go elsewhere and want to get ahead of the news?

Or we want to sign a Brighton player so don't want to piss them off ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,739
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7817 on: Today at 09:05:39 pm »
Some interesting inferences to be taken from the Burt piece.

'The chances of Roberto De Zerbi becoming the next Liverpool manager have receded with the Italian not currently considered a leading candidate.

The hunt to find Jurgen Klopps successor remains fluid, and De Zerbi has certainly not been completely ruled out, but the Brighton & Hove Albion head coach is not the focus of Liverpools search at present.

[...]Telegraph Sport then revealed that Amorim has a 15 million euro (£12.9 million) release clause in his contract with the Portuguese club this summer  far lower than had previously been reported  with that clause dropping to 10 million (£8.6 million) in 2025 when he will only have a year left on his contract.

While the clause is certainly not cheap, it also means it will be easier and cleaner for Liverpool to agree a deal should they decide to make a move for Amorim who has been scrutinised closely since the start of the process.

They simply have to trigger the clause which will leave Sporting powerless to keep him which means they do not need to rush into negotiations.
[...]
Amorim would, therefore, appear to be the favourite for the role but, as one source insisted, there is no leading candidate to succeed Klopp and to claim there is would be wrong.

...
Alonsos decision to stay with Leverkusen  having considered his options - has therefore increased the chances of Bayern turning to De Zerbi. Another option for them is their former coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has also been under consideration by Liverpool but, it seems, is unlikely to want to succeed Klopp. [...]

Liverpool are taking their time to conclude their search having first prioritised bringing back Michael Edwards as the chief executive of football for the clubs owners, the Fenway Sports Group. Edwards then hired Richard Hughes, from Bournemouth, as sporting director. Logically the club wanted to make these appointments before hiring a new manager.

Liverpools data analysts, led Director of Research Will Spearman, have already compiling dossiers on those most suitable for the post and that process started once Klopp informed FSG last December that he wanted to step down at the end of this campaign.
[...]
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:47 pm by No666 »
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,918
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7818 on: Today at 09:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:51 pm
Evrey relaible outlet/journo is running the no-go for De Zerbi story now.  ;D

Was he caught riding a skateboard or something?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7819 on: Today at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:58:07 pm
Surely we'd only rule out De Zerbi if we were either confident we've got who we want secured, or we know he's agreed to go elsewhere and want to get ahead of the news?

Or we want to sign a Brighton player so don't want to piss them off ;D

Or we simply dont want him as manager
Logged

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7820 on: Today at 09:34:07 pm »
Out of curiosity, why is there not more talk about Inglethorpe?

We always promoted from within and there'd be a ton of continuity and familiarity the could come from that. I'm also still of the opinion that at 1st team level, then getting someone like Millie back as a coach or even number two to someone like Alex would make a lot of sense as well. He's well thought of, an absolute model for young pros and understands the club and football in general. Spearing also seems well thought of.

Been thinking a lot about this lately and reading everything that's going on and thoughts on Amorim, Alonso ruling himself out and De Zerbi seemingly the same, then trying to shoehorn someone not versed in the Liverpool way whilst also appointing someone who would inevitably ring changes does not make any sense... aside from being completely unpalatable to the support.

After all that has been built around the harmony of the club and the togetherness, bringing in an outsider has a high degree of danger of setting us back years again. We can't make that mistake as we're the best set we've been for decades. Promoting from within (given that Pep and the rest are off) and bringing back a behind the scenese figurehead such as Millie makes a ton of sense and given the paucity of suitable replacements, also seems the most logical as well as safe option.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7821 on: Today at 09:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:34:07 pm
Out of curiosity, why is there not more talk about Inglethorpe?

We always promoted from within and there'd be a ton of continuity and familiarity the could come from that. I'm also still of the opinion that at 1st team level, then getting someone like Millie back as a coach or even number two to someone like Alex would make a lot of sense as well. He's well thought of, an absolute model for young pros and understands the club and football in general. Spearing also seems well thought of.

Been thinking a lot about this lately and reading everything that's going on and thoughts on Amorim, Alonso ruling himself out and De Zerbi seemingly the same, then trying to shoehorn someone not versed in the Liverpool way whilst also appointing someone who would inevitably ring changes does not make any sense... aside from being completely unpalatable to the support.

After all that has been built around the harmony of the club and the togetherness, bringing in an outsider has a high degree of danger of setting us back years again. We can't make that mistake as we're the best set we've been for decades. Promoting from within (given that Pep and the rest are off) and bringing back a behind the scenese figurehead such as Millie makes a ton of sense and given the paucity of suitable replacements, also seems the most logical as well as safe option.


 :hally Only senior side he has ever managed is Exeter City. He stopped being our U23 manager 10 years ago.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,768
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7822 on: Today at 09:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:51 pm
Evrey relaible outlet/journo is running the no-go for De Zerbi story now.  ;D

I'm guessing De Zerbi's moaning in public hasn't gone down well. Especially given how well Brighton are run.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,768
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7823 on: Today at 09:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:34:07 pm
Out of curiosity, why is there not more talk about Inglethorpe?

We always promoted from within and there'd be a ton of continuity and familiarity the could come from that. I'm also still of the opinion that at 1st team level, then getting someone like Millie back as a coach or even number two to someone like Alex would make a lot of sense as well. He's well thought of, an absolute model for young pros and understands the club and football in general. Spearing also seems well thought of.

Been thinking a lot about this lately and reading everything that's going on and thoughts on Amorim, Alonso ruling himself out and De Zerbi seemingly the same, then trying to shoehorn someone not versed in the Liverpool way whilst also appointing someone who would inevitably ring changes does not make any sense... aside from being completely unpalatable to the support.

After all that has been built around the harmony of the club and the togetherness, bringing in an outsider has a high degree of danger of setting us back years again. We can't make that mistake as we're the best set we've been for decades. Promoting from within (given that Pep and the rest are off) and bringing back a behind the scenese figurehead such as Millie makes a ton of sense and given the paucity of suitable replacements, also seems the most logical as well as safe option.

We also used to rave about the likes of Beale and Critchley who are now failed first team managers. If someone is doing really well in one role then sometimes it's best to keep them doing that. The peter principle often applies.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7824 on: Today at 09:56:25 pm »
Sporting lead. Just want Rubes.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7825 on: Today at 10:00:17 pm »
1-1
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,014
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7826 on: Today at 10:00:36 pm »
been a tasty encounter this, nightmare for the ref, Benfica had some great chances in the first half
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7827 on: Today at 10:02:40 pm »
2-1 Sporting  :)
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7828 on: Today at 10:03:10 pm »
GOL!! Just want Rubes.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7829 on: Today at 10:04:05 pm »
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,407
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7830 on: Today at 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:56:25 pm
Sporting lead. Just want Rubes.
Rubles? Nah, mate... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7831 on: Today at 10:05:52 pm »
Shades of Endo against Fulham that opener from Hjulmand.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7832 on: Today at 10:11:31 pm »
2-2
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7833 on: Today at 10:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:36:11 pm
I sure am mate...oh you meant the pint of wine Sam.

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7834 on: Today at 10:44:24 pm »
Sporting in to the final, good game that, Benfica a bit unlucky on the night but were lucky to only be 1 down from the first leg.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,093
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7835 on: Today at 10:46:07 pm »
Another cup final for Amorim and his Sporting CP side. Making a habit of this.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7836 on: Today at 10:51:44 pm »
I'm not entirely against Amorim but I certainly won't be following his side's progress in cup competitions. This Benfica side drew 2-2 with Rangers the other week. It's got the same air as Villas Boas or Ten Hag dominating in a league that has zero relevance to the top level of football any more. It's a rung above the Scottish league and maybe two rungs above the Championship.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7837 on: Today at 10:52:56 pm »
Lewis Steele@LewisSteele_·7m
Ruben Amorims Sporting are through to the Taca de Portugal final after beating Benfica 4-3 over two legs (2-2 today at Estadio da Luz).
Benfica were dominating Sportings defence so he hooked both wing backs and a defender at HT.
On to the league Lisbon derby on Saturday 🇵🇹🟢


In game management  ;)
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7838 on: Today at 10:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:46:07 pm
Another cup final for Amorim and his Sporting CP side. Making a habit of this.

Yeah, but what about adversity?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online danm77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7839 on: Today at 10:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:51:44 pm
I'm not entirely against Amorim but I certainly won't be following his side's progress in cup competitions. This Benfica side drew 2-2 with Rangers the other week. It's got the same air as Villas Boas or Ten Hag dominating in a league that has zero relevance to the top level of football any more. It's a rung above the Scottish league and maybe two rungs above the Championship.

Ending a 19 year wait for the title against two bigger clubs that are champions league regulars in Benfica and Porto is nothing to be sniffed at. And he may do it again this season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Up
« previous next »
 