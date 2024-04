Link above didn't work



https://www.youtube.com/v/jteq4ZdKg0M



Interesting that the journo in question says we have already had positive conversations, we want Amorim and have no plan c (find that hard to believe). One possible sticky point is he said around 3:30 of that vid, Amorim won’t want the players the scouts pick out he’ll want his own players that he’s identified even if it means paying more. Unless I’ve hugely misunderstood that could definitely be an issue.