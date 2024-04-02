Link above didn't work



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jteq4ZdKg0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jteq4ZdKg0M</a>



Interesting that the journo in question says we have already had positive conversations, we want Amorim and have no plan c (find that hard to believe). One possible sticky point is he said around 3:30 of that vid, Amorim wont want the players the scouts pick out hell want his own players that hes identified even if it means paying more. Unless Ive hugely misunderstood that could definitely be an issue.