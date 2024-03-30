« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7720 on: Today at 01:48:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:44 pm
Have i mentioned that Nagelsman is a c*nt?

Because he dated a journo and skateboards?
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,864
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7721 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:48:29 pm
Because he dated a journo and skateboards?

Skateboarding to work was one of his more endearing actions.

You guys need to knock that one on the head. Do you really want a manager you will hate just because some nerd (Jack) says he is good?
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7722 on: Today at 01:51:03 pm
By all accounts Edwards and Hughes will handle recruitment. Preseason starts in July. Nagelsmann could have input on players with video conference and his coaching staff could handle training before he arrives mid-July. It's not ideal but you could make it work if he is third choice if Amorim turns us down.
Logged

danm77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7723 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jteq4ZdKg0M&ab_channel=SkySportsNews

What would Ruben Amorim bring to Liverpool?

Sky Sports News

Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda explains what Ruben Amorim would bring to Liverpool if the Sporting coach succeeds Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7724 on: Today at 01:51:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:49:06 pm
Skateboarding to work was one of his more endearing actions.

You guys need to knock that one on the head. Do you really want a manager you will hate just because some nerd (Jack) says he is good?

And my own eyes.
Logged

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7725 on: Today at 01:51:36 pm
I wouldn't have an issue with Nagelsman, I don't see why I would hate him.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,864
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7726 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:51:36 pm
I wouldn't have an issue with Nagelsman, I don't see why I would hate him.

When he starts shagging James Pearce and we are all having to subscribe to The Athletic to get team news early then you will start to hate him.
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7727 on: Today at 01:55:03 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:51:36 pm
I wouldn't have an issue with Nagelsman, I don't see why I would hate him.

The hate is confusing. He brings through youth and plays a brilliant brand of football. RB Leipzig were playing sensational football when he was in charge.
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7728 on: Today at 01:55:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:54:38 pm
When he starts shagging James Pearce and we are all having to subscribe to The Athletic to get team news early then you will start to hate him.

As for the leaked teams that happens anyway.
Logged

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7729 on: Today at 01:56:29 pm

I'm assuming Hoeness will want to go back to Bayern at some stage; he has pretty strong ties there.
If Pep has his cheer leaders among the players, I'd rather bring him back then scrape around persuading ourselves a third or fourth choice would be a good idea.
Logged

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7730 on: Today at 01:56:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:54:38 pm
When he starts shagging James Pearce and we are all having to subscribe to The Athletic to get team news early then you will start to hate him.

None of that is going to happen though is it  ;D

There may be a thing or two I'm concerned about with having a new manager but that isn't one of them.
Logged

PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7731 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:51:03 pm
By all accounts Edwards and Hughes will handle recruitment. Preseason starts in July. Nagelsmann could have input on players with video conference and his coaching staff could handle training before he arrives mid-July. It's not ideal but you could make it work if he is third choice if Amorim turns us down.

Rather have De Zerbi than Nagelsmann.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,470
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7732 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:51:36 pm
I wouldn't have an issue with Nagelsman, I don't see why I would hate him.

Bit of a leap from people not wanting him as manager to hating him as a person.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7733 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:56:29 pm
Telling his journalist girlfriend what was going on in the dressing room is a pretty big red flag.
I'm assuming Hoeness will want to go back to Bayern at some stage; he has pretty strong ties there.
If Pep has his cheer leaders among the players, I'd rather bring him back then scrape around persuading ourselves a third or fourth choice would be a good idea.

Well, he's not going to do it again, is he?
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7734 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm
Maybe it's time to break our 'no dick head' policy ;)
Logged

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7735 on: Today at 01:59:57 pm
It's a failure to realise that leaking your players' dramas to the press isn't sensible that's worrying. I don't care if he shags James Pearce (although presumably Mrs Pearce would mind) but there has to be a big question mark about his maturity and appreciation of the responsibilities that come with an executive post. Has he learned? Has he matured? We haven't a scooby.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,470
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7736 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:54:38 pm
When he starts shagging James Pearce and we are all having to subscribe to The Athletic to get team news early then you will start to hate him.

Yeah, it's the issue that he was stupid enough to divulge information to a journalist that bothers me. What an eejit.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,470
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7737 on: Today at 02:01:20 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:58:10 pm
Well, he's not going to do it again, is he?

Until he's horny.  :P
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7738 on: Today at 02:02:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:01:20 pm
Until he's horny.  :P

Ornstein?  ;D
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7739 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm
Nagelsmann was 4th on my list of potential managers. If Amorim turns us down I didn't imagine we'd go down to the 4th on the list.
Logged

jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,703
    • @hartejack
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7740 on: Today at 02:04:13 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:59:41 pm
Maybe it's time to break our 'no dick head' policy ;)

RAWK has one of these?!  :o


 ;)
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,470
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7741 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,811
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7742 on: Today at 02:06:18 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:40:03 pm
Skateboarding.

With a female journalist?

German euphemism?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7743 on: Today at 02:09:33 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 01:51:12 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jteq4ZdKg0M&ab_channel=SkySportsNews

What would Ruben Amorim bring to Liverpool?

Sky Sports News

Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda explains what Ruben Amorim would bring to Liverpool if the Sporting coach succeeds Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Link above didn't work

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jteq4ZdKg0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jteq4ZdKg0M</a>
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,760
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7744 on: Today at 02:15:13 pm
The Nagglesman girl friend stuff looks like tabloid conjecture being reported as fact
German sports journalists reported that it was for footballing reasons and that the Bayern board actively wanted Tuchel
Who the fuck knows - Bayern are a total mess of political infighting and shit decision making these days
Logged

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,302
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7745 on: Today at 02:19:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:15:13 pm
The Nagglesman girl friend stuff looks like tabloid conjecture being reported as fact
German sports journalists reported that it was for footballing reasons and that the Bayern board actively wanted Tuchel
Who the fuck knows - Bayern are a total mess of political infighting and shit decision making these days

He did ride a skateboard though right? We still have that?
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7746 on: Today at 02:21:31 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:51:03 pm
By all accounts Edwards and Hughes will handle recruitment. Preseason starts in July. Nagelsmann could have input on players with video conference and his coaching staff could handle training before he arrives mid-July. It's not ideal but you could make it work if he is third choice if Amorim turns us down.

Dont even necessarily think hed have to miss any of pre-season. Reckon it probably starts the day after the Euros final, so hed only miss it if Germany got that far. Any earlier and hed probably be there for day one. I presume the staff hed bring are with him at Germany, but could be wrong.

Bigger issue is how much attention he could give things prior to pre-season starting. Ive no idea the work that goes into planning a season but I imagine its extensive and largely done during the previous season. If it was Nagelsmann, youd want him appointed soon so he could put a plan together before the Germany camp begins. Because come June hes going to have his full focus there, bar maybe the odd transfer related WhatsApp from Hughes.

Again dont think hell be the number one choice - seems like its Amorim - but I do think hell be discussed.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,760
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7747 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:19:30 pm
He did ride a skateboard though right? We still have that?

Correct  And is therefore unemployable
Logged

HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7748 on: Today at 02:23:52 pm
If it's not Amorim then I do think we'll go for Nagelsmann. As others said it's his man management style that I have concerns about given what's been reported. No doubt he's a top coach, though.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7749 on: Today at 02:27:53 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:06:18 pm
With a female journalist?

German euphemism?

All in the bratwurst.
Logged

Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7750 on: Today at 02:29:55 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on March 30, 2024, 08:16:42 pm
I find it odd that Amorim's name isn't being more heavily linked with some of the big jobs (Bayern, Barca, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus are all possibly looking at new managers this summer) around Europe for this summer, other than Liverpool. He has done exceptionally well at Sporting and even his stint at Braga as short as it was saw him bring a trophy home. He averages over 70% win rate at every job he has had and could have 2 league titles in 4 seasons to add to the 3 cups he already has. He has done more than enough to be considered by Liverpool given the alternatives being mentioned, including Alonso, haven't won as much as him.

Remember when Jurgen said him and Pep watched loads of Portuguese football and how much he loved it? Well I think Amorim has been on our radar for a long time, and for all we know he has always been our first choice. Alonso made sense given his history with the club, and the fans jumped on it as well as the media, but if we really wanted him I am not sure he could have turned us down, which to me suggests we never made a formal approach for him (Unlike Bayern who made it clear they wanted him) Nobody from the club made any announcement that he was our 1st choice or that we wanted him as manager - all media speculation. Alonso was the emotional choice for Liverpool fans (including myself) but the more you look into it the sensible option really is Amorim.

For me its the managerial equivalent of Mbappe at 19 being available at an affordable price - its a no brainer.

I'm sorry but that's crazy. He has not achieved anywhere enough to be termed that. One title to his name is all that he has at this moment. I know the advanced data might be impressive but you have to judge him on the surface too. He has achieved the same as the likes of Slot, Van Bronkhorst and Gautier in recent times. Managers who have pulled off a title in weak leagues with relatively big clubs when up against giants like PSG, Ajax, PSV, Porto and Benfica.

The clubs they managed weren't minnows. It doesn't make any of them extraordinary.

If Amorim made a breakthrough in Europe, maybe there can be something to get behind. Mourinho deserved all the hype back in 2004 after winning a UEFA cup and CL back to back. That was freakish and someone you would be right to term as the Mbappe of the managerial market. Amorim has done nothing in Europe and has won one title with Sporting. They might have had a long barren run but they are and always will be one of the biggest clubs in Portugal. The barren run was going to end sooner or later. Van Bronkhorst ended it for Feyenoord and Amorim was the one for Sporting. It doesn't mean you should be lining them up for a such a gigantic role at a club like Liverpool.

If he had won a title with Braga and on the way to a 2nd title then that would be a monumental achievement to get behind. I would be all in myself.

Please can we tone down the superlatives just because a few writers are putting up a few pieces building him up.
Last Edit: Today at 02:53:44 pm by Andar
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,364
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7751 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:10:21 am
Surely Hoeness at Stuttgart should be in with a shout?
hasn't he just signed a new contract at Stuttgart and given his Bayern links not sure he would be a long term choice in any case
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,491
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7752 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:54:38 pm
When he starts shagging James Pearce and we are all having to subscribe to The Athletic to get team news early then you will start to hate him.

that's racist.
Logged

mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7753 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:58:10 pm
Well, he's not going to do it again, is he?

Considering Nagalsmann ditched his wife for this journalist and leaked info about the team to his fling, then it's more a question about his general character.

Which, in fairness, is awful.

He ain't got the moral fibre for this job, and won't have any connection to the culture or fanbase. Fine for a delinquent club like Man Utd, but our standards are a bit better than that.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,034
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7754 on: Today at 02:50:48 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:03:56 pm
Nagelsmann was 4th on my list of potential managers. If Amorim turns us down I didn't imagine we'd go down to the 4th on the list.

You seem to flip-flop a lot. Why are you presuming now we won;t get Amorim? Because Miguel Delaney worte an article saying Barca want him?  ;D
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,760
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7755 on: Today at 03:00:04 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:49:28 pm
Considering Nagalsmann ditched his wife for this journalist and leaked info about the team to his fling,

If we're going to keep posting this about him leaking info to her can we get a source and some facts around what/when etc etc because as far as I can find there's no proof he leaked anything to her and not a single quote from a Bayern player and he's denied it .. but then I've spent 5 minutes on this today.. I'm sure others are more informed ?
Last Edit: Today at 03:01:55 pm by JackWard33
Logged

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,204
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7756 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:55:03 pm
The hate is confusing. He brings through youth and plays a brilliant brand of football. RB Leipzig were playing sensational football when he was in charge.

Can`t disagree with any of that mate. I don`t quite understand the hate. All I know is that he seemed to get his teams playing some incredible football.

I am pretty sure that Edwards/Hughes will be doing a full fact find on him and if he is deffo a dick then I doubt he will even be considered.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,544
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7757 on: Today at 03:23:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:50:48 pm
You seem to flip-flop a lot. Why are you presuming now we won;t get Amorim? Because Miguel Delaney worte an article saying Barca want him?  ;D
Spoiler
fsjwh" border="0
[close]
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com
