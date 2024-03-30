I find it odd that Amorim's name isn't being more heavily linked with some of the big jobs (Bayern, Barca, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus are all possibly looking at new managers this summer) around Europe for this summer, other than Liverpool. He has done exceptionally well at Sporting and even his stint at Braga as short as it was saw him bring a trophy home. He averages over 70% win rate at every job he has had and could have 2 league titles in 4 seasons to add to the 3 cups he already has. He has done more than enough to be considered by Liverpool given the alternatives being mentioned, including Alonso, haven't won as much as him.



Remember when Jurgen said him and Pep watched loads of Portuguese football and how much he loved it? Well I think Amorim has been on our radar for a long time, and for all we know he has always been our first choice. Alonso made sense given his history with the club, and the fans jumped on it as well as the media, but if we really wanted him I am not sure he could have turned us down, which to me suggests we never made a formal approach for him (Unlike Bayern who made it clear they wanted him) Nobody from the club made any announcement that he was our 1st choice or that we wanted him as manager - all media speculation. Alonso was the emotional choice for Liverpool fans (including myself) but the more you look into it the sensible option really is Amorim.



For me its the managerial equivalent of Mbappe at 19 being available at an affordable price - its a no brainer.



I'm sorry but that's crazy. He has not achieved anywhere enough to be termed that. One title to his name is all that he has at this moment. I know the advanced data might be impressive but you have to judge him on the surface too. He has achieved the same as the likes of Slot, Van Bronkhorst and Gautier in recent times. Managers who have pulled off a title in weak leagues with relatively big clubs when up against giants like PSG, Ajax, PSV, Porto and Benfica.The clubs they managed weren't minnows. It doesn't make any of them extraordinary.If Amorim made a breakthrough in Europe, maybe there can be something to get behind. Mourinho deserved all the hype back in 2004 after winning a UEFA cup and CL back to back. That was freakish and someone you would be right to term as the Mbappe of the managerial market. Amorim has done nothing in Europe and has won one title with Sporting. They might have had a long barren run but they are and always will be one of the biggest clubs in Portugal. The barren run was going to end sooner or later. Van Bronkhorst ended it for Feyenoord and Amorim was the one for Sporting. It doesn't mean you should be lining them up for a such a gigantic role at a club like Liverpool.If he had won a title with Braga and on the way to a 2nd title then that would be a monumental achievement to get behind. I would be all in myself.Please can we tone down the superlatives just because a few writers are putting up a few pieces building him up.