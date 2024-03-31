« previous next »
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 10:11:31 am »
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 10:14:08 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:50:38 am
I wouldn't worry as much about systems or formations - these can be adapted. The most important factor in any leadership change is the underlying message or philosophy and its communication and dissemination. Amorim's ethos can be summed up as hard work, intensity and efficiency on the pitch. Off the pitch it's probably more rounded than that - promoting inclusiveness and honesty. Yes, changing a system is challenging but ensuring your players buy into its proposal is much more of a determinant of success.                                                 

It's just simple numbers for me though in how unbalanced we are for it. As I say even if we say the 2 man midfield is flexible enough and our players good enough that they can all play it to a good degree, we have  7 players for 2 positions.

Similarly in defence, we would have 4 players for 3 positions, and the left side needing a bit of work in any event.

So he's either going to need to be flexible a little (if only initially), would need to do some major work rebalancing this to his style, or work through some teething problems for the first few months.

I am very much happy with the style of play suggested, and the tactics involved. Them outpacing XG so significantly does have me a little worried in that the crazy amount they have scored is likely an outlier (probably based on Gyorkeres having the season of his life) but the stats seems to suggest even without that their XG is second highest in the league and high by European standards.

But in terms of pure numbers either he has to adapt for a bit, or try to get the players to adapt to completely different positions, or we are probably talking about buying 3 or 4 defenders and selling 2 midfielders and maybe a forward in one go

Edit: one way around it perhaps is saying Endo is now a dedicated CB unless injuries prevail. Leaves us needing 1 extra CB and midfield only being a little overweight, maybe in line with acceptable, if not one person may have to be sold but not massive shift. The work on the defence then is pretty much in line with what we were expecting this summer anyway
« Last Edit: Today at 10:19:56 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 10:15:23 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:11:31 am
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.

Last I checked the data for Amorim was amazing across the board?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7643 on: Today at 10:15:57 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:11:31 am
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.

Huh?
Online DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7644 on: Today at 10:18:47 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:11:31 am
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.

Who is the data suggesting is the best man for the job?
Online Knight

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7645 on: Today at 10:20:45 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 01:54:17 pm
3 CBs in the PL is overkill, specially against the majority of bus parkers. Though we will definitely not be going 1-0 down every game for sure so that's a massive positive for my blood pressure.

An extra CB means no Szobo or Endo in midfield. So less forward press.

City and Arsenal often effectively play with 4 CBs. You lose a CM but you gain 2 wingbacks who have loads of freedom thanks to the CBs and then your forwards can all play closer to goal because wingbacks provide more of the width.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7646 on: Today at 10:22:07 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 07:16:22 am
Josh Williams;
How Good is Rúben Amorim?

Quote
Now for the negatives. There arent many, but Liverpool will naturally have a few concerns. He seems to really love 3-4-3, for example, which could prove to be a sticking point.

Some managers take their principles with them from job to job, but change their system depending on the players on offer. Pep Guardiola does this, for example, as does Klopp. Amorim seems to possess fixed principles and a fixed formation.

Im assuming a lot here, but the ex-Portugal international looks like hes more in the mould of Antonio Conte in the sense that his preffered system would probably come with him, which isnt a bad thing until you take a glance at Liverpools squad.

There are a few reasons as to why the Reds dont suit 3-4-3 at the moment, not least because of the central defenders at the club. Youve got Virgil van Dijk, for a start, who specialises in playing as part of a two and has publicly stated his disapproval of back-three systems when representing his nation.

He is so good that he doesnt need an extra centre-back by his side. Ibrahima Konaté isnt that different, either. The Frenchman is complete enough to manage tricky attackers without support, so you can get away with deploying him as part of a two. He also gets injured often, so you cant count on him to be available every week.

Joël Matip has a contract which is due to expire this summer, Joe Gomez no longer feels like a true centre-back, and none of these guys  including Jarell Quansah  are left footed.

Further forward, Liverpool invested in a load of number eights in the last summer transfer window. Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch all lean towards box-to-box roles as opposed to playing in a double pivot.

Liverpools squad would probably have to undergo some surgery over the next few windows if Amorim was to enforce a real shift from 4-3-3 to 3-4-3, which isnt ideal.

The key outfielders in the team at the moment are arguably Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, and Im not sure you really optimise any of them by employing 3-4-3.

Amorim has demonstrated an ability to make subtle tweaks after selling key midfielders such as João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes and Manuel Ugarte, but its still interesting to think about how all of the pieces would fit.


I completely agree with what Joshua said in this part of his article. I shared my concerns the other day about Amorim being wedded to 343 as I feel our players are not suited to 343, particularly, as like the article suggests, we have a lot of number 8's. I know Killer heels highlighted this too a few days ago and I agreed with her.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:29 am by HardworkDedication »
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 10:22:51 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:11:31 am
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.

Data is absolutely the reason he is the preferred choice.
Online Ray K

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 10:24:03 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:11:31 am
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.
Total bollocks.
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 10:25:33 am »
Why do we assume he's wedded to 3-4-3? He's been at one club for almost his entire career so far and succeeded with it so there hasn't been a reason to change. Klopp was believed to be a 4-2-3-1 guy before he came here and then he transitioned straight to 4-3-3 and never changed back.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:22:07 am
I completely agree with what Joshua said in this section of his article. I shared my concerns the other day about Amorim being wedded to 343 as I feel our players are not suited to 343, particularly, as like the article suggests, we have a lot of number 8's. I know Killer heels highlighted this too a few days ago and I agreed with her.

The front three are fine. A minimum of 2 of the midfield 4 are fine. I think the notion most of our defenders can't play in a back three is exaggerated. The squad will need adjusting not an overhaul and that will be the case regardless of who comes in. For instance, regardless of who comes in we need a left footed centre back.
Online zero zero

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 10:26:41 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:11:31 am
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.
No it doesn't. If you read the article from Josh Williams, How Good is Rúben Amorim?, that was posted earlier up the thread:

Their attack looks busy and their defence looks very quiet, and thats exactly what you want. This is dominance.

We can capture their precise level of dominance by taking what Sporting create in attack in xG terms, and subtracting what they give away in defence, giving us their xG difference. The bigger the number, the more youre getting probability on your side.

Sportings non-penalty xG difference per match is +1.42. That is excellent. For perspective, Porto and Benfica are posting +1.06 and +1.29. Alonsos Leverkusen are posting +1.20. Arsenal are on +1.27 and Liverpool are on +1.05.

In each of their previous seasons under Amorim, Sporting have posted +1.22, +1.42 and +1.12 in the Primeira Liga. Positive numbers are to be expected to a certain extent due to the quality of their players in comparison to the average team in Portugal, but this is good stuff. And in the season before he took over, Sporting posted just +0.38.

It's only one metric, but an important one. The data certainly backs up the idea that Amorim is something special.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:25:33 am
Why do we assume he's wedded to 3-4-3? He's been at one club for almost his entire career so far and succeeded with it so there hasn't been a reason to change. Klopp was believed to be a 4-2-3-1 guy before he came here and then he transitioned straight to 4-3-3 and never changed back.

Amorim has used a back three at every single stage of his career.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 10:34:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:26:28 am
The front three are fine. A minimum of 2 of the midfield 4 are fine. I think the notion most of our defenders can't play in a back three is exaggerated. The squad will need adjusting not an overhaul and that will be the case regardless of who comes in. For instance, regardless of who comes in we need a left footed centre back.

We just have too many midfielders and too few defenders, although I mentioned it above if we turn and say Endo is now a CB (as he has played in the past and that 3rd central CB doesn't seem too disimilar to a DM) it does shift the balance somewhat.

Still need a left footed CB, maybe a Left Wing back, and I would be up for a new left sided forward too but all of those were the case with or without Amorim
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 10:36:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:22:51 am
Data is absolutely the reason he is the preferred choice.

Its part of it - hes not the only manager were looking at whose teams have posted great data
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 10:37:29 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:34:41 am
We just have too many midfielders and too few defenders, although I mentioned it above if we turn and say Endo is now a CB (as he has played in the past and that 3rd central CB doesn't seem too disimilar to a DM) it does shift the balance somewhat.

Still need a left footed CB, maybe a Left Wing back, and I would be up for a new left sided forward too but all of those were the case with or without Amorim

We don't have too few defenders, the problem is a lot of the defenders we have are an injury risk.
Potentially we have too many midfielders but as we've seen, they drop line flies.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 10:39:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:36:52 am
Its part of it - hes not the only manager were looking at whose teams have posted great data


Data is a big part but also he is used to a DoF structure, he is used to bringing through kids and he is used to keeping the team competitive even when you sell big players.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:26:28 am
The front three are fine. A minimum of 2 of the midfield 4 are fine. I think the notion most of our defenders can't play in a back three is exaggerated. The squad will need adjusting not an overhaul and that will be the case regardless of who comes in. For instance, regardless of who comes in we need a left footed centre back.

As Stockholm said we have 7 players for 2 positions if he sticks with 343. Many of them 8's.  Clearly one or two midfielders would probably need to moved on. From academy level right up to the first team the players 433 is the formation we use. Just think their would be a lot more tweaking that would need to be done if Amorim changes his formation to 343. Could take a few windows in terms of buying and selling to get things in place. I don't think he would need to tweak much if we stuck with 433 but that's just my opinion.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:29:49 am
What are the chances that it aint anyone on the shortlist?

What are the chances of a complete curveball, someone that FSG are seeing with their sophisticated data model?

Hoeness at Stuttgart has been whispered amongst a couple of fans, whos doing an incredible job with them. Just an example but whos to say hes not outperforming more with that team than Xabi is with Leverkusen according to the data?

Lets remember FSG came in having utilised pioneering data modelling for baseball, theyve probably invested millions and spent the last 14 years at Liverpool refining a model for football. The basic data we are seeing for managerial performance is probably meaningless to them. And theyre probably well ahead of the game in terms of prepping for Klopps departure well before he announced it to them.

You mean the fans and journalists imaginary shortlist? There's no evidence they even held talks with Alonso, for example. It's all just idle speculation as there's no chance Edwards and co are discussing their work with anyone.

Agree with the rest. The research dept is well established now. They've been publishing papers for a decade or so.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 10:43:26 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:37:29 am
We don't have too few defenders, the problem is a lot of the defenders we have are an injury risk.
Potentially we have too many midfielders but as we've seen, they drop line flies.

Maybe I am overzealous but I always think of it as double up in an area to be safe. You have 2 CB spots, have 4 CB's available. Even if 4th choice is a last ditch it helps to have them. Hence why if we have a 3 man defence, we would need 6 CB's in my book. Especially as they are quite injury prone.

In any event I would say 4 CB's for 3 positions IS light for what is needed, it does not allow for good rotation.

And with the midfielders, it is an argument that you can't have too many, but there is also bloat, which effects what we can do and spend. Are we risking not having enough money for a new Ali or Trent contract because we have a midfielder on 80k a week who doesn't get a sniff because he is fighting with 6 other people for 2 spots.

As I say though if we call Endo a CB it does shift things a bit - we only need 1 extra CB and a Left Wing Back in my eyes (and probably lose one of the two there)
Offline Jinxsy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7660 on: Today at 10:46:49 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:26:41 am
No it doesn't. If you read the article from Josh Williams, How Good is Rúben Amorim?, that was posted earlier up the thread:

It's only one metric, but an important one. The data certainly backs up the idea that Amorim is something special.

I think this is right, it's a good metric but I'd be interested to know what Ten Hag was posting in the Eredivisie before joining United  or what Potter was doing before moving to Chelsea.

So much of what's required goes beyond systems. There's alchemy in what Jürgen, Guardiola and now Alonso are doing & finding a manager who makes that look routine is the challenge facing Werner, Hogan and the rest imo.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:40:14 am
As Stockholm said we have 7 players for 2 positions if he sticks with 343. Many of them 8's.  Clearly one or two midfielders would probably need to moved on. From academy level right up to the first team the players 433 is the formation we use. Just think their would be a lot more tweaking that would need to be done if Amorim changes his formation to 343. Could take a few windows in terms of buying and selling to get things in place. I don't think he would need to tweak much if we stuck with 433 but that's just my opinion.

I don't mind the idea of 343 at all, how Amorim uses it seems very similar to how we already play, but I think we need to gradually get there over the next season or so, and it is is a swift change it probably means a rather busy window or a team which may be has a few issues while they adjust to a new system (and perhaps has players adjusting to new roles)
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 10:52:58 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on March 31, 2024, 10:55:24 am
Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated... :wave

Talk about timing. I got on a plane early Thursday morning (much-needed Easter break with family) and landed to a few monosyllabic borderline cryptic texts from friends ("Fuck NOOOoooo!!!) and then saw another 30-odd pages had been added to this thread. I could imagine the carnage and given it's hard to enforce a device detox with the kids as a total hypocrite, I steered well clear.

So, after a sneaky quick catch-up, predictably there's all sorts of seething anger and bitterness aimed at Xabi. There's Killer Heels' palpable joy, now she's completely unshackled from spewing her vitriol against the man who once ran over her pet daschund. She's even saying he'll go to Man City before us, haha. Spider-Neil is repeatedly convinced it's all a Machievellian ploy hatched with Madrid to do his gardening leave in Germany and step into Don Carlo's loafers a year from now, and we even have that fickle turncoat Samie (shame, SHAME!) referring to him as the tax dodger (he was acquitted in the Supreme Court and set a legal precedent re. image rights, unlike those bona-fide criminals Messi, Mourinho, Ancelotti etc.). Have I missed anything else of significant note?

Personally, I'm massively disappointed but it makes perfect sense if you're Alonso. Three things have probably happened...

1. No question Leverkusen have given him cast-iron assurances there'll be no player exodus this summer, that they'll robustly repel all attempts and that their finances are sound. Imagine their main sponsors Bayer will help here given the historic achievement within their grasp. Plus he's obviously very happy there.

2. The sheer amount of noise Bayern Munich and their minions have made about him this past month, unlike Liverpool, has had an effect at unsettling him to the point where he needed to end all speculation. No stringing it out or "La Décision"-type bollocks. I think that'll come back to bite them, at least I hope it does. Classless fuckers deserve all the bad luck that albatross Harry Kane will bring them.

3. As for us, I think unfortunately he's been swayed by the post-Klopp poisoned chalice argument, and having seen quite a few coaches step up before they were ready and failed quickly at big clubs, he's taken the safe, comfortable, easy option, both for himself and his family (they only just moved countries - again - 18 months ago). I don't doubt his past comments about our club and the city, but the thing you have to remember about Xabi, is he's a calculating percentage player, not a risk-taker. He doesn't need to be. He's like Nick Faldo going round in par to win the Open at a windswept Muirfield.

Don't get me wrong, I'm pissed off he's chosen to stay with Leverkusen (to the point I hope we rip them a new arsehole in Dublin) but I begrudgingly respect it. It shows loyalty and that he doesn't have a massive ego like he's got this coaching lark all sorted. Our vacancy has come too early. If Klopp had seen out his contract, then it's a different story, but he isn't so that's that. I also don't care if he goes - as confidently predicted here - to take over at the Bernabeu in 12 months' time. Far too many assuming he'll do that regardless, but his fan club inside Madrid doesn't include Perez, a man who values experience. Zidane was a port in a storm and that team pretty much managed itself, literally. But if he does, so what, who cares? We'll be on our own journey.

So we move on. And hopefully with everyone's favourite back-up, Ruben Amorim. And what a back-up option he is. I'm still slightly concerned about his European record, but then that's something he'll soon get to rectify in next season's CL. And crucially, I can actually 'see' him as a Liverpool manager, in a way I can't say the same of all the other depressingly mediocre candidates mentioned. And best of all, we can all stop watching those shite Bundesliga matches now ;D

Good post Rossi. Now I can forgive you for not understanding my April Fool's joke.
Online The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 10:55:21 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:14:08 am
It's just simple numbers for me though in how unbalanced we are for it. As I say even if we say the 2 man midfield is flexible enough and our players good enough that they can all play it to a good degree, we have  7 players for 2 positions.

Similarly in defence, we would have 4 players for 3 positions, and the left side needing a bit of work in any event.

So he's either going to need to be flexible a little (if only initially), would need to do some major work rebalancing this to his style, or work through some teething problems for the first few months.

I am very much happy with the style of play suggested, and the tactics involved. Them outpacing XG so significantly does have me a little worried in that the crazy amount they have scored is likely an outlier (probably based on Gyorkeres having the season of his life) but the stats seems to suggest even without that their XG is second highest in the league and high by European standards.

But in terms of pure numbers either he has to adapt for a bit, or try to get the players to adapt to completely different positions, or we are probably talking about buying 3 or 4 defenders and selling 2 midfielders and maybe a forward in one go

Edit: one way around it perhaps is saying Endo is now a dedicated CB unless injuries prevail. Leaves us needing 1 extra CB and midfield only being a little overweight, maybe in line with acceptable, if not one person may have to be sold but not massive shift. The work on the defence then is pretty much in line with what we were expecting this summer anyway

He likes ball playing CBs so perhaps Endo or even Conor (if he fills out) can be an option. Inácio and another left-footed WB for that left side and he might be happy with that.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 10:58:44 am »
Amorim is playing with Seb Coates at Sporting! Whilst obviously not a bad player, it makes sense given how attacking they are that he wants added protection at the back. One look at Van Dijk and Konate in training will quickly tell him that he can play the same way here without the need for a 3rd centre back.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 10:59:02 am »
Seen some Portuguese journalist on sky there talking about Amorim and how he would cost about 15 million to get him out of sporting and that he is heavily involved in transfers where he puts forward players he wants instead of them being put forward by the director of football and hes quite stubborn with who he wants. Hopefully both untrue cause I cant see Edwards wanting someone in wholl be putting players forward over data analysis and sure I read his release clause dropping to 8ish million this summer.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 11:02:10 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:59:02 am
Seen some Portuguese journalist on sky there talking about Amorim and how he would cost about 15 million to get him out of sporting and that he is heavily involved in transfers where he puts forward players he wants instead of them being put forward by the director of football and hes quite stubborn with who he wants. Hopefully both untrue cause I cant see Edwards wanting someone in wholl be putting players forward over data analysis and sure I read his release clause dropping to 8ish million this summer.

Aye, there's no chance he can do that here. Scouting players won't be in his remit. He'll be told that if the club ever have discussions with him.
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:18:47 am
Who is the data suggesting is the best man for the job?

Sorry I should make it clear. Forget Amorim as if he never existed, David Ornstein mentioned the clubs networks and contacts in Portugal being a factor in looking in that country.

All I'm saying is it not a concern that networks and 'who you know' influences the decision making process?
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7668 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:59:02 am
Seen some Portuguese journalist on sky there talking about Amorim and how he would cost about 15 million to get him out of sporting and that he is heavily involved in transfers where he puts forward players he wants instead of them being put forward by the director of football and hes quite stubborn with who he wants. Hopefully both untrue cause I cant see Edwards wanting someone in wholl be putting players forward over data analysis and sure I read his release clause dropping to 8ish million this summer.

I find the transfer point hard to believe, Sporting sign players from absolutely everywhere and its often young players with potential, I doubt he is picking all of those names himself. It seems more likely that he has the final say on names rather than having players pushed on him, which is how we operate anyway.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7669 on: Today at 11:07:46 am »
It is interesting thinking on the shortlist

Alonso is out, De Zerbi is apparently out, and Orny from the start has been quite strongly suggesting it won't be Nagelsmann.

So that leaves us with probably

Amorim
Frank
Motta
Flick
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7670 on: Today at 11:10:21 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:07:46 am
It is interesting thinking on the shortlist

Alonso is out, De Zerbi is apparently out, and Orny from the start has been quite strongly suggesting it won't be Nagelsmann.

So that leaves us with probably

Amorim
Frank
Motta
Flick

Surely Hoeness at Stuttgart should be in with a shout?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7671 on: Today at 11:12:08 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:10:21 am
Surely Hoeness at Stuttgart should be in with a shout?

I would say so myself but I am just going off names so far linked by credible sources.

To add to that then there is also Paulo Fonseca (I shudder the the thought - I talk shit about managers linked a fair bit but he is actually mediocre)
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7672 on: Today at 11:15:00 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:06:51 am
Sorry I should make it clear. Forget Amorim as if he never existed, David Ornstein mentioned the clubs networks and contacts in Portugal being a factor in looking in that country.

All I'm saying is it not a concern that networks and 'who you know' influences the decision making process?

Given we seem to have prioritised Alonso, implying it's only one of many factors and not the priority, I don't see the concern. If we have multiple options of a similar caliber on the table, but one happens to manage in a league where we have a growing influence, that's a nice benefit.
Online danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7673 on: Today at 12:03:29 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pycSieENfvw&ab_channel=TheAthleticFCPodcast

Who do Liverpool target after Alonso decision?

The Athletic FC Podcast

On the pitch Liverpool have seized the initiative in the Premier League title race following their 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Yet off the pitch, uncertainty lingers after Xabi Alonso confirmed last week he'll be staying with Bayer Leverkusen, ruling himself out of the running to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
So where do Liverpool turn next and who will be on their managerial shortlist to replace Klopp?

Ayo Akinwolere is joined by The Athletic's David Ornstein and Oli Kay to discuss Alonso's decision to stay at Leverkusen before debating the process the Reds will go through with their new sporting director Richard Hughes to find a successor for Klopp.

00:00 Intro
00:13 Xabi Alonso stays at Bayer Leverkusen
04:11 Did Xabi Alonso make the right decision?
07:52 Managerial coaching & timing
14:56 What is next for Liverpool?
20:04 Who could be Klopps successor?
27:35 Who is similar to Jurgen Klopp?
33:54 Klopp & Liverpool
35:28 The financial aspect of managerial appointments
39:11 Are Liverpool favourites for the Premier League?
45:58 Final comments
49:58 Outro
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7674 on: Today at 12:17:09 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:59:02 am
Seen some Portuguese journalist on sky there talking about Amorim and how he would cost about 15 million to get him out of sporting and that he is heavily involved in transfers where he puts forward players he wants instead of them being put forward by the director of football and hes quite stubborn with who he wants. Hopefully both untrue cause I cant see Edwards wanting someone in wholl be putting players forward over data analysis and sure I read his release clause dropping to 8ish million this summer.
It's possible for him to request for it to be waived based on his loyalty to the club.
Online Asam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 12:19:32 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:11:31 am
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.

This is a really strange post, what evidence do you have to links Edwards or Hughes have to Portugal which would bias their decision making to such an extent? why would they risk their future on someone who wasnt the best fit for the role? what would be the incentive to doing something that stupid?
Online lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:11:31 am
Parking the Amorim rumours aside (he's probably my preferred choice), is it not worrying that mere links and networks within Portugal is the main reason to hire as opposed to what the data is saying who the best man for the job is?

That strategy doesn't exactly scream 'best man for the job', more 'it's not what you know, it's who you know'.

Seems complete crap this.

Whaaaa?
