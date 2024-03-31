I wouldn't worry as much about systems or formations - these can be adapted. The most important factor in any leadership change is the underlying message or philosophy and its communication and dissemination. Amorim's ethos can be summed up as hard work, intensity and efficiency on the pitch. Off the pitch it's probably more rounded than that - promoting inclusiveness and honesty. Yes, changing a system is challenging but ensuring your players buy into its proposal is much more of a determinant of success.



It's just simple numbers for me though in how unbalanced we are for it. As I say even if we say the 2 man midfield is flexible enough and our players good enough that they can all play it to a good degree, we have 7 players for 2 positions.Similarly in defence, we would have 4 players for 3 positions, and the left side needing a bit of work in any event.So he's either going to need to be flexible a little (if only initially), would need to do some major work rebalancing this to his style, or work through some teething problems for the first few months.I am very much happy with the style of play suggested, and the tactics involved. Them outpacing XG so significantly does have me a little worried in that the crazy amount they have scored is likely an outlier (probably based on Gyorkeres having the season of his life) but the stats seems to suggest even without that their XG is second highest in the league and high by European standards.But in terms of pure numbers either he has to adapt for a bit, or try to get the players to adapt to completely different positions, or we are probably talking about buying 3 or 4 defenders and selling 2 midfielders and maybe a forward in one goEdit: one way around it perhaps is saying Endo is now a dedicated CB unless injuries prevail. Leaves us needing 1 extra CB and midfield only being a little overweight, maybe in line with acceptable, if not one person may have to be sold but not massive shift. The work on the defence then is pretty much in line with what we were expecting this summer anyway