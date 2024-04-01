Bundesliga club are big admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion manager, who is also wanted by Liverpool to replace Jürgen KloppMonday April 01 2024, 8.00pm, The TimesRoberto De Zerbi has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich manager this summer.The German champions announced in February that Tuchel will leave the club after this season and Xabi Alonso had been lined up as their first choice to replace him. However, the Spaniard confirmed last week that he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen, who are 13 points clear of Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga.After that setback, De Zerbi, the Brighton & Hove Albion head coach, who is highly rated by Bayerns management, has become the frontrunner for the job. Max Eberl, who recently joined the Bayern board with a remit for overseeing the first team, is a particular admirer and it is understood that he has already put out feelers to discover whether the Italian would be available  and interested in a move to Germany  this summer.De Zerbi, 44, is also on Liverpools shortlist to replace Jürgen Klopp, who is leaving the Anfield club this summer. Like Bayern, they had identified Alonso as a prime target, but were forced last week to switch their attention to De Zerbi and Rúben Amorim, the Sporting Lisbon manager, who is the bookmakers favourite for the job.De Zerbi led Brighton to sixth in the Premier League last season  the clubs best finish  after succeeding Graham Potter. His contract runs until 2026, but reports have indicated that it includes a buyout clause that could be triggered this summer.He has left his future open, stating before Sundays 2-1 defeat by Liverpool: I want to speak with my club, I have a contract, but the problem is not the contract  the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.Bayerns options for Tuchels successor are somewhat limited, as previous candidates have become unavailable. Sebastian Hoeness, the manager at third-placed VfB Stuttgart and nephew of Uli Hoeness, Bayerns long-time general manager, extended his contract recently.One surprising candidate that Eberl and others have discussed internally is Julian Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old Germany coach was fired by Bayern in March last year, more than three years before the end of his contract. It is understood that certain people at the club have realised that his sacking was somewhat premature, especially given that the more experienced Tuchel has failed to turn the ship around.The third high-profile candidate on Bayerns list is Ralf Rangnick, who will manage Austria at Euro 2024 this summer. He accepted that job shortly after his stint as Manchester United caretaker manager finished in May 2022.Whoever joins Bayern and succeeds Tuchel in July will have a tough task. As things stand, they will almost certainly fail to win the German title for the first time since 2012 and face a difficult Champions League quarter-final tie with Arsenal this month.As expensive as the present squad  which includes the England captain, Harry Kane  is, it is widely accepted inside the club that the team needs an urgent overhaul, so the next manager must be able to rebuild a team while still being able to immediately compete for silverware.