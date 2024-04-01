« previous next »
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 09:38:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm
Been a while Soxfan. Glad to see youre still out there. Hope youre well
All is quite well. I lurk now & then. Just not participating in the back & forth. Best wishes to all.
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

  • More flop than flip.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 09:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:13:00 pm
Orny on his podcast.

I'm happy with that after what i seen from his team yesterday.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7602 on: Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm
Van Dijk Thiago as player manager.

that's what I'm hearing.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7603 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm »
Feels like you only rule out alternatives when you know the first choice is joining so Im hopeful Amorim is is a done deal.
  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7604 on: Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:31:30 pm
The more I read, the more I like. As in 'like' like.



Fickle tart you!
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7605 on: Yesterday at 10:14:14 pm »
De Zerbi is probably too confrontational for us to take a chance on.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7606 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm »
Tick another off the list.

Amorim
Nagelsman
Motta
Ange
Emery
  • Glass always half empty.......
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7607 on: Yesterday at 10:18:38 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:14:14 pm
De Zerbi is probably too confrontational for us to take a chance on.
He'll probably take the Barcelona job.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7608 on: Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm »
Roberto De Zerbi on two-man shortlist to replace Tuchel at Bayern
Bundesliga club are big admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion manager, who is also wanted by Liverpool to replace Jürgen Klopp

Constantin Eckner
Monday April 01 2024, 8.00pm, The Times

Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich manager this summer.

The German champions announced in February that Tuchel will leave the club after this season and Xabi Alonso had been lined up as their first choice to replace him. However, the Spaniard confirmed last week that he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen, who are 13 points clear of Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga.

After that setback, De Zerbi, the Brighton & Hove Albion head coach, who is highly rated by Bayerns management, has become the frontrunner for the job. Max Eberl, who recently joined the Bayern board with a remit for overseeing the first team, is a particular admirer and it is understood that he has already put out feelers to discover whether the Italian would be available  and interested in a move to Germany  this summer.

De Zerbi, 44, is also on Liverpools shortlist to replace Jürgen Klopp, who is leaving the Anfield club this summer. Like Bayern, they had identified Alonso as a prime target, but were forced last week to switch their attention to De Zerbi and Rúben Amorim, the Sporting Lisbon manager, who is the bookmakers favourite for the job.

De Zerbi led Brighton to sixth in the Premier League last season  the clubs best finish  after succeeding Graham Potter. His contract runs until 2026, but reports have indicated that it includes a buyout clause that could be triggered this summer.

He has left his future open, stating before Sundays 2-1 defeat by Liverpool: I want to speak with my club, I have a contract, but the problem is not the contract  the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.

Bayerns options for Tuchels successor are somewhat limited, as previous candidates have become unavailable. Sebastian Hoeness, the manager at third-placed VfB Stuttgart and nephew of Uli Hoeness, Bayerns long-time general manager, extended his contract recently.

One surprising candidate that Eberl and others have discussed internally is Julian Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old Germany coach was fired by Bayern in March last year, more than three years before the end of his contract. It is understood that certain people at the club have realised that his sacking was somewhat premature, especially given that the more experienced Tuchel has failed to turn the ship around.

The third high-profile candidate on Bayerns list is Ralf Rangnick, who will manage Austria at Euro 2024 this summer. He accepted that job shortly after his stint as Manchester United caretaker manager finished in May 2022.

Whoever joins Bayern and succeeds Tuchel in July will have a tough task. As things stand, they will almost certainly fail to win the German title for the first time since 2012 and face a difficult Champions League quarter-final tie with Arsenal this month.

As expensive as the present squad  which includes the England captain, Harry Kane  is, it is widely accepted inside the club that the team needs an urgent overhaul, so the next manager must be able to rebuild a team while still being able to immediately compete for silverware.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/roberto-de-zerbi-brighton-liverpool-bayern-munich-thomas-tuchel-replacement-rc7kq0p0w
  • Anny Roader
  Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7609 on: Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm »
Wouldnt like to be on the Bavarian RAWK tonight if theres talk of Rangnick.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7610 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 01:54:17 pm
3 CBs in the PL is overkill, specially against the majority of bus parkers.

This is cut from the same cloth as the "play two up front!" shouts from the dinosaurs in the Kop. Endo yesterday dropped deeper than van Dijk and Quansah. Because we technically were playing 4-3-3, does that make us any more or less attacking?

Most systems are split 5-6 or 6-5 in defensive / attacking-minded players. 3 at the back just allows wing-backs less defensive responsibility, maybe gives more freedom for one / both 6s to push further forward.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7611 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm
Van Dijk as player manager. That's what the voices tell me.

Joking aside, he absolutely has the air of successful transition to management about him. No idea if thats something he wants, obviously.

(And yes, I do always hire him as a coach when he retires in FM. What of it?)
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7612 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm
Fickle tart you!
Nah, that's Samie who really can't take rejection. He'll be ripping the X key off his laptop and calling him "the Basque twat" before too long, a la KH.

There have only ever been two young exciting candidates worth taking a punt on, albeit like most, I had a very strong obvious preference.

My only minor concern with Xabi was the sheer weight of expectation, a victim of his own rapid and unprecedented success. Seems he had the same concern and took the safe comfortable option, having been given concrete assurances by his current employers. Good for him.

My only concern with Amorim was his patchy European record and perhaps, the relative weakness of the Portuguese league compared with the Bundesliga. From what I've read however, his reported communication skills and charisma (wrapped up in self-deprecating humility rather than ego, it seems, a trait shared with Klopp ), appears an ideal match for a club like ours. Even more important in the big man's aftermath. If that's true, then I'm sold. The thought of going back to the days of actively disliking a self-mentored chancer gobshite that bluffed his way into the job, is just too much.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7613 on: Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm »
 ;D I wouldn't reach Killer's level mate. That is a woman scorned.

I was on the Xabi train but that doesn't mean I can't board another one.  :D
  • Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7614 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm
Tick another off the list.

Amorim
Nagelsman
Motta
Ange
Emery

I'd say Ange isn't on there but Frank is

Emery I don't think is either to be honest.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7615 on: Yesterday at 11:15:43 pm »
Oh by the way, De Zerbi will beaten alive by the BAyern board if he goes there. He might even get sacked in the first month if he raises his voice.  ;D
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7616 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:13:22 pm
;D I wouldn't reach Killer's level mate. That is a woman scorned.

I was on the Xabi train but that doesn't mean I can't board another one.  :D
Yet you keep jokingly calling him "the tax dodger" despite the long-fought acquittal and legal precedent set, when it was far easier to cut a deal, pay up and make it go away. Literally the only one of that cache of La Liga players and managers that doesn't have a criminal record.

OK, you may not be all hell hath no fury, but I sense your resurfacing teenage "yeah well I didn't actually fancy you anyway" angst in there. It's ok, let it all out and then just wish him and Leverkusen well, he's on a different track now.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7617 on: Today at 12:01:52 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm
Wouldnt like to be on the Bavarian RAWK tonight if theres talk of Rangnick.
They'll be far better off with him than De Zerbi, who'd be lucky to eclipse Liz Truss/lettuce levels of longevity there.
  • emo
  The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7618 on: Today at 12:07:35 am »
I hadn't realised that Emery was Basque. That would have meant that if Alonso had come to us, 3 of the top 4 clubs would have had Basque managers, the other a Catalonian
Aside from that Lopetegui was Basque and so is Iraola. Something in the water up there.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7619 on: Today at 12:18:41 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm
Wouldnt like to be on the Bavarian RAWK tonight if theres talk of Rangnick.

He's a good manager. Man Utd was just the wrong job for him as neither side was really interested. Rangnick did it to make some money and the club wanted to have a manager until they could get their real choice in. Rangnick is doing a great job with Austria and I'd hate it, if he went to Bayern. I would imagine he'd do a good job for them.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  This looks like a nice spot...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7620 on: Today at 12:25:11 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm
Wouldnt like to be on the Bavarian RAWK tonight if theres talk of Rangnick.

Something of a red and white strop?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7621 on: Today at 12:29:49 am »
What are the chances that it aint anyone on the shortlist?

What are the chances of a complete curveball, someone that FSG are seeing with their sophisticated data model?

Hoeness at Stuttgart has been whispered amongst a couple of fans, whos doing an incredible job with them. Just an example but whos to say hes not outperforming more with that team than Xabi is with Leverkusen according to the data?

Lets remember FSG came in having utilised pioneering data modelling for baseball, theyve probably invested millions and spent the last 14 years at Liverpool refining a model for football. The basic data we are seeing for managerial performance is probably meaningless to them. And theyre probably well ahead of the game in terms of prepping for Klopps departure well before he announced it to them.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7622 on: Today at 12:54:34 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:29:49 am
What are the chances that it aint anyone on the shortlist?

What are the chances of a complete curveball, someone that FSG are seeing with their sophisticated data model?

Hoeness at Stuttgart has been whispered amongst a couple of fans, whos doing an incredible job with them. Just an example but whos to say hes not outperforming more with that team than Xabi is with Leverkusen according to the data?

Lets remember FSG came in having utilised pioneering data modelling for baseball, theyve probably invested millions and spent the last 14 years at Liverpool refining a model for football. The basic data we are seeing for managerial performance is probably meaningless to them. And theyre probably well ahead of the game in terms of prepping for Klopps departure well before he announced it to them.

If FSG have learned only one thing from the time they've been involved with LFC, I hope it is that focussing on data is not enough to be successful in football, you also need the right personalities. You need to have a manager who is a natural leader. You need players who are prepared to improve all the time and follow that leader whereever he'll want to take them. They tried the data-thing with Rodgers and his dossier and all that was put in place around him. We ended up with Andy Carroll who's big and Steward Downing, because he can cross. We all know where that lead us to.

In contrast, we've seen with Kenny (who took over from the owl and turned things around) and even more so with Klopp how much the personality of the manager matters. I saw an interview with our former CEO Peter Moore on some fan channel on YouTube and he was heaping praise on Klopp and how he's just a natural leader and could easily be a CEO in any company. You need such a person in charge of your football team, especially if you're operating on a limited budget. Data has definitely its place, but it shouldn't take priority over getting a person with the right personality and mentality. It can help you identify the players you need to improve the team, but they also need to have the right personality.

It's the difference between Klopp playing a bunch of kids when we've had shitloads of injury, giving them the belief to do the job and them actually doing it, and Rodgers giving up against Real Madrid before the starting whistle was even blown.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  FSG EOTM June 23
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7623 on: Today at 01:04:04 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:29:49 am
What are the chances that it aint anyone on the shortlist?

What are the chances of a complete curveball, someone that FSG are seeing with their sophisticated data model?

Hoeness at Stuttgart has been whispered amongst a couple of fans, whos doing an incredible job with them. Just an example but whos to say hes not outperforming more with that team than Xabi is with Leverkusen according to the data?

Lets remember FSG came in having utilised pioneering data modelling for baseball, theyve probably invested millions and spent the last 14 years at Liverpool refining a model for football. The basic data we are seeing for managerial performance is probably meaningless to them. And theyre probably well ahead of the game in terms of prepping for Klopps departure well before he announced it to them.

High chance this 
  • Legacy Fan
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7624 on: Today at 01:33:35 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:54:34 am
If FSG have learned only one thing from the time they've been involved with LFC, I hope it is that focussing on data is not enough to be successful in football, you also need the right personalities. You need to have a manager who is a natural leader. You need players who are prepared to improve all the time and follow that leader whereever he'll want to take them. They tried the data-thing with Rodgers and his dossier and all that was put in place around him. We ended up with Andy Carroll who's big and Steward Downing, because he can cross. We all know where that lead us to.

In contrast, we've seen with Kenny (who took over from the owl and turned things around) and even more so with Klopp how much the personality of the manager matters. I saw an interview with our former CEO Peter Moore on some fan channel on YouTube and he was heaping praise on Klopp and how he's just a natural leader and could easily be a CEO in any company. You need such a person in charge of your football team, especially if you're operating on a limited budget. Data has definitely its place, but it shouldn't take priority over getting a person with the right personality and mentality. It can help you identify the players you need to improve the team, but they also need to have the right personality.

It's the difference between Klopp playing a bunch of kids when we've had shitloads of injury, giving them the belief to do the job and them actually doing it, and Rodgers giving up against Real Madrid before the starting whistle was even blown.

All good points on Rodgers, Carroll and Downing but that was 12/13 years ago. The players mentioned were brought by Comolli who was a big exponent of data modelling to buy players. But his models were unbelievably primitive and arguably being overtaken by more sophisticated data within just a year or so of his Liverpool appointment. Also FSG hadnt by then set up a data analysis infrastructure to go into greater detail with it.

Id also be interested to see what level of data they had on Rodgers. As you say, I dont think personality assessments came into it but the data must have been fairly limited, especially as hed only been at Swansea two seasons by then. I dont have any doubt though that the appointment process in 2012 was much more primitive. Regarding personality, data cannot assess that obviously but Id like to think that has taken precedence in recent years for recruitment. I did read our scouts, and Edwards especially, basically stalked players to assess their characters and personality and no doubt that rigorous assessments will be undertaken for a new manager.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7625 on: Today at 02:43:36 am »
Yer do know any manager we get is already in a job right? Unless we want Zidane? The story about Liverpool's next manager would get out hence the Klopp announcment before it did.  We're about six week away from the official announcment, whoever we want is pretty much already done.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7626 on: Today at 03:17:07 am »
Strange if De Zerbi is ruled out. He might not be the preferred candidate but he would at least be on a short list. So perhaps he has already agreed to go elsewhere, or, maybe more likely, we have already completed a deal for our preferred target, who is now knuckling down to finish strongly in Portugal?

Hard to say whats going on, but I wonder if Amorim is done?

For the record I was on the Alonso train, but he is staying at Leverkusen, and theres honor in that. So we move on. Now, who is an exciting, progressive coach, a good man manager, humble, team first ethic, develops young players, is a great communicator, speaks English fluently and has a proven track record and is now ready to take the step up?

Step forward Ruben Amorim.

And if it isnt him, maybe Nagelsmann, but not until later after the Euros? So at that point Im not seeing it. We need a new man to hit the ground running.
  Up the Red Men
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7627 on: Today at 03:28:38 am »
I believe it would be Amorim. But I do like de zerbi. Klopp heaped loads of praise on his football and how we struggle against them. You can also judge for yourself if you re watch the Brighton game now without the stress how difficult his teams can be set up. So I would equally be happy with de zerbi.
  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7628 on: Today at 04:10:46 am »
Don't know about Amorim's credentials as a manager. At least he seems a decent bloke. That is half the requirement.

After Klopp everything is going to be pale.
