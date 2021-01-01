« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7560 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:54:17 pm
3 CBs in the PL is overkill, specially against the majority of bus parkers. Though we will definitely not be going 1-0 down every game for sure so that's a massive positive for my blood pressure.

An extra CB means no Szobo or Endo in midfield. So less forward press.
Guardiola plays 3 CBs or even 4 at times.
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7561 on: Today at 02:12:52 pm
Fabinho was often like a 3rd CB.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7562 on: Today at 02:14:33 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:16:00 pm
It's a CB role. There's a double 6 in front of them. Trent no to that CB role, he's not disciplined enough and it stunts his passing range. He could play as one of the 6s potentially but he's probably best suited as a WB.

3 CB's and two 6's seems really really overkill and something we aren't really suited too.

We would need a CB and perhaps another 6, and have a bunch of midfielders that don't particularly fit
The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7563 on: Today at 02:15:12 pm
Yeah, it's got be remembered that these progressive formations love versatility. Even though roles are assigned it doesn't mean that specialists are required. These teams can attack and defend as one with shared duties - It's really tending towards position-less football more and more.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7564 on: Today at 02:15:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:52 pm
Fabinho was often like a 3rd CB.

If it is like that then yeah, but if it is a CB, PLUS two sixes in front (so what Fabinho was doing) that seems an awful lot
The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7565 on: Today at 02:19:22 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:14:33 pm
3 CB's and two 6's seems really really overkill and something we aren't really suited too.

We would need a CB and perhaps another 6, and have a bunch of midfielders that don't particularly fit

These are nominal positions. The CBs can be progressors of the ball. The 6s can be staggered with one being a pivot and the other a link-up CM. it's not completely fixed or specialised.
RedDeadRejection

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7566 on: Today at 02:23:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:46:20 am
Do we need to restock buckets?

Just lower the dugout instead
DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7567 on: Today at 02:24:44 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:14:33 pm
3 CB's and two 6's seems really really overkill and something we aren't really suited too.

We would need a CB and perhaps another 6, and have a bunch of midfielders that don't particularly fit

They are scoring more than anyone in the big leagues, doesnt say much for the rest of us!

Any formation can be as positive or negative as you want really.
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7568 on: Today at 02:26:52 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:19:22 pm
These are nominal positions. The CBs can be progressors of the ball. The 6s can be staggered with one being a pivot and the other a link-up CM. it's not completely fixed or specialised.

Mac was one of the 6s yesterday but his passing was cutting Brighton apart and regularly got forward.

If you look at our 18-20 team you had three midfielders doing a lot of defensive roles. Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum were all quite conservative and between the three of them covered a lot defensively when the full backs bombed on.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7569 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:19:22 pm
These are nominal positions. The CBs can be progressors of the ball. The 6s can be staggered with one being a pivot and the other a link-up CM. it's not completely fixed or specialised.

What I am thinking with our team that it is massively overstocked in midfield for that formation. We have 7 midfielders for 2 positions. Even if we sat all of them can play deeper that's still very heavily weighted for a position with only 2 places needed

We would probably need 3 defenders too (probably a left wing back and 2 CB's)

If we maybe want to improve our left forward options too perhaps
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7570 on: Today at 02:33:13 pm
Quote
Sporting CP are not considering Bayern Munich and Portugal assistant Anthony Barry as a potential candidate to replace coach Ruben Amorim, according to A Bola newspaper.
Amorim, 39, remains one of the frontrunners for the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job after former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso confirmed he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen.
Reports in England claimed Sporting are closely monitoring Barry. However, A Bola insist Sporting are not on the market for a new coach as the Lisbon outfit are confident Amorim will remain at the club beyond this summer.

Bayer said the same thing and were correct. If it's not Amorim then that will be a huge disappointment as the rest of the candidates don't fill me with confidence. If Amorim turns us down I would give serious consideration to giving the job to Ljinders.
Passmaster Molby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7571 on: Today at 02:34:37 pm
I cant see us going for De Zerbi to be honest as his football is way too erratic and his defensively game has little structure to it. Chaos football looks great now and again, but will never get you long term success.
The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7572 on: Today at 02:46:04 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:32:42 pm
What I am thinking with our team that it is massively overstocked in midfield for that formation. We have 7 midfielders for 2 positions. Even if we sat all of them can play deeper that's still very heavily weighted for a position with only 2 places needed

We would probably need 3 defenders too (probably a left wing back and 2 CB's)

If we maybe want to improve our left forward options too perhaps

Yes, there's a surfeit of midfielders for sure. We have a couple of 6/8 hybrids and a couple of BTB 8's that will likely be in contention for those two midfield spots. Can see a cull happening there unless they're assigned more forward roles or there's some re-jig in formation - advanced of a back three that is.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7573 on: Today at 02:50:21 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:33:13 pm
Bayer said the same thing and were correct. If it's not Amorim then that will be a huge disappointment as the rest of the candidates don't fill me with confidence. If Amorim turns us down I would give serious consideration to giving the job to Ljinders.

You are so gullible.  ;D
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7574 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm
Its natural for Sporting to come out and deny anything regarding Amorim, their season is in the balance and the last thing they need are distractions and rumours about the big job starting just as they enter the run in.

I suspect well have assurances hes interested and willing to move before we even ask him for an interview, if he wasnt interested hed have made a statement like Xabi did. It may be possible his camp are biding their time to see all of the options available to them this summer, which is only natural if youre the most in-demand manager in the world.
BigCDump

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7575 on: Today at 03:29:28 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:55:28 pm
Its natural for Sporting to come out and deny anything regarding Amorim, their season is in the balance and the last thing they need are distractions and rumours about the big job starting just as they enter the run in.

I suspect well have assurances hes interested and willing to move before we even ask him for an interview, if he wasnt interested hed have made a statement like Xabi did. It may be possible his camp are biding their time to see all of the options available to them this summer, which is only natural if youre the most in-demand manager in the world.

True, the difference here is Madrid are NOT interested in Amorim now or in the future. Xabi is their man. Plus Amorim will have had one more season at Sporting than Xabi at Bayer, so nothing left to prove.

And the crunch, Amorim will not get a big a gig as Liverpool in his career again. Even Bayern Munich is a boring, menial job. Plus we always have Xabi to pursue again next summer. So best get in here now before it's too late.
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7576 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:29:28 pm
Plus Amorim will have had one more season at Sporting than Xabi at Bayer, so nothing left to prove.

He said in that piece mentioned earlier that he wants to win the double with Sporting so if he doesnt achieve it this season then he may well feel he still has work to do there. The noises hes making are positive but it still feels like far from a done deal to me.

I thought Xabi was a definite. Im not making that mistake again.

Quote
And the crunch, Amorim will not get a big a gig as Liverpool in his career again.

Thats patent nonsense. He is very much a star in the ascendant and plenty of big clubs will be after him. We might think were the biggest gig going but he might have other ideas.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7577 on: Today at 03:46:31 pm
Amorim is not staying at Sporting Lisbon beyond this season regardless if you believe he is coming here or not.   ;D

I think he is and it's done. Paul Joyce dos not do a fluff piece on just anyone.  :D
Fiasco

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7578 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm
I've got plenty of respect for Lijnders but we shouldn't be looking at giving him the job if we can't get one of our primary preferences. It just doesn't seem right and I think we do need a clean break after Klopp goes.
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7579 on: Today at 03:59:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:46:31 pm
Amorim is not staying at Sporting Lisbon beyond this season regardless if you believe he is coming here or not.   ;D

I think he is and it's done. Paul Joyce dos not do a fluff piece on just anyone.  :D

I hope youre right but Im choosing to believe nothing is certain until the deal is done and announced.
HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7580 on: Today at 04:29:18 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:59:06 pm
I hope youre right but Im choosing to believe nothing is certain until the deal is done and announced.

True. This is the same Samie that thought Alonso was definitely coming here  ;D
Drinks Sangria

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7581 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm
De Zerbi is really interesting but absolutely shouldnt be under consideration. I do believe Klopp highly respects him but De Zerbi needs way more actual achievement on his CV beyond a reputation for being a players coach and an interesting thinker.

Amorim makes sense in a lot of ways. Charismatic, speaks great English, over-achieved at Sporting and improved most of the players hes coached.

There are no proven heavy-hitters that look like a fit who currently look like theyll be available. Tuchel a horrible fit personality-wise. Mourinho way past it. Conte no thank you. Simeone not the right personality or football. Inzaghi barely speaks English. Nagelsmann too aloof and self-important. Flick doesnt have much of a history on his CV.

Theres so few that tick enough boxes without major question marks that any appointment would be a risk. At least Amorim ticks a lot of the boxes and in the right structure will hopefully have the support and guidance needed to carry on the success of this last 5 years.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7582 on: Today at 04:34:42 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:29:18 pm
True. This is the same Samie that thought Alonso was definitely coming here  ;D

Yeah he isn't...we move on. I;m not hung up on the tax dodger.  ;D
