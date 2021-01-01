De Zerbi is really interesting but absolutely shouldnt be under consideration. I do believe Klopp highly respects him but De Zerbi needs way more actual achievement on his CV beyond a reputation for being a players coach and an interesting thinker.



Amorim makes sense in a lot of ways. Charismatic, speaks great English, over-achieved at Sporting and improved most of the players hes coached.



There are no proven heavy-hitters that look like a fit who currently look like theyll be available. Tuchel a horrible fit personality-wise. Mourinho way past it. Conte no thank you. Simeone not the right personality or football. Inzaghi barely speaks English. Nagelsmann too aloof and self-important. Flick doesnt have much of a history on his CV.



Theres so few that tick enough boxes without major question marks that any appointment would be a risk. At least Amorim ticks a lot of the boxes and in the right structure will hopefully have the support and guidance needed to carry on the success of this last 5 years.

