Its natural for Sporting to come out and deny anything regarding Amorim, their season is in the balance and the last thing they need are distractions and rumours about the big job starting just as they enter the run in.



I suspect well have assurances hes interested and willing to move before we even ask him for an interview, if he wasnt interested hed have made a statement like Xabi did. It may be possible his camp are biding their time to see all of the options available to them this summer, which is only natural if youre the most in-demand manager in the world.