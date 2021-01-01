« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 314877 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:54:17 pm
3 CBs in the PL is overkill, specially against the majority of bus parkers. Though we will definitely not be going 1-0 down every game for sure so that's a massive positive for my blood pressure.

An extra CB means no Szobo or Endo in midfield. So less forward press.
Guardiola plays 3 CBs or even 4 at times.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,731
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 02:12:52 pm »
Fabinho was often like a 3rd CB.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 02:14:33 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:16:00 pm
It's a CB role. There's a double 6 in front of them. Trent no to that CB role, he's not disciplined enough and it stunts his passing range. He could play as one of the 6s potentially but he's probably best suited as a WB.

3 CB's and two 6's seems really really overkill and something we aren't really suited too.

We would need a CB and perhaps another 6, and have a bunch of midfielders that don't particularly fit
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 02:15:12 pm »
Yeah, it's got be remembered that these progressive formations love versatility. Even though roles are assigned it doesn't mean that specialists are required. These teams can attack and defend as one with shared duties - It's really tending towards position-less football more and more.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 02:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:52 pm
Fabinho was often like a 3rd CB.

If it is like that then yeah, but if it is a CB, PLUS two sixes in front (so what Fabinho was doing) that seems an awful lot
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 02:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:14:33 pm
3 CB's and two 6's seems really really overkill and something we aren't really suited too.

We would need a CB and perhaps another 6, and have a bunch of midfielders that don't particularly fit

These are nominal positions. The CBs can be progressors of the ball. The 6s can be staggered with one being a pivot and the other a link-up CM. it's not completely fixed or specialised.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 02:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:46:20 am
Do we need to restock buckets?

Just lower the dugout instead
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 02:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:14:33 pm
3 CB's and two 6's seems really really overkill and something we aren't really suited too.

We would need a CB and perhaps another 6, and have a bunch of midfielders that don't particularly fit

They are scoring more than anyone in the big leagues, doesnt say much for the rest of us!

Any formation can be as positive or negative as you want really.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,731
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 02:26:52 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:19:22 pm
These are nominal positions. The CBs can be progressors of the ball. The 6s can be staggered with one being a pivot and the other a link-up CM. it's not completely fixed or specialised.

Mac was one of the 6s yesterday but his passing was cutting Brighton apart and regularly got forward.

If you look at our 18-20 team you had three midfielders doing a lot of defensive roles. Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum were all quite conservative and between the three of them covered a lot defensively when the full backs bombed on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:19:22 pm
These are nominal positions. The CBs can be progressors of the ball. The 6s can be staggered with one being a pivot and the other a link-up CM. it's not completely fixed or specialised.

What I am thinking with our team that it is massively overstocked in midfield for that formation. We have 7 midfielders for 2 positions. Even if we sat all of them can play deeper that's still very heavily weighted for a position with only 2 places needed

We would probably need 3 defenders too (probably a left wing back and 2 CB's)

If we maybe want to improve our left forward options too perhaps
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,924
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 02:33:13 pm »
Quote
Sporting CP are not considering Bayern Munich and Portugal assistant Anthony Barry as a potential candidate to replace coach Ruben Amorim, according to A Bola newspaper.
Amorim, 39, remains one of the frontrunners for the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job after former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso confirmed he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen.
Reports in England claimed Sporting are closely monitoring Barry. However, A Bola insist Sporting are not on the market for a new coach as the Lisbon outfit are confident Amorim will remain at the club beyond this summer.

Bayer said the same thing and were correct. If it's not Amorim then that will be a huge disappointment as the rest of the candidates don't fill me with confidence. If Amorim turns us down I would give serious consideration to giving the job to Ljinders.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,092
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 02:34:37 pm »
I cant see us going for De Zerbi to be honest as his football is way too erratic and his defensively game has little structure to it. Chaos football looks great now and again, but will never get you long term success.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 02:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:32:42 pm
What I am thinking with our team that it is massively overstocked in midfield for that formation. We have 7 midfielders for 2 positions. Even if we sat all of them can play deeper that's still very heavily weighted for a position with only 2 places needed

We would probably need 3 defenders too (probably a left wing back and 2 CB's)

If we maybe want to improve our left forward options too perhaps

Yes, there's a surfeit of midfielders for sure. We have a couple of 6/8 hybrids and a couple of BTB 8's that will likely be in contention for those two midfield spots. Can see a cull happening there unless they're assigned more forward roles or some re-jig in formation - advanced of a back three that is.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:47:44 pm by The Final Third »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,019
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 02:50:21 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:33:13 pm
Bayer said the same thing and were correct. If it's not Amorim then that will be a huge disappointment as the rest of the candidates don't fill me with confidence. If Amorim turns us down I would give serious consideration to giving the job to Ljinders.

You are so gullible.  ;D
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7574 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm »
Its natural for Sporting to come out and deny anything regarding Amorim, their season is in the balance and the last thing they need are distractions and rumours about the big job starting just as they enter the run in.

I suspect well have assurances hes interested and willing to move before we even ask him for an interview, if he wasnt interested hed have made a statement like Xabi did. It may be possible his camp are biding their time to see all of the options available to them this summer, which is only natural if youre the most in-demand manager in the world.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 