« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 314184 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,923
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 09:15:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:57 am
I know he did well last season but they started like a house on fire under Potter who then got the Chelsea job. Potter had laid a lot of foundations there in terms of the style of play, culture and tactically (a bit like Martinez had for Rodgers at Swansea). De Zerbi then continued that momentum. Impressive league finish but they finished ultimately a point ahead of Villa who were a mess first half of the season and sacked Gerrard - Emery's transformation of them more impressive and he's sustained that with European football this season.

It'd be easier to talk up De Zerbi if he'd took over a team like Palace used to Hodge-ball and got them playing that way. For years under Potter they were always really good on the ball and it was always the attack that let them down, until the start of last season when Chelsea came calling.

They always were under Potter as well. That's the first time we've beat them at Anfield since 2019 (and we were hanging on for dear life at 2-1 that day).

Brighton is more impressive given their resources, especially in comparison to Villa.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,728
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 09:22:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:15:41 am
Brighton is more impressive given their resources, especially in comparison to Villa.

Perhaps, but they were already on that upward trajectory pre-Zerbi and were well coached, first-class recruitment etc.

Villa had done nothing in the Premier League for a long time. They had 9 points from the first 11 games when Gerrard was sacked and were relegation fodder.  Decent budget/wage bill but so did Leicester and Everton.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,005
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 09:54:28 am »
You're all wasting your time arguing semantics between De Zerbi (proxy for Brighton) vs Emery (Villa). Like choosing between typhoid or cholera.

Neither have what it takes for the Liverpool job, not even close. Emery as a steady interim for 6 months at an absolute push, if he was unemployed and we were in a hole with someone else lined up 6 months later, but to inherit Klopp's seat and legacy? No way, at best it would be a perennial 4th place battle with Spurs. De Zerbi really doesn't have the personality or gravitas, even leaving aside the serious question marks about his defensive frailties and woeful PL stats this season. Don't give a toss whether Lallana or Milner rate him. It would be the antagonistic and ego-driven Rodgers period all over again. A recipe for disaster.

If either/both manage to make an interview shortlist, it will only be to provide a control. Fucking nerds love a comparative analysis after all. I wouldn't waste my time personally after doing due diligence. The job should clearly be Amorim's, preferred candidate status, no fucking about. So I really hope Sporting complete their Double and we put this deeply unsettling saga to bed once and for all.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 10:02:12 am »
Once again, watching the City v Arsenal game yesterday, made me realise just how much I am going to miss the way we play under Klopp. The high intensity, direct style is something I've gotten so used to and thoroughly enjoy. You can't blink for a second or you'll miss the action.

There is a reason why neutral fans always looked forward to our games against City. We always played high octane football against them as that's our mantra. We don't play for draws or park the bus. I know football evolves but I really don't want to see us going to a slow possession based style. Our current style has been embedded right from the academy level to the first team and I really hope we get a manager that has these principles.

We are never going to get another Klopp but if we can get a manager that has a style as close to how we currently play, it will bode well for the future, insha'Allah.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:53 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 10:04:37 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:57 am
I know he did well last season but they started like a house on fire under Potter who then got the Chelsea job. Potter had laid a lot of foundations there in terms of the style of play, culture and tactically (a bit like Martinez had for Rodgers at Swansea). De Zerbi then continued that momentum. Impressive league finish but they finished ultimately a point ahead of Villa who were a mess first half of the season and sacked Gerrard - Emery's transformation of them more impressive and he's sustained that with European football this season.

It'd be easier to talk up De Zerbi if he'd took over a team like Palace used to Hodge-ball and got them playing that way. For years under Potter they were always really good on the ball and it was always the attack that let them down, until the start of last season when Chelsea came calling.

Villa were poorly coached by Gerrard, zero doubts, but they also had a much stronger squad with far greater sums invested in transfer fees and wages. Their squad was built to win now with the majority of their players around peak age. What Emerys done is outstanding there, its undeniable, but thats sort of Emerys forte isnt it? Getting clubs just outside of the very best pretty close to the very best without ever quite being there. I rate him as a manager but I dont see him as someone that can take a side with the third/fourth greatest resources to the top.

The xG chart I posted from when RDZ took over Brighton. Those numbers last season werent just good, theyre bordering on elite. He had Brighton attacking at a level like Pep and Klopp sides for a good chunk of the season, they were never at that level under Potter. We can sort of brush things like that aside because theyve gone backwards this season, but I see it as an example of what he can do with quality players. Even this season when theyve gone backwards, theyre still in a top position in the table when you factor in everything, its not like theyre in a relegation battle.

I get hes not for everyone, hes not my top choice but I do think some of the criticism levelled at him is a bit unfair, especially coming from our position all the way at the top of the table. Ive no idea if he has the temperament, the communication skills, the ability to manage upwards or the ability to inspire that is so important at our club. I do think hes a brilliant coach though and thats one of the biggest factors but not the only one, theyre all important.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,923
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 10:14:05 am »
I think if we ultimately end up not going for De Zerbi it will be because of factors off the pitch rather than performances on the pitch.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,005
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 10:14:12 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:04:37 am
Ive no idea if he has the temperament, the communication skills, the ability to manage upwards or the ability to inspire that is so important at our club. I do think hes a brilliant coach though and thats one of the biggest factors but not the only one, theyre all important.
De Zerbi has already shown he has neither the temperament or communication skills required. The ability to inspire is intrinsically linked to communication so there's also a question mark there.

Being a "brilliant coach" is the bare minimum, and there's plenty of those out there. But I don't see any pragmatism, and those absolute hidings (some last season when he didn't have the excuse of injuries) are inexcusable. Klopp's comment about his style ("I couldn't coach like that, not in my personality") was also very telling. He shouldn't even be in the conversation IMO.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,923
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 10:15:25 am »
Activate Amorim's release clause and see if he wants the job. Nothing has to be officially announced until the summer.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,748
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 10:18:11 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:14:12 am
De Zerbi has already shown he has neither the temperament or communication skills required. The ability to inspire is intrinsically linked to communication so there's also a question mark there.

Being a "brilliant coach" is the bare minimum, and there's plenty of those out there. But I don't see any pragmatism, and those absolute hidings (some last season when he didn't have the excuse of injuries) are inexcusable. Klopp's comment about his style ("I couldn't coach like that, not in my personality") was also very telling. He shouldn't even be in the conversation IMO.

Not really - Klopp doesnt coach like anyone on the short list except Nagglseman

Your stuff on his character / personality seems extreme - hes managed to motivate his squad with the 15th biggest wage bill to finish 6th in the league
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,005
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 10:34:47 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:15:25 am
Activate Amorim's release clause and see if he wants the job. Nothing has to be officially announced until the summer.
He already does by all accounts according to that Portuguese article. Just focused on the next 48 days to try and clinch the Double there. That's always the issue with going for managers who have currently got silverware to aim for in the business end of the season. It's a big part of the reason you want them in the first place.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 11:02:44 am »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13104342/ruben-amorim-to-liverpool-why-sporting-coach-who-took-team-to-first-title-in-19-years-is-so-in-demand


Quote
It has long been inevitable that Ruben Amorim would take one of Europe's biggest jobs. Winning the title with Sporting in 2021 at the age of 36 all but guaranteed that. The fact that he is on course to repeat the feat in 2024 only underlines his ability as a coach.

Sporting recognised that this was a special talent very early, famously paying a huge release clause after his spectacular start at Braga. They bet on his tactical mind, his fierce commitment as a player, but more than anything on the power of his personality.


In conversation with a series of Portuguese coaches, some of whom have pitted their wits against Amorim this season, we will explore his rise, what it is that makes him so impressive as a coach, and, crucially, whether this can be translated into his next job.

Amorim, the player, was part of a fine Benfica team, winning three league titles in Lisbon. He was good enough to make Portugal's World Cup squad in 2010 but is remembered as a worker, in midfield or at right-back. A team man who brought unity.


Injury forced him to retire early at the age of 32, fast-tracking him on a new path as a coach. His time at Casa Pia, then in the third tier, was curtailed as he was forced to resign with the club facing punishment because he did not have the required licence.



Amorim then rejected a role with Benfica's B team, opting to take Braga's instead, where he would have more control. He ascended to the top job within months, taking them from eighth to third, going unbeaten in the league and winning the Taca da Liga.


 
Sporting were so convinced that they acted swiftly, paying his eight-figure buy-out clause, making him one of the most expensive managerial hires in history. He repaid them with a first title in 19 years in his first full season, bringing clarity at a chaotic club.


A Benfica fan as a boy, he recalled watching tapes of the great AC Milan side too, but it is Jose Mourinho who he describes as a reference point for his coaching career. He even visited Mourinho to learn from him during his time at Manchester United in 2018.

A scrapper as a player, he shares that underdog spirit, that siege mentality. "I am a bit like that. I identify more with the other side, more thinking about how I am going to beat the opponent and how I am going to try to make sure they do not score goals."

Vasco Seabra, head coach of Estoril, Sporting's neighbours just along the coast, confirms that Amorim's teams reflect his own work ethic.

"His team is really organised and fights a lot," Seabra tells Sky Sports. "He is always trying to improve his players too. He works with young talent but also with experienced players as well and what they all have in common is that they fight. They are really intense."

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp | Download the Sky Sports app
It was his character and leadership that helped him to turn things around so quickly in his first two jobs in management. There is a charisma to Amorim that shines through in one-on-one meetings with his players and the face he presents to the world's media.

"I think he wins a lot with his communication," says Seabra. "It is really, really good. His message is clear and it is easy to understand. The players connect with him easily. Even on the outside, for the reporters and the public, it is really simple and really concrete."

Vitor Campelos, currently head coach of Portuguese top-division side Gil Vicente, knows Amorim well having won and lost games against him with Chaves last season. He echoes this view of the now 39-year-old coach as an expert communicator off the pitch.

"He has this positive mindset, a really good mentality," Campelos tells Sky Sports. "He has created a good connection between him and the players and also with the president. He is always straight with the players and even with the press he is a straight person."


Amorim has shown himself to be a good communicator with the media
'An ability to shape diamonds'
There is no doubt that Amorim's reputation as a player in Portugal has helped him to get his ideas across quickly. "He has this add-on having been a player and, with having these ideas as well, that puts him on another level," Joao Nuno Fonseca tells Sky Sports.

Fonseca was the assistant manager of Benfica B during Amorim's rise and is particularly appreciative of the work that he does with young players. Sporting boast one of the best academies around but had previously been unable to make that count like Benfica.

"The work that he has done and is continuing to do in developing young talent is the biggest reason for his success," Fonseca explains. "Sporting have an amazing academy with a lot of talent. And Ruben is a coach who has an ability to shape diamonds."

He adds: "I know how difficult it is to manage those egos at Benfica. Making that step from the youth to the first team, you need to have a certain sensibility. At the same time, the president is demanding performances and results. He has delivered all of it."


'Likes to bet on young players'
Having lost star player Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United just weeks prior to his arrival, Amorim built a new team - a better team. "He is the kind of coach who likes to bet on young players," says Campelos. It was a gamble that ended Sporting's long title drought.

Pedro Porro, now at Tottenham, came in on loan from Manchester City. Matheus Nunes, now at City, was introduced in midfield. Tiago Tomas and Nuno Mendes were blooded from the academy. It was young Pedro Goncalves who fired Sporting to glory that season.

Mendes left for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of that campaign, key midfielder Joao Palhinha departing for the Premier League alongside Nunes the following year. The sales brought a brief dip in results, corrected emphatically this season, but big profits.

Executives take note of such things. "Big clubs are looking at him because they understand that the academy brings profits," says Fonseca. "I would say his biggest quality is the human side and how he has been able to shape those diamonds that he has."


Is Amorim the right man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?
That Amorim has been able to rebuild is a testament to his tactical acumen. New heroes have emerged, including English winger Marcus Edwards and striker Viktor Gyokeres, signed from Coventry in the summer, whose goals have taken Sporting back to the top.

The formation remains the same, it is the base from which he works. "It is difficult because he always plays with that line of five," says Seabra. Others would describe it as a 3-4-3 formation in possession. "When they are defending, it is 5-2-3," says Campelos.

"He likes to have technical players in the forward line with the two wingers, Edwards and Pedro Goncalves. Edwards is having a good season. But the biggest surprise here is the striker who was in England. He is an amazing player. He is strong and he is fast."

Europe has been more testing, although Sporting did eliminate Arsenal from the Europa League last season. "Ruben has a tactical flexibility. He bases it on the opponent, particularly in Europe. He always considers the weaknesses of the opponent," says Fonseca.

"He plays a high defensive line most of the time and is good on transitions. It is still a positive game idea based around ball possession. This arrogance in the playing style is very positive for young players because they have this no-fear mentality. That is key."


Amorim has shown himself to be tactically adaptable at Sporting
'An amazing coach'
It is easy to see why such a coach would appeal to Europe's biggest clubs, although prising him away from Sporting is not so straightforward. His hefty release clause is a factor and so is his loyalty. The control he enjoys would not be replicated elsewhere.

"Even at Sporting, there is good money," says Campelos. "It is not so easy to change to another team. Ruben is waiting. He is smart. He is a clever guy. For sure, he is waiting to take the right step. Waiting for a team where he can have success."

There is confidence, however, that when he does choose to leave, he will succeed. "I think he is ready to be in the best leagues," says Seabra. Picking the right club is the important thing now. He has been patient. "I think it is a result of his personality," says Fonseca.

"If a big Premier League club calls, he will discuss it, of course, because he has big ambitions. But when the club gives you the conditions to work, when you feel adored by the people around you, why would you change to something that is unpredictable?"

It is a mistake that Andre Villas-Boas made when taking the Chelsea job after just one season at Porto. In a sense, Amorim has already avoided that error by continuing his education at Sporting this long, mirroring the decision of Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

"In Portugal as in England, you have good coaches and not so good coaches," says Campelos. "Sometimes clubs just want a Portuguese coach who has nothing in common with those who succeed. In Portugal, we are thinking, 'Oh no, that team will have problems'."

But Campelos does not put Amorim in that category. None of his peers do. "I think Ruben is an amazing coach," says Seabra.

The Premier League could be about to find out.


Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • ...All the best
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 11:05:45 am »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 11:06:32 am »
do like that Amorim could improve us defensively
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 11:07:50 am »
Rubes only!! Anyone else - no thanks!

(this could change if Benfica beat them twice this week)  ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,728
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 11:08:31 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:54:28 am
You're all wasting your time arguing semantics between De Zerbi (proxy for Brighton) vs Emery (Villa). Like choosing between typhoid or cholera.

Neither have what it takes for the Liverpool job, not even close. Emery as a steady interim for 6 months at an absolute push, if he was unemployed and we were in a hole with someone else lined up 6 months later, but to inherit Klopp's seat and legacy? No way, at best it would be a perennial 4th place battle with Spurs. De Zerbi really doesn't have the personality or gravitas, even leaving aside the serious question marks about his defensive frailties and woeful PL stats this season. Don't give a toss whether Lallana or Milner rate him. It would be the antagonistic and ego-driven Rodgers period all over again. A recipe for disaster.

If either/both manage to make an interview shortlist, it will only be to provide a control. Fucking nerds love a comparative analysis after all. I wouldn't waste my time personally after doing due diligence. The job should clearly be Amorim's, preferred candidate status, no fucking about. So I really hope Sporting complete their Double and we put this deeply unsettling saga to bed once and for all.

I wouldn't want either fwiw. But what emery has done at Villa is more impressive than De Zerbi at Brighton given the starting points. Emery has much the better CV as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 11:09:00 am »
That article makes him sound like Klopp's long-lost Portuguese cousin.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • ...All the best
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 11:22:20 am »
On one hand I'm thinking you'd have to be quite nuts to want to take over directly from Klopp - trying to fill those gigantic shoes but on the other hand if you really think you're good at coaching you should be super excited at the prospect of working with incredibly talented squad capable of competing for the two biggest trophies.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 11:22:51 am »
Now that Alonso is out of the reckoning, (never wanted him anyway) I don't care, I'll trust the team to appoint the best person available and will fully support whoever that happens to be.
Speculation is pointless.
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 11:25:50 am »
I would like to know how his offensive side works. His formation and his aim of it does sound inherently very defensive (5 defenders and 2 holding midfielders) but obviously it pushes forward a lot and has a high press.

People have been saying a lot about how attacking his team is and all of that, and how the formation works, but I would like for an article of video explaining HOW his tactics work, and how it would translate to us.

3-4-3 does seem to not entirely suit us at the moment; we have too many midfielders and attackers for it and too few defenders - it's 5 attackers/midfielders and 5 defenders. Further so if his 3-4-3 plays with 2 attacking midfielders behind a striker rather than 2 wide forwards.

So yeah I would be grateful for some tactical breakdown, rather than just saying it is offensive and close to our style. How does it work.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,923
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 11:29:59 am »
Amorim's ex-teammates have talked about him being a massive character in the dressing room. I know a lot of people couldn't give a shit about a manager's character but I think for a club like Liverpool a manager with a personality is huge.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:20 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 11:32:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:29:59 am
Amorim's ex-teammates have talked about him being a massive character in the dressing. I know a lot of people couldn't give a shit about a manager's character but I think for a club like Liverpool a manager with a personality is huge.

Essential
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • ...All the best
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 11:33:31 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:25:50 am
I wouldn't be too convinced he's capable of coaching only one single formation.

If he's a top coach he won't insist on shapes that mean putting square pegs into round holes. Both him and Xabi don't have a lot of world-class talent especially at the back so I imagine they needed an extra defender at the back to cover their deficiencies.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,748
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 11:43:18 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:09:00 am
That article makes him sound like Klopp's long-lost Portuguese cousin.

Also know as a puff piece  no question marks, reservations etc etc
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,380
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 11:53:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:29:59 am
Amorim's ex-teammates have talked about him being a massive character in the dressing room. I know a lot of people couldn't give a shit about a manager's character but I think for a club like Liverpool a manager with a personality is huge.

That can't be true surely
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,580
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 11:57:54 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:53:03 am
That can't be true surely


Ultimately, if a manager's successful, then does it matter all that much? To me, it doesn't. Klopp is special because he has everything but he wouldn't last as long if he wasn't successful.

Would a more 'boring' manager who was as successful last as long here? I'd like to think they would and there was no talk of Klopp getting boot last season despite a lot of our performances. I'd hope it would be the same for any manager.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 12:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:25:50 am
I would like to know how his offensive side works. His formation and his aim of it does sound inherently very defensive (5 defenders and 2 holding midfielders) but obviously it pushes forward a lot and has a high press.

People have been saying a lot about how attacking his team is and all of that, and how the formation works, but I would like for an article of video explaining HOW his tactics work, and how it would translate to us.

3-4-3 does seem to not entirely suit us at the moment; we have too many midfielders and attackers for it and too few defenders - it's 5 attackers/midfielders and 5 defenders. Further so if his 3-4-3 plays with 2 attacking midfielders behind a striker rather than 2 wide forwards.

So yeah I would be grateful for some tactical breakdown, rather than just saying it is offensive and close to our style. How does it work.

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/ruben-amorim-sporting-lisbon-tactics/
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,923
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 12:12:20 pm »
Sporting vs Arsenal
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s4GHOBOUzgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s4GHOBOUzgg</a>


Arsenal vs Sporting
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gda5X-QCFPg&amp;t=17s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gda5X-QCFPg&amp;t=17s</a>
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7547 on: Today at 12:18:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:03:27 am
Yeah but then Wolves did the same thing a couple of weeks later  ;D

We were just mega shit.
I'm a football fan that can respect a very good football team that focuses on playing football. Some "big" clubs are more focused on feigning injuries and wasting time.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7548 on: Today at 12:29:19 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,580
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7549 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:18:35 pm
I'm a football fan that can respect a very good football team that focuses on playing football. Some "big" clubs are more focused on feigning injuries and wasting time.

I would say most clubs full stop are focused on that these days. Thankfully under Klopp we don't do that kind of thing but we'll be very lucky if the new manager doesn't have us resort to it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7550 on: Today at 12:37:42 pm »
Villa fighting for 3rd place with City currently, Emery is a very good manager, we would do well to get him
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7551 on: Today at 12:38:48 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:09:00 am
That article makes him sound like Klopp's long-lost Portuguese cousin.
Skybet will be pleased with that article
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7552 on: Today at 12:42:55 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:01:56 pm
https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/ruben-amorim-sporting-lisbon-tactics/

That's actually super helpful and in many ways, it does in fact copy our own style. In attack it's a main striker with 2 inside forwards (not attacking midfielders as I worried) and width coming from the wing backs. Further you have the CB breaking the first line of press to meet the midfield, which we have, and the midfielder in the double pivot dropping to meet them.

Essentially the biggest difference is midfield. At the moment we are quite midfield heavy - we have 3 playing and also a Wing Back dropping into it. You are switching the 3rd Midfielder with a CB, who in attack maybe acts more like a DM (not a 6 but a DM).

It probably does suit us if you think of our formation with that 3rd CB less as that and more like how Endo has been playing, or how Fabinho did for us in the past (when he was still good). A bit deeper but it's a central CB who brings the ball forward in attack, it is like a DM. In that sense this 3-4-3 actually becomes a 4-4-3

The big question I feel is 1) who plays the central CB role where by they are more a CB/Midfield hybrid, and 2) do we get Trent back as a more "traditional" full back like he was a few years ago (providing the width) or does he go into midfield (or even that CB role a bit more as it is somewhat hybrid from what I can see)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:42 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7553 on: Today at 01:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:42:55 pm
That's actually super helpful and in many ways, it does in fact copy our own style. In attack it's a main striker with 2 inside forwards (not attacking midfielders as I worried) and width coming from the wing backs. Further you have the CB breaking the first line of press to meet the midfield, which we have, and the midfielder in the double pivot dropping to meet them.

Essentially the biggest difference is midfield. At the moment we are quite midfield heavy - we have 3 playing and also a Wing Back dropping into it. You are switching the 3rd Midfielder with a CB, who in attack maybe acts more like a DM (not a 6 but a DM).

It probably does suit us if you think of our formation with that 3rd CB less as that and more like how Endo has been playing, or how Fabinho did for us in the past (when he was still good). A bit deeper but it's a central CB who brings the ball forward in attack, it is like a DM. In that sense this 3-4-3 actually becomes a 4-4-3

The big question I feel is 1) who plays the central CB role where by they are more a CB/Midfield hybrid, and 2) do we get Trent back as a more "traditional" full back like he was a few years ago (providing the width) or does he go into midfield (or even that CB role a bit more as it is somewhat hybrid from what I can see)

From what I've read and the little I've seen of Lisbon, Braga etc. Amorim's pretty adamant on a back three but he may be a little more flexible further up the formation

So, it's most likely the back line that will face the most scrutiny and potential recruitment. We've had CB's breaking lines before in Matip and currently Ibou and to some extent Jarell does this as well, so no real concern there. It's really more the left CB that interests me, do we need a left footer there? Will he bring Inácio here with him?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:56 pm by The Final Third »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7554 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:04:42 pm
From what I've read and the little I've seen of Lisbon, Braga etc. Amorim's pretty adamant on a back three but may he be a little more flexible further up the formation

So, it's most likely the back line that will face the most scrutiny and potential recruitment. We've had CB's breaking lines before in Matip and currently Ibou and to some extent Jarell does this as well, so no real concern there. It's really more the left CB that interests me, do we need a left footer there? Will he bring Inácio here with him?

Is that central CB though playing like a CB or is it functionally acting like a deep Defensive Midfielder (and I mean defensive midfielder in the traditional Mascherano type focused on the defensive aspect)

Could Trent play that role for example rather than the wing back coming central? Or is that a role made for Konate?

The formation probably does mean we need a rejig a abit - lose some midfielders and gain some defenders, if it goes mean we NEED 3 dedicated CB's. But if that point CB who is ahead of the other 3 can be a defensive midfielder, or Trent fitting into that role, then we may not have to change that much up
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7555 on: Today at 01:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:10:41 pm
Is that central CB though playing like a CB or is it functionally acting like a deep Defensive Midfielder (and I mean defensive midfielder in the traditional Mascherano type focused on the defensive aspect)

Could Trent play that role for example rather than the wing back coming central? Or is that a role made for Konate?

The formation probably does mean we need a rejig a abit - lose some midfielders and gain some defenders, if it goes mean we NEED 3 dedicated CB's. But if that point CB who is ahead of the other 3 can be a defensive midfielder, or Trent fitting into that role, then we may not have to change that much up

It's a CB role. There's a double 6 in front of them. Trent no to that CB role, he's not disciplined enough and it stunts his passing range. He could play as one of the 6s potentially but he's probably best suited as a WB.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,369
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7556 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm »
I think that after yesterdays performance, the last person I want at Anfield is that shithouse that manages Brighton.


The moaning, diving, crying, whining, waving cards and general shithousery would mean that I'd want the c*nt sacked as soon as possible.

Twat tactics like that can fuck off. This club deserves better than that arsehole.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 