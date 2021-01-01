I know he did well last season but they started like a house on fire under Potter who then got the Chelsea job. Potter had laid a lot of foundations there in terms of the style of play, culture and tactically (a bit like Martinez had for Rodgers at Swansea). De Zerbi then continued that momentum. Impressive league finish but they finished ultimately a point ahead of Villa who were a mess first half of the season and sacked Gerrard - Emery's transformation of them more impressive and he's sustained that with European football this season.



It'd be easier to talk up De Zerbi if he'd took over a team like Palace used to Hodge-ball and got them playing that way. For years under Potter they were always really good on the ball and it was always the attack that let them down, until the start of last season when Chelsea came calling.



Villa were poorly coached by Gerrard, zero doubts, but they also had a much stronger squad with far greater sums invested in transfer fees and wages. Their squad was built to win now with the majority of their players around peak age. What Emerys done is outstanding there, its undeniable, but thats sort of Emerys forte isnt it? Getting clubs just outside of the very best pretty close to the very best without ever quite being there. I rate him as a manager but I dont see him as someone that can take a side with the third/fourth greatest resources to the top.The xG chart I posted from when RDZ took over Brighton. Those numbers last season werent just good, theyre bordering on elite. He had Brighton attacking at a level like Pep and Klopp sides for a good chunk of the season, they were never at that level under Potter. We can sort of brush things like that aside because theyve gone backwards this season, but I see it as an example of what he can do with quality players. Even this season when theyve gone backwards, theyre still in a top position in the table when you factor in everything, its not like theyre in a relegation battle.I get hes not for everyone, hes not my top choice but I do think some of the criticism levelled at him is a bit unfair, especially coming from our position all the way at the top of the table. Ive no idea if he has the temperament, the communication skills, the ability to manage upwards or the ability to inspire that is so important at our club. I do think hes a brilliant coach though and thats one of the biggest factors but not the only one, theyre all important.