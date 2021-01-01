Amorim does seem like an ideal candidate to me. His statements in that press article make for good reading.



It must be so hard for a good manager at a lower club to get a top job these days. Most fans want the best available, which is rarely possible. I know most don't rate Thomas Frank, but I've always liked him. he has a very small budget and gets Brentford playing some decent football sometimes. Yes, De Zerbi has done quite well at Brighton when you consider the constraints he has. But Potter did OK there as well and we all know what happened to him when he went to Chelsea. I know we are run very differently to the plastics, but it is something to think about. You could argue that Gary O'Neill has done very well at Wolves with considerable FFP pressures, Emery has done brilliantly at Villa but has never done much in the League apart from winning a title at PSG, which let's be honest, almost any manager would do.



My point is, it is a big risk for a so called big club to take on a manager from the lower reaches of the League. Didn't work for Gollam at Man U, didn't work for Potter at Chelsea and I'm sure there are many more examples. I'm also sure there are success stories as well, I just can't think of too many off the top of my head. English clubs seem to be fascinated with foreign managers, which makes it that much harder for a local to succeed.



Like every Liverpool supporter, I'm devastated that Jurgen is leaving and a small part of me thinks he might still change his mind, wishful thinking I know. I also admire him for being honest and saying that he is a bit burnt out and needs a break. Can you blame him? Trying to compete with clubs who throw money around like confetti, when we are much more prudent, must be just a bit frustrating. It must be all embracing being our manager. The expectations of the fans, the owners, the media must be soul destroying sometimes. What he has done (and hopefully does) here is quite amazing and a true mark of his ability and his stature as a human being. Yes, he's had a decent back room team behind him and it looks like FSG are getting their ducks in a row again with this, but he's just a one of a kind. Gets the city, gets the fans and gets the club. Whoever takes over, I just pray he is given time and patience to implement their own vision on the team.



There is a reasonable list of managers that people are suggesting, but whoever FSG choose, I'm sure the fanbase will get behind him and give him the same support we give Jurgen.