Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:44:58 pm
Rodgers Liverpool played Real Madrid and gave up the fight immediately, whereas Amorim went toe to toe with City and although they took a pounding, at least he had the bravery to take them on.

Jesus I remember those dark days, when he basically played the reserves, utterly cowardly.
Passmaster Molby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
Jesus I remember those dark days, when he basically played the reserves, utterly cowardly.

I got banned off RAWK for 2 weeks for calling him a coward ;D
markedasred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:27:30 pm
Just wondered if he wanted a low pressure job next time, something that may be more fun that stress?
I can't help thinking that the Anfield atmosphere and the winning of big games and cups is at once as stressful as he claims but also like crack. He will want a second stint.
Caligula?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:09:56 pm
I have this foreboding feeling that it's going to be De Zerbi.
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:15:29 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:19:07 pm
How's your Portuguese to translate?
I can translate later in the evening.

Basically, he wants to leave on a high by winning the double.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm
Sporting Lisbon already sounding out potential replacments for Amorim.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:09:56 pm
I have this foreboding feeling that it's going to be De Zerbi.

I don't think he's first choice. His post-match moan about injuries did little to mitigate the idea that he will publicly vent about player options
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:28:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm
Sporting Lisbon already sounding out potential replacments for Amorim.

He'll clearly move on in the summer, with Alonso staying there's not many good options about and there's potentially United/Chelsea/Bayern/Barca jobs all available as well as ours. More likely to come here at the minute.
No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:30:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm
Sporting Lisbon already sounding out potential replacments for Amorim.
According to...?
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:31:10 pm
The Times, they want Tuchel's assistant from Bayern.
Logged

Redbonnie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:36:04 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
I got banned off RAWK for 2 weeks for calling him a coward ;D

And he benched Gerrard who had run himself into the ground to get us there. Lizard lips.
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:45 pm

Amorim wants to leave off the back off a double.

- Contrary to reports in the English media, he'll make a decision on his future at the end of the season

- He's aware that he's number 1 on our list.

- Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

- Those close to him told the journal that he'll find it hard to resist LFC's interest because:
i. We are perennial PL and CL contenders
ii. Passionate fans
iii. The clubs trusts in young players and is one that develops them.
iv. The offensive style of play

- He said that they need to win something this year to motivate his players after a trophyless season last year.

- It was also to prepare everyone's mind for his departure.

- The Sporting Lisbon President wants him to fulfill his contract which runs till 2026.
- He has never won the Taça de Portugal and he wants to do it in his last season.
No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:04:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:10 pm
The Times, they want Tuchel's assistant from Bayern.
Thanks, mate. Solid enough.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:31:09 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
Amorim wants to leave off the back off a double.

- Contrary to reports in the English media, he'll make a decision on his future at the end of the season

- He's aware that he's number 1 on our list.

- Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

- Those close to him told the journal that he'll find it hard to resist LFC's interest because:
i. We are perennial PL and CL contenders
ii. Passionate fans
iii. The clubs trusts in young players and is one that develops them.
iv. The offensive style of play

- He said that they need to win something this year to motivate his players after a trophyless season last year.

- It was also to prepare everyone's mind for his departure.

- The Sporting Lisbon President wants him to fulfill his contract which runs till 2026.
- He has never won the Taça de Portugal and he wants to do it in his last season.
Nice one.
jonkrux

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm
Yeah, gutted about Alonso but we must go and grab Amorim now. De Zerbi just doesn't quite fit for me.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:02:17 pm
Did Amorim used to play this 3421 with Braga too or started using it with the players he had at his disposal at sporting? If hes all set on this formation then well need a couple of centre backs this summer plus probably a left wing back too.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm
I don't think he's first choice. His post-match moan about injuries did little to mitigate the idea that he will publicly vent about player options

Yeah he'd 100% have a dig at the owners and Sporting Director for not getting players he wants
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:45:01 pm
I thought Brighton were good today, and they always tend to make it tough for us going back a few years, but we really should have put 4 or 5 past them, it was our own finishing that cost us (and the forensic bullshit with offsides for Diaz's goal which was basically level). That stands and we probably go on and get a 4th.

It's not the set up/results against the likes of us that's an issue with De Zerbi. It's the 4-0s at Luton and Roma, the 5-1 at home to Everton and the 6-1 at Villa over the last 12 months. His sides lack a defensive backbone.

I think you just need to be a bit realistic with them, though. They can get thumped occasionally, but theyve been assembled on a budget like a relegation candidate and so is their wage bill. Its so easy to look at it from our perspective but the reality is hes got them far above where they should be, the odd shite result comes with the territory when youre trying to play such a high level and brave play style with journeymen and developing players, very few of their players are peak age, its ridiculous really, no wonder he wants assurances on what the aim is there.

This graphic from the Wrap shows their xG trends from when he got there, the level he was able to raise them to with their best players available (Mac Allister, Caicedo, Mitoma, essentially £250-£300m worth of talent) was silly. Theres been a clear drop off this season, but thats what happens when you sell your best players, lose your next best players to injury and try and balance a first season in Europe with a squad not built for it.
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm
I think you just need to be a bit realistic with them, though. They can get thumped occasionally, but theyve been assembled on a budget like a relegation candidate and so is their wage bill. Its so easy to look at it from our perspective but the reality is hes got them far above where they should be, the odd shite result comes with the territory when youre trying to play such a high level and brave play style with journeymen and developing players, very few of their players are peak age, its ridiculous really, no wonder he wants assurances on what the aim is there.

This graphic from the Wrap shows their xG trends from when he got there, the level he was able to raise them to with their best players available (Mac Allister, Caicedo, Mitoma, essentially £250-£300m worth of talent) was silly. Theres been a clear drop off this season, but thats what happens when you sell your best players, lose your next best players to injury and try and balance a first season in Europe with a squad not built for it.
They were very good today. The way they play out gives them oceans of space to attack. Our shape wasn't bad, they just kept beating our press.

There are very few teams that can come to Anfield and play like that.
danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
I just struggle to warm to de Zerbi. From a personality/charisma perspective Amorim comes out on top for sure.
thaddeus

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:58:18 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm
They were very good today. The way they play out gives them oceans of space to attack. Our shape wasn't bad, they just kept beating our press.

There are very few teams that can come to Anfield and play like that.
Brighton were good but benefitted from overzealous refereeing.  As it was we pinched the ball high up a few times and would have done so many more times were it not for the referee giving a free-kick whenever there was any contact.  I'm not sure that's a tactic that would transfer well to us as it's a lot more hit and miss as to whether those sorts of free-kicks are given to us.

For all that Brighton were brave on the ball the xG was something like 2.9 to 0.5.  De Zerbi was doing it with less talented players though so there's some mitigation.

De Zerbi did his chances more good than Thomas Frank did a few games ago!
telekon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:13:46 am
Got a lot of time for De Zerbi but my first choice would be Amorim.

Also a shout for Emery which I rate but hasn't been mentioned much if at all.
harleydanger

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:45:13 am
For me De Zerbi has alot of Bielsa about him.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:46:20 am
Do we need to restock buckets?
abhred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:18:06 am
Very excited about Amorim. His humility and communications stands out from what I read. Similar to Klopp.
him_15

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:20:27 am
I would go for De Zerbi.
ItzdoctorZ

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:51:04 am
Amorim over De Zerbi for me.
redintweed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:47:30 am
Amorim does seem like an ideal candidate to me. His statements in that press article make for good reading.

It must be so hard for a good manager at a lower club to get a top job these days. Most fans want the best available, which is rarely possible. I know most don't rate Thomas Frank, but I've always liked him. he has a very small budget and gets Brentford playing some decent football sometimes. Yes, De Zerbi has done quite well at Brighton when you consider the constraints he has. But Potter did OK there as well and we all know what happened to him when he went to Chelsea. I know we are run very differently to the plastics, but it is something to think about. You could argue that Gary O'Neill has done very well at Wolves with considerable FFP pressures, Emery has done brilliantly at Villa but has never done much in the League apart from winning a title at PSG, which let's be honest, almost any manager would do.

My point is, it is a big risk for a so called big club to take on a manager from the lower reaches of the League. Didn't work for Gollam at Man U, didn't work for Potter at Chelsea and I'm sure there are many more examples. I'm also sure there are success stories as well, I just can't think of too many off the top of my head. English clubs seem to be fascinated with foreign managers, which makes it that much harder for a local to succeed.

Like every Liverpool supporter, I'm devastated that Jurgen is leaving and a small part of me thinks he might still change his mind, wishful thinking I know. I also admire him for being honest and saying that he is a bit burnt out and needs a break. Can you blame him? Trying to compete with clubs who throw money around like confetti, when we are much more prudent, must be just a bit frustrating. It must be all embracing being our manager. The expectations of the fans, the owners, the media must be soul destroying sometimes. What he has done (and hopefully does) here is quite amazing and a true mark of his ability and his stature as a human being. Yes, he's had a decent back room team behind him and it looks like FSG are getting their ducks in a row again with this, but he's just a one of a kind. Gets the city, gets the fans and gets the club. Whoever takes over, I just pray he is given time and patience to implement their own vision on the team.

There is a reasonable list of managers that people are suggesting, but whoever FSG choose, I'm sure the fanbase will get behind him and give him the same support we give Jurgen.
kloppismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:52:41 am
Can someone point me to the best of cryarsing posts on RAWK when it was announced that Xabi wasn't a contender? I was away those days and missed what I'm guessing must have been some fits thrown by members who convinced themselves that Xabi was nailed on. ;D
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 07:14:54 am
Possible Amorim destinations;

Liverpool
Munich
Barca
Chelsea
Manu

All of these potentially looking for a new manager. The first three definitely will.
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 07:19:24 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:02:17 pm
Did Amorim used to play this 3421 with Braga too or started using it with the players he had at his disposal at sporting? If hes all set on this formation then well need a couple of centre backs this summer plus probably a left wing back too.

Why a couple?
1. New centre back
2. VVD
3. Konate
4. Gomez
5. Quansah

5 centre backs for three positions
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 07:22:02 am
Amorim is my first choice but we could do a lot worse than De Zerbi.
