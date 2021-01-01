I thought Brighton were good today, and they always tend to make it tough for us going back a few years, but we really should have put 4 or 5 past them, it was our own finishing that cost us (and the forensic bullshit with offsides for Diaz's goal which was basically level). That stands and we probably go on and get a 4th.



It's not the set up/results against the likes of us that's an issue with De Zerbi. It's the 4-0s at Luton and Roma, the 5-1 at home to Everton and the 6-1 at Villa over the last 12 months. His sides lack a defensive backbone.



I think you just need to be a bit realistic with them, though. They can get thumped occasionally, but theyve been assembled on a budget like a relegation candidate and so is their wage bill. Its so easy to look at it from our perspective but the reality is hes got them far above where they should be, the odd shite result comes with the territory when youre trying to play such a high level and brave play style with journeymen and developing players, very few of their players are peak age, its ridiculous really, no wonder he wants assurances on what the aim is there.This graphic from the Wrap shows their xG trends from when he got there, the level he was able to raise them to with their best players available (Mac Allister, Caicedo, Mitoma, essentially £250-£300m worth of talent) was silly. Theres been a clear drop off this season, but thats what happens when you sell your best players, lose your next best players to injury and try and balance a first season in Europe with a squad not built for it.