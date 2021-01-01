« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 311195 times)

Offline Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:44:58 pm
Rodgers Liverpool played Real Madrid and gave up the fight immediately, whereas Amorim went toe to toe with City and although they took a pounding, at least he had the bravery to take them on.

Jesus I remember those dark days, when he basically played the reserves, utterly cowardly.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
Jesus I remember those dark days, when he basically played the reserves, utterly cowardly.

I got banned off RAWK for 2 weeks for calling him a coward ;D
Offline markedasred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:27:30 pm
Just wondered if he wanted a low pressure job next time, something that may be more fun that stress?
I can't help thinking that the Anfield atmosphere and the winning of big games and cups is at once as stressful as he claims but also like crack. He will want a second stint.
Offline Caligula?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 07:09:56 pm »
I have this foreboding feeling that it's going to be De Zerbi.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 07:15:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:19:07 pm
How's your Portuguese to translate?
I can translate later in the evening.

Basically, he wants to leave on a high by winning the double.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm »
Sporting Lisbon already sounding out potential replacments for Amorim.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:09:56 pm
I have this foreboding feeling that it's going to be De Zerbi.

I don't think he's first choice. His post-match moan about injuries did little to mitigate the idea that he will publicly vent about player options
Offline Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm
Sporting Lisbon already sounding out potential replacments for Amorim.

He'll clearly move on in the summer, with Alonso staying there's not many good options about and there's potentially United/Chelsea/Bayern/Barca jobs all available as well as ours. More likely to come here at the minute.
Offline No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 07:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm
Sporting Lisbon already sounding out potential replacments for Amorim.
According to...?
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 07:31:10 pm »
The Times, they want Tuchel's assistant from Bayern.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 07:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
I got banned off RAWK for 2 weeks for calling him a coward ;D

And he benched Gerrard who had run himself into the ground to get us there. Lizard lips.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:45 pm

Amorim wants to leave off the back off a double.

- Contrary to reports in the English media, he'll make a decision on his future at the end of the season

- He's aware that he's number 1 on our list.

- Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

- Those close to him told the journal that he'll find it hard to resist LFC's interest because:
i. We are perennial PL and CL contenders
ii. Passionate fans
iii. The clubs trusts in young players and is one that develops them.
iv. The offensive style of play

- He said that they need to win something this year to motivate his players after a trophyless season last year.

- It was also to prepare everyone's mind for his departure.

- The Sporting Lisbon President wants him to fulfill his contract which runs till 2026.
- He has never won the Taça de Portugal and he wants to do it in his last season.
Offline No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7492 on: Yesterday at 09:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:10 pm
The Times, they want Tuchel's assistant from Bayern.
Thanks, mate. Solid enough.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7493 on: Yesterday at 09:31:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
Amorim wants to leave off the back off a double.

- Contrary to reports in the English media, he'll make a decision on his future at the end of the season

- He's aware that he's number 1 on our list.

- Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

- Those close to him told the journal that he'll find it hard to resist LFC's interest because:
i. We are perennial PL and CL contenders
ii. Passionate fans
iii. The clubs trusts in young players and is one that develops them.
iv. The offensive style of play

- He said that they need to win something this year to motivate his players after a trophyless season last year.

- It was also to prepare everyone's mind for his departure.

- The Sporting Lisbon President wants him to fulfill his contract which runs till 2026.
- He has never won the Taça de Portugal and he wants to do it in his last season.
Nice one.
Offline jonkrux

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7494 on: Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm »
Yeah, gutted about Alonso but we must go and grab Amorim now. De Zerbi just doesn't quite fit for me.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7495 on: Yesterday at 10:02:17 pm »
Did Amorim used to play this 3421 with Braga too or started using it with the players he had at his disposal at sporting? If hes all set on this formation then well need a couple of centre backs this summer plus probably a left wing back too.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7496 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm
I don't think he's first choice. His post-match moan about injuries did little to mitigate the idea that he will publicly vent about player options

Yeah he'd 100% have a dig at the owners and Sporting Director for not getting players he wants
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7497 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:45:01 pm
I thought Brighton were good today, and they always tend to make it tough for us going back a few years, but we really should have put 4 or 5 past them, it was our own finishing that cost us (and the forensic bullshit with offsides for Diaz's goal which was basically level). That stands and we probably go on and get a 4th.

It's not the set up/results against the likes of us that's an issue with De Zerbi. It's the 4-0s at Luton and Roma, the 5-1 at home to Everton and the 6-1 at Villa over the last 12 months. His sides lack a defensive backbone.

I think you just need to be a bit realistic with them, though. They can get thumped occasionally, but theyve been assembled on a budget like a relegation candidate and so is their wage bill. Its so easy to look at it from our perspective but the reality is hes got them far above where they should be, the odd shite result comes with the territory when youre trying to play such a high level and brave play style with journeymen and developing players, very few of their players are peak age, its ridiculous really, no wonder he wants assurances on what the aim is there.

This graphic from the Wrap shows their xG trends from when he got there, the level he was able to raise them to with their best players available (Mac Allister, Caicedo, Mitoma, essentially £250-£300m worth of talent) was silly. Theres been a clear drop off this season, but thats what happens when you sell your best players, lose your next best players to injury and try and balance a first season in Europe with a squad not built for it.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7498 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm
I think you just need to be a bit realistic with them, though. They can get thumped occasionally, but theyve been assembled on a budget like a relegation candidate and so is their wage bill. Its so easy to look at it from our perspective but the reality is hes got them far above where they should be, the odd shite result comes with the territory when youre trying to play such a high level and brave play style with journeymen and developing players, very few of their players are peak age, its ridiculous really, no wonder he wants assurances on what the aim is there.

This graphic from the Wrap shows their xG trends from when he got there, the level he was able to raise them to with their best players available (Mac Allister, Caicedo, Mitoma, essentially £250-£300m worth of talent) was silly. Theres been a clear drop off this season, but thats what happens when you sell your best players, lose your next best players to injury and try and balance a first season in Europe with a squad not built for it.
They were very good today. The way they play out gives them oceans of space to attack. Our shape wasn't bad, they just kept beating our press.

There are very few teams that can come to Anfield and play like that.
Offline danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7499 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm »
I just struggle to warm to de Zerbi. From a personality/charisma perspective Amorim comes out on top for sure.
Online thaddeus

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 12:58:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm
They were very good today. The way they play out gives them oceans of space to attack. Our shape wasn't bad, they just kept beating our press.

There are very few teams that can come to Anfield and play like that.
Brighton were good but benefitted from overzealous refereeing.  As it was we pinched the ball high up a few times and would have done so many more times were it not for the referee giving a free-kick whenever there was any contact.  I'm not sure that's a tactic that would transfer well to us as it's a lot more hit and miss as to whether those sorts of free-kicks are given to us.

For all that Brighton were brave on the ball the xG was something like 2.9 to 0.5.  De Zerbi was doing it with less talented players though so there's some mitigation.

De Zerbi did his chances more good than Thomas Frank did a few games ago!
Online telekon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 01:13:46 am »
Got a lot of time for De Zerbi but my first choice would be Amorim.

Also a shout for Emery which I rate but hasn't been mentioned much if at all.
