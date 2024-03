He surely can't be doing any more underdog jobs, if he thinks he lacks energy for it now, it's not going to get better as he gets older. National job just seems like too little involvement with players, every job nowadays seems a huge amount of pressure. Maybe he decides he's just done



The fact he's basically said this would be a retirement but he will probably be back suggests to me he knows he will probably miss it and want to be back.I guess the reality is that he doesn't know if the lack of energy is permanent or he just needs a breakI just don't want anyone to get upset if he rocks up at a club in 2025. This is a guy still at the top of his game with on the face of it, still plenty to give, perhaps just taking a break.