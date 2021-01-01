Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated...Talk about timing. I got on a plane early Thursday morning (much-needed Easter break with family) and landed to a few monosyllabic borderline cryptic texts from friends ("Fuck NOOOoooo!!!) and then saw another 30-odd pages had been added to this thread. I could imagine the carnage and given it's hard to enforce a device detox with the kids as a total hypocrite, I steered well clear.So, after a sneaky quick catch-up, predictably there's all sorts of seething anger and bitterness aimed at Xabi. There's Killer Heels' palpable joy, now she's completely unshackled from spewing her vitriol against the man who once ran over her pet daschund. She's even saying he'll go to Man City before us, haha. Spider-Neil is repeatedly convinced it's all a Machievellian ploy hatched with Madrid to do his gardening leave in Germany and step into Don Carlo's loafers a year from now, and we even have that fickle turncoat Samie (shame, SHAME!) referring to him as the tax dodger (he was acquitted in the Supreme Court and set a legal precedent re. image rights, unlike those bona-fide criminals Messi, Mourinho, Ancelotti etc.). Have I missed anything else of significant note?Personally, I'm massively disappointed but it makes perfect sense if you're Alonso. Three things have probably happened...1. No question Leverkusen have given him cast-iron assurances there'll be no player exodus this summer, that they'll robustly repel all attempts and that their finances are sound. Imagine their main sponsors Bayer will help here given the historic achievement within their grasp. Plus he's obviously very happy there.2. The sheer amount of noise Bayern Munich and their minions have made about him this past month, unlike Liverpool, has had an effect at unsettling him to the point where he needed to end all speculation. No stringing it out or "La Décision"-type bollocks. I think that'll come back to bite them, at least I hope it does. Classless fuckers deserve all the bad luck that albatross Harry Kane will bring them.3. As for us, I think unfortunately he's been swayed by the post-Klopp poisoned chalice argument, and having seen quite a few coaches step up before they were ready and failed quickly at big clubs, he's taken the safe, comfortable, easy option, both for himself and his family (they only just moved countries - again - 18 months ago). I don't doubt his past comments about our club and the city, but the thing you have to remember about Xabi, is he's a calculating percentage player, not a risk-taker. He doesn't need to be. He's like Nick Faldo going round in par to win the Open at a windswept Muirfield.Don't get me wrong, I'm pissed off he's chosen to stay with Leverkusen (to the point I hope we rip them a new arsehole in Dublin) but I begrudgingly respect it. It shows loyalty and that he doesn't have a massive ego like he's got this coaching lark all sorted. Our vacancy has come too early. If Klopp had seen out his contract, then it's a different story, but he isn't so that's that. I also don't care if he goes - as confidently predicted here - to take over at the Bernabeu in 12 months' time. Far too many assuming he'll do that regardless, but his fan club inside Madrid doesn't include Perez, a man who values experience. Zidane was a port in a storm and that team pretty much managed itself, literally. But if he does, so what, who cares? We'll be on our own journey.So we move on. And hopefully with everyone's favourite back-up, Ruben Amorim. And what a back-up option he is. I'm still slightly concerned about his European record, but then that's something he'll soon get to rectify in next season's CL. And crucially, I can actually 'see' him as a Liverpool manager, in a way I can't say the same of all the other depressingly mediocre candidates mentioned. And best of all, we can all stop watching those shite Bundesliga matches now