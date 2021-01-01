« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

  Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,834
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7400 on: Today at 09:35:41 am »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 05:15:49 am
For all those salty about Alonso's decision, considering the fact that it's enraged the likes of Richard Keys and Joe Cole who have been made to look like complete idiots predicting it was a surefire thing, you might want to ponder whether that's the company you want to be in.

Difference is i never saw the attraction from the start. I hated the whole anointed one tag that he seemed to get. 
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,890
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7401 on: Today at 09:36:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:35:41 am
Difference is i never saw the attraction from the start. I hated the whole anointed one tag that he seemed to get. 

You kept that quiet.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,834
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7402 on: Today at 09:38:39 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 03:02:55 am
Xabi has never been a romantic or allowed sentimentality to rule his decisions, that much has been clear throughout his playing career where ambition always won the day. He reminds me of an adept politician, he'll say all the right things, talk about feeling at home, how his kid supports this or that team, even dress his family up in lederhosen to show his adapting to the culture of his host country but you can't use those things to predict what he'll do. I wish him well in his career, I have no doubt he'll be a great manager, I just wish the supporters would stop putting him on a pedestal and attributing a romanticism to him that he's never shown despite his words.

Thats a perfect description of Alonso for me. A politician. He definitely has the traits to be one of those. Deffo Tory what with his tax dodging.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7403 on: Today at 09:46:27 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 05:52:45 am
Arteta same age as xabi who took the difficult arsenal job without any managerial experiance.  :wave make excuses all you want we should be well clear of him in future

Arteta rejected Arsenal before they signed Emery. He stayed loyal to his development journey and shown loyalty to Pep. Its not that much different to what Alonsos doing now. Im not sure how you cant respect Alonso for staying at Leverkusen, hes clearly got something special going on there, fair play to him for seeing it out.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,679
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7404 on: Today at 09:54:05 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:31:31 am
Noises are Frank ticks a lot of data boxes. Not sure how I'd feel about that.

I only really watch Brentford against us but it's basically a bombardment of set pieces, constant time wasting, shithouse tackles and throwing themselves to the floor at the slightest touch. Not sure what data metric that meets. Like watching a Dyche team.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,549
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7405 on: Today at 09:56:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:54:05 am
I only really watch Brentford against us but it's basically a bombardment of set pieces, constant time wasting, shithouse tackles and throwing themselves to the floor at the slightest touch. Not sure what data metric that meets. Like watching a Dyche team.

I think that one is that Sam Allardyce/Jose Mourinho metric.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,834
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7406 on: Today at 10:06:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:54:05 am
I only really watch Brentford against us but it's basically a bombardment of set pieces, constant time wasting, shithouse tackles and throwing themselves to the floor at the slightest touch. Not sure what data metric that meets. Like watching a Dyche team.

To be fair his team can do more than that, he just suits his team to produce the most chance of winning.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,580
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7407 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Why are people still talking about Alonso, rather than looking ahead? It will be interesting to see if an unexpected name pops up and I still wouldn't rule that out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,679
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7408 on: Today at 10:30:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:57 am
To be fair his team can do more than that, he just suits his team to produce the most chance of winning.

I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise and pragmatic when needed but whenever we play his Brentford team there's more shithousery than a Mourinho team and it's about playing as little football as possible, dive for free kicks to launch the ball in the box and trying to injure our players; yet we still comfortably beat them twice this season, despite all the anti-football and kicking our players out the game. Brighton show that isn't how you have to play against us to get a result, although De Zerbi can be too far the other way.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:04 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7409 on: Today at 10:30:39 am »
It's hard to not be dreading this next chapter as we had the perfect partner in Jurgen, he's basically called time when no one expected it. Even though we have had a chance to prepare for the next step, even that just got punched in the stomach with Alonso saying he's not available. No matter who comes in, we will struggling to feel the same again. Any name been mentioned is barely raising the heartbeat. It's one mehhh suggestion after another to be honest and that's pretty much down to the legend we have in the managers seat. It could be a lot worse though as imagine having Utd fans expectations for next season as they already know whatever huge cash injection they get it will be wasted 😉
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,001
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7410 on: Today at 10:55:24 am »
Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated... :wave

Talk about timing. I got on a plane early Thursday morning (much-needed Easter break with family) and landed to a few monosyllabic borderline cryptic texts from friends ("Fuck NOOOoooo!!!) and then saw another 30-odd pages had been added to this thread. I could imagine the carnage and given it's hard to enforce a device detox with the kids as a total hypocrite, I steered well clear.

So, after a sneaky quick catch-up, predictably there's all sorts of seething anger and bitterness aimed at Xabi. There's Killer Heels' palpable joy, now she's completely unshackled from spewing her vitriol against the man who once ran over her pet daschund. She's even saying he'll go to Man City before us, haha. Spider-Neil is repeatedly convinced it's all a Machievellian ploy hatched with Madrid to do his gardening leave in Germany and step into Don Carlo's loafers a year from now, and we even have that fickle turncoat Samie (shame, SHAME!) referring to him as the tax dodger (he was acquitted in the Supreme Court and set a legal precedent re. image rights, unlike those bona-fide criminals Messi, Mourinho, Ancelotti etc.). Have I missed anything else of significant note?

Personally, I'm massively disappointed but it makes perfect sense if you're Alonso. Three things have probably happened...

1. No question Leverkusen have given him cast-iron assurances there'll be no player exodus this summer, that they'll robustly repel all attempts and that their finances are sound. Imagine their main sponsors Bayer will help here given the historic achievement within their grasp. Plus he's obviously very happy there.

2. The sheer amount of noise Bayern Munich and their minions have made about him this past month, unlike Liverpool, has had an effect at unsettling him to the point where he needed to end all speculation. No stringing it out or "La Décision"-type bollocks. I think that'll come back to bite them, at least I hope it does. Classless fuckers deserve all the bad luck that albatross Harry Kane will bring them.

3. As for us, I think unfortunately he's been swayed by the post-Klopp poisoned chalice argument, and having seen quite a few coaches step up before they were ready and failed quickly at big clubs, he's taken the safe, comfortable, easy option, both for himself and his family (they only just moved countries - again - 18 months ago). I don't doubt his past comments about our club and the city, but the thing you have to remember about Xabi, is he's a calculating percentage player, not a risk-taker. He doesn't need to be. He's like Nick Faldo going round in par to win the Open at a windswept Muirfield.

Don't get me wrong, I'm pissed off he's chosen to stay with Leverkusen (to the point I hope we rip them a new arsehole in Dublin) but I begrudgingly respect it. It shows loyalty and that he doesn't have a massive ego like he's got this coaching lark all sorted. Our vacancy has come too early. If Klopp had seen out his contract, then it's a different story, but he isn't so that's that. I also don't care if he goes - as confidently predicted here - to take over at the Bernabeu in 12 months' time. Far too many assuming he'll do that regardless, but his fan club inside Madrid doesn't include Perez, a man who values experience. Zidane was a port in a storm and that team pretty much managed itself, literally. But if he does, so what, who cares? We'll be on our own journey.

So we move on. And hopefully with everyone's favourite back-up, Ruben Amorim. And what a back-up option he is. I'm still slightly concerned about his European record, but then that's something he'll soon get to rectify in next season's CL. And crucially, I can actually 'see' him as a Liverpool manager, in a way I can't say the same of all the other depressingly mediocre candidates mentioned. And best of all, we can all stop watching those shite Bundesliga matches now ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:45 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,834
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7411 on: Today at 11:03:11 am »
Never put out too quickly rossi. Its an important lesson for life.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7412 on: Today at 11:06:40 am »
Thomas Frank is a Mourinho tribute act, and not the good Mourinho.

What "data point" he does well in I would love to know. There is no functional difference between him and Sam Allardyce.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,001
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7413 on: Today at 11:08:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:03:11 am
Never put out too quickly rossi. Its an important lesson for life.
;D I dunno KH, I've never had any regrets in that department.

You still packing it all in after May 22nd??
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7414 on: Today at 11:09:38 am »
I see the bedwetters are all still crying about Alonso  ;D

He made what he feels is the best decision for him and his family at this stage of his career. Can't really argue with that.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7415 on: Today at 11:12:24 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:06:40 am
Thomas Frank is a Mourinho tribute act, and not the good Mourinho.

What "data point" he does well in I would love to know. There is no functional difference between him and Sam Allardyce.

Its the new buzz word isnt it.

Liverpool are interested in manager X because he scores well on the data without any evidence of exactly what data that is.

Getting Frank in would be like United replacing Fergie with Moyes. Hes done a cracking job with a really small club for years, but theres very little of what he does at Brentford that should translate to managing us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,834
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7416 on: Today at 11:12:45 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:08:49 am
;D I dunno KH, I've never had any regrets in that department.

You still packing it all in after May 22nd??

12 month sabbatical. Will return then and hopefully Kloppo is fully rested and return.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,580
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7417 on: Today at 11:17:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:12:45 am
12 month sabbatical. Will return then and hopefully Kloppo is fully rested and return.

Why do you think this? He isn't coming back.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online HBBunter

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7418 on: Today at 11:17:22 am »
So Xabi is not to be - yet (or even ever) and I for one had fully bought into him being the next manager for purely emotional reasons, just thought it would be another Liverpool legendary story.  Not going to hate on the guy because it isnt happening. Hes only got to answer to himself and his family and Im never going to blame anyone for doing what they feel is best for their life and career.  Id do the same.

Equally Im not going to criticise those that feel angry, betrayed, disappointed or even relieved that he isnt coming.  We all deal with things life throws at us in different ways.  Just from a personal point of view, Ive got enough on my plate hating Man United, Everton, Man City and pretty much anyone else who stands in the way of our success as well as for their varying degrees of vileness, bitterness or general shit-headedness.  Havent got much to spare for lumping it onto former players.

Ive looked at the stats and online info on as many of the other potential candidates as I can be bothered to, but it just becomes a guessing game because I am not in the know as much as the people that will have to make the decision.

One thing I will say is that FSG and the recruitment people seem to have done extraordinarily well recently in bringing people to the club, players and staff alike, who seem to have the right character to fit into a group that all seems to pull in the same direction together.  Jurgen is the man who binds it all together but if you get the wrong character types in then I think even he would struggle.

I feel pretty relaxed about where this is going to end because the thing that none of us can do is talk the people behind the people behind the scenes.  Football is an interconnected web of personalities, a huge network of people who know the people who we might be interested in.  As much as we would like to be most of us arent tapped into this network so were guessing based on only half the information.   Edwards, Hughes and co. are going to be working overtime in the background talking to this network of people sounding out character and personality types as well as all the metrics that the stats nerds will be looking into.  If they do as good a job as they have done in other recruitment areas then were going to be alright.  I think the divisive characters wont get a look in so sorry - Tuchel, Nagelsmann (unless he has matured) wont stand a chance.

In the meantime weve got the remainder of a great season to enjoy before we can turn our attentions to what comes next.  Sit back, chill, get excited or whatever floats your boat and lets hope for a great result against Brighton.  Come on you mighty reds
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,810
  • ...All the best
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7419 on: Today at 11:17:50 am »
I'm hoping Xabi loses all his best players the same way Klopp did at Dortmund just as a reminder why most coaches in his position  suck it up and move to big clubs where they can actually build their teams without much disruption.

Oh and lets smash them in the final.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,580
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7420 on: Today at 11:20:04 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:17:50 am
I'm hoping Xabi loses all his best players the same way Klopp did at Dortmund just as a reminder why most coaches in his position  suck it up and move to big clubs where they can actually build their teams without much disruption.

Oh and lets smash them in the final.

If the Madrid job becomes available he'll go for that. I am quite sceptical about the timing and everything. I just feel if that suddenly becomes open that's where he'll end up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,256
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7421 on: Today at 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:12:45 am
12 month sabbatical. Will return then and hopefully Kloppo is fully rested and return.

Dont see him returning


Wouldnt be surprised if he stays retired and enjoys life with his family
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,679
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7422 on: Today at 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:06:40 am
Thomas Frank is a Mourinho tribute act, and not the good Mourinho.

What "data point" he does well in I would love to know. There is no functional difference between him and Sam Allardyce.

If he was an English manager he'd be lumped in with Allardyce/Dyche/Pulis and the like.

The likes of Potter, Edwards and O'Neil are more progressive than his route one shithousery.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,547
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7423 on: Today at 11:29:12 am »
What if it's Klopp who gets Carlo's job next year? ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,679
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7424 on: Today at 11:34:14 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:26:53 am
Dont see him returning


Wouldnt be surprised if he stays retired and enjoys life with his family

I don't think he'll take another big club job, the German team if anything or possibly back to Dortmund. I think he'll stay in Germany.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,082
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7425 on: Today at 11:36:32 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:31:49 pm
Forget Alonso.
His name should be banned from this thread.
Logged
