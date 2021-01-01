« previous next »
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7360 on: Today at 12:26:51 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 11:49:49 pm
I agree bitterness is a little childish. We probably have to take him mostly at his word. While nobody wants to be the guy to follow up from Jurgen, the club is in an excellent place setup for success. You dont have a hard time to imagine the other candidates jumping at the chance to manage our club. A club which has returned to the pinnacle of football the last couple of years as the third or four best sides in world football. So I do find it stings a little, but respect his decision.
Totally, if anything I think more of him than before. It's arrogance to suggest he 'should' come here. The lad (and his family) is settled and enjoying himself, he is doing a job he wants to finish. He could have made a fortune choosing us or Bayern, he chose closer to his principles. Why risk a reputation that is in it's early days, Fair play, he's still young.
Jwils21

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7361 on: Today at 12:30:13 am
Need to announce someone soon. All of the current media attention around Torres has me wondering whether were taking a punt on an ex player who left in shit circumstances with zero coaching experience!
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7362 on: Today at 12:31:58 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:17:11 am
Oh come on. Im not about to argue or qualify which club he loves more, but youre really aware of all interviews hes given in Spanish or German to say he hasnt spoken in the same way?
This is rawk. Had he said something in Aramaic about bayern or Madrid that contradicted what he said about Liverpool you can guarantee some prick on here would have mentioned it.
B0151?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7363 on: Today at 12:39:42 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:30:13 am
Need to announce someone soon. All of the current media attention around Torres has me wondering whether were taking a punt on an ex player who left in shit circumstances with zero coaching experience!
What's Mascherano up to?
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7364 on: Today at 12:40:31 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:39:42 am
What's Mascherano up to?

Maybe - Joe Cole??
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7365 on: Today at 12:40:37 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:31:58 am
This is rawk. Had he said something in Aramaic about bayern or Madrid that contradicted what he said about Liverpool you can guarantee some prick on here would have mentioned it.


Ahhh, so they must not exist then. Ok. Thats my point though. Its not about contradicting.  Too many here are treating it like its some competition and were the favoured club. Its not as black and white as that. Hes probably got strong feelings for each club across differing levels.


I ask you this? What do you expect from him given he says he loves the club, but quite sensibly is making decisions with his head over heart? It seems to me the heart doesnt count for much.
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7366 on: Today at 12:45:30 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:39:42 am
What's Mascherano up to?

Argentina U20 Coach.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:40:31 am
Maybe - Joe Cole??

Cole is still chatting shit.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7367 on: Today at 12:53:43 am
Torres is Atletico Madrid Under 19 Manager. I would not be suprised if he camr back as one of Amorim's assistant's.
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7368 on: Today at 12:54:29 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:40:37 am

Thats my point though. Its not about contradicting.  Too many here are treating it like its some competition and were the favoured club. Its not as black and white as that. Hes probably got strong feelings for each club across differing levels.


I ask you this? What do you expect from him given he says he loves the club, but quite sensibly is making decisions with his head over heart? It seems to me the heart doesnt count for much.
I expected him to come to Liverpool and respect his decision to stay where he is. I'm not happy about it but I'm not going to come on here and say anything he said in years gone by is untrue. Ultimately, as I said before.. I now hope he doesn't get the chance again for another decade, but I hold no grudge and didn't at the time he left as a player. I just don't understand how anyone can dislike him. Has never been anything other than a genuine fella in my eyes.

Your first bit is just projection. He's said what he's said about Liverpool and not said similar about real or bayern.
smurfinaus

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7369 on: Today at 12:55:48 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:43 am
Torres is Atletico Madrid Under 19 Manager. I would not be suprised if he camr back as one of Amorim's assistant's.

Seemed a bit surprised by all the lfc media fuss pictures and all about him coming back . Maybe he might be an assistant at some point?. Or a finishing coach as some suggested for Nunez hehehehe
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7370 on: Today at 12:58:03 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:54:29 am
I expected him to come to Liverpool and respect his decision to stay where he is. I'm not happy about it but I'm not going to come on here and say anything he said in years gone by is untrue. Ultimately, as I said before.. I now hope he doesn't get the chance again for another decade, but I hold no grudge and didn't at the time he left as a player. I just don't understand how anyone can dislike him. Has never been anything other than a genuine fella in my eyes.


Again, I totally understand and respect his decision and definitely hold no grudge. Ive pretty clearly said I do believe him for the most part. But what I find disappointing is that a guy who proclaims to love the club wont join given the about as perfect as possible circumstances is a shame. To me its another sad example of modern football losing its romanticism. And whats love without romance.
smurfinaus

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7371 on: Today at 12:58:34 am
Heard about Amorim a while back and to be honest doesnt it feel he would fit Edwards data centric models better than Xabi?

Amorim aside, who else do people think might be another manager who fits the model (who isnt a retread like Tuchel).
Seen Arne Slot mentioned in a few different online comments....
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7372 on: Today at 02:03:42 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:58:03 am

Again, I totally understand and respect his decision and definitely hold no grudge. Ive pretty clearly said I do believe him.  But what I find disappointing is that a guy who proclaims to love the club wont join given the about as perfect as possible circumstances is a shame. To me its another sad example of modern football losing its romanticism. And whats love without romance.
You are only looking at it from our perspective. If you look at it from a neutral point of view it is far more romantic that he will stay in leverkusen to fight the mighty bayern again rather than ditch them the first time big clubs come in for him.
ljycb

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7373 on: Today at 02:03:53 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:58:03 am

Again, I totally understand and respect his decision and definitely hold no grudge. Ive pretty clearly said I do believe him.  But what I find disappointing is that a guy who proclaims to love the club wont join given the about as perfect as possible circumstances is a shame. To me its another sad example of modern football losing its romanticism. And whats love without romance.

Surely the romantic thing to do in this instance is for him to stay loyal to Leverkusen?
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7374 on: Today at 02:29:26 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:58:03 am
to me its another sad example of modern football losing its romanticism. And whats love without romance.
Because he's stayed with the smaller club (on a lower salary) in a small town (size of St.Helens) who have never won the league in their own country and have won two trophies in the existence, come on, that's quite romantic.
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7375 on: Today at 02:33:47 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:03:53 am
Surely the romantic thing to do in this instance is for him to stay loyal to Leverkusen?

Alonso has gone up massively in terms of admiration for me. It shows real confidence in his ability and loyalty to Leverkusen.
 
mickeydocs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7376 on: Today at 02:47:40 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:33:47 am
Alonso has gone up massively in terms of admiration for me. It shows real confidence in his ability and loyalty to Leverkusen.
 

Couldnt agree more. Knows he needs to gain champions league experience. Great player for Liverpool and a huge player in winning number 5.
lindylou100

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7377 on: Today at 03:02:55 am
Xabi has never been a romantic or allowed sentimentality to rule his decisions, that much has been clear throughout his playing career where ambition always won the day. He reminds me of an adept politician, he'll say all the right things, talk about feeling at home, how his kid supports this or that team, even dress his family up in lederhosen to show his adapting to the culture of his host country but you can't use those things to predict what he'll do. I wish him well in his career, I have no doubt he'll be a great manager, I just wish the supporters would stop putting him on a pedestal and attributing a romanticism to him that he's never shown despite his words.
The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7378 on: Today at 04:15:46 am
His phlegmatic nature no doubt masks his emotions but he's also undeniably passionate and driven to succeed - at his measured and plotted out pace and path. Good luck to him and perhaps one day our destinies will be shared but for now we've got our present and future to foster and Xabi's probably best memoryholed.
Valore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7379 on: Today at 05:15:49 am
For all those salty about Alonso's decision, considering the fact that it's enraged the likes of Richard Keys and Joe Cole who have been made to look like complete idiots predicting it was a surefire thing, you might want to ponder whether that's the company you want to be in.
- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

btroom

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7380 on: Today at 05:52:45 am
Arteta same age as xabi who took the difficult arsenal job without any managerial experiance.  :wave make excuses all you want we should be well clear of him in future
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7381 on: Today at 06:20:13 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:33:47 am
Alonso has gone up massively in terms of admiration for me. It shows real confidence in his ability and loyalty to Leverkusen.
 

Let's be honest here, this is all about managing Real in a year.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7382 on: Today at 06:26:22 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:20:13 am
Let's be honest here, this is all about managing Real in a year.

Where he'll last 2-3 years at the most, leaving plenty of time to still manage Liverpool afterwards.

It's logical thinking from him at least.
DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7383 on: Today at 07:41:26 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:31:58 am
This is rawk. Had he said something in Aramaic about bayern or Madrid that contradicted what he said about Liverpool you can guarantee some prick on here would have mentioned it.
:lmao very true.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7384 on: Today at 07:57:52 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 05:52:45 am
Arteta same age as xabi who took the difficult arsenal job without any managerial experiance.  :wave make excuses all you want we should be well clear of him in future


Nonsense.  Alonso would have been taking over from our greatest manager of the modern era, who is loved by all, Arteta took over from Emery who the Arsenal fans couldn't wait to see leave, it very much has the potential to be a poisoned chalice.  He has a long future as a manager, the role will likely come up again at some point.

Unsurprisingly Alonso has handled this with the maturity and intelligence he's displayed so far as both a player and now manager.
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7385 on: Today at 08:05:22 am
No hindsight or sour grapes but I was leaning more towards Amorim even before Alonso decided to stay.

1. Similar style of play to what we currently have (Alonso's is far more possession-based)
2. Improves players
3. Brings through youth
4. His team continues to remain competitive even when he sells his best players (Sporting's model)
5. By all accounts a great character
6. More experience than Alonso
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7386 on: Today at 08:06:47 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:57:52 am

Nonsense.  Alonso would have been taking over from our greatest manager of the modern era, who is loved by all, Arteta took over from Emery who the Arsenal fans couldn't wait to see leave, it very much has the potential to be a poisoned chalice.  He has a long future as a manager, the role will likely come up again at some point.

Unsurprisingly Alonso has handled this with the maturity and intelligence he's displayed so far as both a player and now manager.

Ive seen loads of comparisons between taking over from Klopp and taking over from Ferguson/Wenger. Not sure it stacks up. I dont think the issue is that Moyes and Emery followed a legendary manager, just that they took over squads with huge problems.

Whereas we have a brilliant squad, many of whom are young, and should be well positioned to push on when Klopp leaves. IMO any manager should be looking at our current situation and seeing a huge opportunity, not looking and worrying about following Jurgen. I dont buy that Xabi would rather have come if we were a shitshow.
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7387 on: Today at 08:08:59 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:06:47 am
Ive seen loads of comparisons between taking over from Klopp and taking over from Ferguson/Wenger. Not sure it stacks up. I dont think the issue is that Moyes and Emery followed a legendary manager, just that they took over squads with huge problems.

Whereas we have a brilliant squad, many of whom are young, and should be well positioned to push on when Klopp leaves. IMO any manager should be looking at our current situation and seeing a huge opportunity, not looking and worrying about following Jurgen. I dont buy that Xabi would rather have come if we were a shitshow.

Following an iconic manager is never easy. Some rise to the challenge (Paisley) but a lot wilt under the pressure.
God's Left Peg

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7388 on: Today at 08:21:57 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:51 am
Totally, if anything I think more of him than before. It's arrogance to suggest he 'should' come here. The lad (and his family) is settled and enjoying himself, he is doing a job he wants to finish. He could have made a fortune choosing us or Bayern, he chose closer to his principles. Why risk a reputation that is in it's early days, Fair play, he's still young.


This is exactly how I feel too. Good luck to him and to Leverkusen, too.
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7389 on: Today at 08:32:50 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:06:47 am
Ive seen loads of comparisons between taking over from Klopp and taking over from Ferguson/Wenger. Not sure it stacks up. I dont think the issue is that Moyes and Emery followed a legendary manager, just that they took over squads with huge problems.

Moyes and Emery were both set up to fail. Neither stood a chance. Whoever takes over at Liverpool will be set up to succeed.
