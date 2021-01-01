Xabi has never been a romantic or allowed sentimentality to rule his decisions, that much has been clear throughout his playing career where ambition always won the day. He reminds me of an adept politician, he'll say all the right things, talk about feeling at home, how his kid supports this or that team, even dress his family up in lederhosen to show his adapting to the culture of his host country but you can't use those things to predict what he'll do. I wish him well in his career, I have no doubt he'll be a great manager, I just wish the supporters would stop putting him on a pedestal and attributing a romanticism to him that he's never shown despite his words.