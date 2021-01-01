« previous next »
Online StevoHimself

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7320 on: Today at 09:28:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:57 pm
His true love is Madrid. Always has been.

There's also the small matter of Real creating a bit of a super team with the likes of Davies and Mbappe heading there. He could very well find himself in charge of a team that will be at least joint favourites to win the Champions League every year.
Online farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7321 on: Today at 09:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:27:37 pm
The point is you are talking nonsense. You have equated Ljinders being promoted from number two at Liverpool to manager to what has happened at Madrid and Barca. It simply isn't true. Barca and Madrid don't promote number 2's apart from Tito. What they do is identify a future manager. Take him away from the first-team environment and make him a manager at a lower level.

It works. You only have to look at the likes of Del Bosque, Benitez, Lopetegui, Michel, Solari, Zidane, Ramos, Guardiola and Enrique who learned the art of management by managing Madrid B or Barca B. 
Don't both B teams play in the Spanish 2nd league? That helps when the kids and managers have to play competitively.
Offline Wool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7322 on: Today at 09:42:28 pm »
Twitter insiders saying Amorims the man.
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7323 on: Today at 09:44:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:30:10 pm
Don't both B teams play in the Spanish 2nd league? That helps when the kids and managers have to play competitively.

Barca Atletic and Madrid Castilla the two B teams are currently in the third tier.
Offline harleydanger

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7324 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
I actually think there's more than 5-6 managers out there with the established tactical nous required for the job. At this club though, what is just as important as that is uniting the fanbase, that's when this club flies. So personality and charisma, as daft as it sounds, should be high up on the list. Especially with the FSGOUT whingers already sharpening the knives and drafting tweets.
Offline S

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7325 on: Today at 09:47:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:28 pm
Yes of course in my opinion. But the evidence suggests he really isnt interested in the club as much as people think/hope.
This was always my worry with the Alonso links. As opposed to someone like Torres, he's never struck me as someone who is particularly passionate or nostalgic about his time at the club and, crucially, the city too.
Online farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7326 on: Today at 09:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:44:27 pm
Barca Atletic and Madrid Castilla the two B teams are currently in the third tier.
I didn't follow their plight, but I knew they play in the lower leagues without the right for promotion to La Liga. I think once that happened (Barca B?), but they refused to go to La Liga to preserve the competition integrity.

My points was that these managers play with kids in competitive environment that helps develop both players and managers. In England, assistant managers are rarely read=y for the job (I agree with you on Lijnders). The only exception I can think of was Arteta.
Offline harleydanger

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7327 on: Today at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:47:26 pm
This was always my worry with the Alonso links. As opposed to someone like Torres, he's never struck me as someone who is particularly passionate or nostalgic about his time at the club and, crucially, the city too.

"Leaving Liverpool was the toughest decision I had to make in football because I was in an exemplary club, a proper football club, with a lovely and sharing stadium that meant a lot of things to me. The fans are the best in the world, no doubt about that, and I was comfortable there."

"Each time I watch a Liverpool game, I feel something special, especially whenever it's at Anfield, because it brings back great memories."

I am still a Liverpool fan and will be forever, absolutely.

https://twitter.com/dankay/status/776316584080080896/photo/1


etc etc etc
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7328 on: Today at 09:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:36:00 pm
The clue is in the title.

'Manager'

All the managers I listed had at least been the manager of a senior team. Been the fella who is ultimately responsible for picking the team. You came out with bullshit regarding recent managers taking over big teams in recent times and being successful. It hasn't happened.

Ljinders if he wants to be a Liverpool manager for me needs to go out and prove himself as a manager. He did okayish at NEC but only lasted 22 games. For me the fact that Ljinders is quite happy to move on and Klopp hasn't pushed for him to succeed him speaks volumes.

Alonso who has far more experience than Ljinders wants to stay at Leverkusen and gain more experience before he takes on a top job. However you are adamant that Ljinders is ready. ;D ;D

There have also been rumours of differences of opinion between Klopp and Pep versus Edwards and Ward.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7329 on: Today at 10:06:27 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:52:14 pm
"Leaving Liverpool was the toughest decision I had to make in football because I was in an exemplary club, a proper football club, with a lovely and sharing stadium that meant a lot of things to me. The fans are the best in the world, no doubt about that, and I was comfortable there."

"Each time I watch a Liverpool game, I feel something special, especially whenever it's at Anfield, because it brings back great memories."

I am still a Liverpool fan and will be forever, absolutely.

https://twitter.com/dankay/status/776316584080080896/photo/1


etc etc etc

PR bollocks from the tax dodger as always. Kind of glad he didnt take the role, the anointed one thing was embarassing.
Online farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7330 on: Today at 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:27 pm
PR bollocks from the tax dodger as always. Kind of glad he didnt take the role, the anointed one thing was embarassing.
Don't piss in the water well, you may want to drink from it later...

;)
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7331 on: Today at 10:09:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:07:30 pm
Don't piss in the water well, you may want to drink from it later...

;)

Im packing up after this summer anyway once Klopp goes, so its ok ;D
Offline JP!

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7332 on: Today at 10:09:30 pm »
I have no idea who you want as manager KH.  Should we just close the club at at the end of the season?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7333 on: Today at 10:10:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:10 pm
Who knows he could do better here with better players. You know, like has been said about De Zerbi?

The point is it's an unknown with De Zerbi, so it's fair to say he could do better.

With Emery, he's had better players at Arsenal and failed. He had better players with Sevilla and failed in the league. He had better players with PSG and got binned off. As such, the evidence suggests he won't do better here.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7334 on: Today at 10:14:39 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:09:30 pm
I have no idea who you want as manager KH.  Should we just close the club at at the end of the season?

She never gives her opinion on anything, just shoots down evreyone elses thoughts.  ;D
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7335 on: Today at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:48:18 pm
I didn't follow their plight, but I knew they play in the lower leagues without the right for promotion to La Liga. I think once that happened (Barca B?), but they refused to go to La Liga to preserve the competition integrity.

My points was that these managers play with kids in competitive environment that helps develop both players and managers. In England, assistant managers are rarely read=y for the job (I agree with you on Lijnders). The only exception I can think of was Arteta.

Yeh I agree with you.

The main thing is that you get young managers being given the chance to manage. They get to manage the players that are likely to be coming through when they get promoted to being manager of the first team. It is similar to the way National team managers get the opportunity to manage the u21's.

They are usually also iconic players Marquez has managed Barca B for the last couple of years and Raul has been manager of Madrid B for 4 years. That is very different from Ljinders.
Offline G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7336 on: Today at 10:16:16 pm »
Im sad Alonso is staying at Leverkusen as I wanted him. But it doesnt necessarily follow that hes not into us. He is showing some loyalty to Leverkusen, which is laudable, after guiding them higher than theyve ever been. He wants to take them into the CL and try to build on what they are doing. His job there isnt done, and I can see why he would say that.

It doesnt mean Alonso isnt into us. It means the stars arent aligning right now, and whether they will or wont in the future remains to be seen. In all likelihood Real Madrid will be his next stop. He wont even be 50 and he will be looking for another job after that.

Its nice to be nice, and you never say never. Xabi Alonso might well be the Liverpool manager in future, but in the meantime, the ship has sailed now, and we have a new manager to find. The structure is all in place. A great squad is there too.

I hope it is Ruben Amorim from everything Ive been reading. Lets see.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7337 on: Today at 10:16:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:09:30 pm
I have no idea who you want as manager KH.  Should we just close the club at at the end of the season?

I dont know, nothing screams out as really good. Lots i wouldnt mind but whether they would be successful or not, no idea.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7338 on: Today at 10:17:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:44:42 pm
Or he is waiting for a certain other club, as the Leverkusen report states. He wants the Madrid job and I reckon he will be interested in Man City as well.

Agree. I could easily see the circumstances where this happens. Far weirder things happen in football. Imagine in May 2005, saying Benitez would manage Everton one day.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7339 on: Today at 10:17:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:27 pm
PR bollocks from the tax dodger as always. Kind of glad he didnt take the role, the anointed one thing was embarassing.

Any chance you could bring your decision forward by a few months?
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7340 on: Today at 10:22:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:02 pm
Im packing up after this summer anyway once Klopp goes, so its ok ;D

I'm not sure I believe you  ;D
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7341 on: Today at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:54 pm
I dont know, nothing screams out as really good. Lots i wouldnt mind but whether they would be successful or not, no idea.

I'll tell you what, let's get Hodgson back to lower our expectations. Then afterwards, 5th place won't seem so bad!
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7342 on: Today at 10:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:22:11 pm
I'm not sure I believe you  ;D

Im not sure either, will have to see how I feel when someone else is in the dugout and not Jurgen. Maybe they can wear a cap and long jacket to make any transition easier.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7343 on: Today at 10:48:03 pm »
Marcelo Bielsa just for a laugh?
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7344 on: Today at 10:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:48:03 pm
Marcelo Bielsa just for a laugh?

I see people say his name occasionally, but his list of major honours is honestly pretty small. Admittedly he's taken some weird jobs and maybe this could be different. But I always find it funny people suggest him if they want to achieve silverware. No doubt it would be fun to watch with this group of players.
Offline fridgepants

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7345 on: Today at 10:54:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:24 pm
Im not sure either, will have to see how I feel when someone else is in the dugout and not Jurgen. Maybe they can wear a cap and long jacket to make any transition easier.

Call Vincent Kompany!
Online rawcusk8

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7346 on: Today at 11:41:52 pm »
:lmao someone shot down Amorim and said Poch.. Got to be a Chelsea fan pleading for someone to take Poch off their hands.
Online MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7347 on: Today at 11:43:09 pm »
The bitterness towards Alonso is a bit childish. He chose to stay with his current club and it can't be seen as anything other than him showing loyalty and wanting to keep a good thing going. I'm disappointed he hasn't jumped ship but its understandable. Now he's made that decision he hopefully doesn't get the chance again for the next decade.

Had he taken bayerns offer I could understand it.
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7348 on: Today at 11:48:51 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:28:51 pm
There's also the small matter of Real creating a bit of a super team with the likes of Davies and Mbappe heading there. He could very well find himself in charge of a team that will be at least joint favourites to win the Champions League every year.

With Ancelotti supposedly having quite a hands off approach to coaching and a lot of superstars at the club, I do wonder whether a new manager coming into the club a season from now and looking to change the way they play might struggle a bit.
Online wampa1

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7349 on: Today at 11:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:48:03 pm
Marcelo Bielsa just for a laugh?
If we were doing something for a laugh I'd say Simeone. Him vs the PGMOL would be epic.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7350 on: Today at 11:49:49 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:43:09 pm
The bitterness towards Alonso is a bit childish. He chose to stay with his current club and it can't be seen as anything other than him showing loyalty and wanting to keep a good thing going. I'm disappointed he hasn't jumped ship but its understandable. Now he's made that decision he hopefully doesn't get the chance again for the next decade.

Had he taken bayerns offer I could understand it.

I agree bitterness is a little childish. We probably have to take him mostly at his word. While nobody wants to be the guy to follow up from Jurgen, the club is in an excellent place setup for success. You dont have a hard time to imagine the other candidates jumping at the chance to manage our club. A club which has returned to the pinnacle of football the last couple of years as the third or four best sides in world football. So I do find it stings a little, but respect his decision.
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7351 on: Today at 11:51:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:28 pm
Yes of course in my opinion. But the evidence suggests he really isnt interested in the club as much as people think/hope.

KH, he's on the record being very clear about his love of Liverpool and his desire to come back one day. There's literally video evidence of it. He clearly doesn't think this is the right time for it though and I understand that. He's in the middle of a great job with Leverkusen and he's still very early into his managerial career. It isn't ludicrous to presume he just doesn't think the time is right. Makes more sense than the idea that he was lying before about his love of the club and the city when he had absolutely no need to.

We probably need to move on in here, as we know it's not happening, it's just a shame to see so much bitterness towards someone for staying loyal and wanting to see a job through.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7352 on: Today at 11:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:51:10 pm
KH, he's on the record being very clear about his love of Liverpool and his desire to come back one day. There's literally video evidence of it. He clearly doesn't think this is the right time for it though and I understand that. He's in the middle of a great job with Leverkusen and he's still very early into his managerial career. It isn't ludicrous to presume he just doesn't think the time is right. Makes more sense than the idea that he was lying before about his love of the club and the city when he had absolutely no need to.

From when? Those videos are years old. It costs him what? Its easy to say nice things about an old club. Hes literally had the chance to show this and decided otherwise. Im personally sceptical he loves our club. Fondness, sure. Loves, not so much.
