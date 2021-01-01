Im sad Alonso is staying at Leverkusen as I wanted him. But it doesnt necessarily follow that hes not into us. He is showing some loyalty to Leverkusen, which is laudable, after guiding them higher than theyve ever been. He wants to take them into the CL and try to build on what they are doing. His job there isnt done, and I can see why he would say that.
It doesnt mean Alonso isnt into us. It means the stars arent aligning right now, and whether they will or wont in the future remains to be seen. In all likelihood Real Madrid will be his next stop. He wont even be 50 and he will be looking for another job after that.
Its nice to be nice, and you never say never. Xabi Alonso might well be the Liverpool manager in future, but in the meantime, the ship has sailed now, and we have a new manager to find. The structure is all in place. A great squad is there too.
I hope it is Ruben Amorim from everything Ive been reading. Lets see.