Iím sad Alonso is staying at Leverkusen as I wanted him. But it doesnít necessarily follow that heís not into us. He is showing some loyalty to Leverkusen, which is laudable, after guiding them higher than theyíve ever been. He wants to take them into the CL and try to build on what they are doing. His job there isnít done, and I can see why he would say that.



It doesnít mean Alonso isnít into us. It means the stars arenít aligning right now, and whether they will or wonít in the future remains to be seen. In all likelihood Real Madrid will be his next stop. He wonít even be 50 and he will be looking for another job after that.



Itís nice to be nice, and you never say never. Xabi Alonso might well be the Liverpool manager in future, but in the meantime, the ship has sailed now, and we have a new manager to find. The structure is all in place. A great squad is there too.



I hope it is Ruben Amorim from everything Iíve been reading. Letís see.