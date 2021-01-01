Im sad Alonso is staying at Leverkusen as I wanted him. But it doesnt necessarily follow that hes not into us. He is showing some loyalty to Leverkusen, which is laudable, after guiding them higher than theyve ever been. He wants to take them into the CL and try to build on what they are doing. His job there isnt done, and I can see why he would say that.



It doesnt mean Alonso isnt into us. It means the stars arent aligning right now, and whether they will or wont in the future remains to be seen. In all likelihood Real Madrid will be his next stop. He wont even be 50 and he will be looking for another job after that.



Its nice to be nice, and you never say never. Xabi Alonso might well be the Liverpool manager in future, but in the meantime, the ship has sailed now, and we have a new manager to find. The structure is all in place. A great squad is there too.



I hope it is Ruben Amorim from everything Ive been reading. Lets see.