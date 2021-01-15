« previous next »
darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7280 on: Today at 07:26:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:22:11 pm
We never wanted him anyway..

Of course we were linked with him. He clearly has no interest in managing Liverpool. Move on.

Or maybe it's xabi saying I never wanted the job anyway samexway he said the only reason he left liverpool to join real Madrid was because rafa insulted by going after Gareth Barry to replace him
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7281 on: Today at 07:28:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:23:20 pm
Yes if he gets top four for Villa then thats really good and Europa league is still a good achievement. Like I said he has achieved more than what the others have.

That's pretty much just because he's had a longer career though. He's only won one league title and that was a gimme at PSG. Amorim is hopefully only a few weeks from getting his second in much more difficult circumstances.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7282 on: Today at 07:28:29 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:26:37 pm
Or maybe it's xabi saying I never wanted the job anyway samexway he said the only reason he left liverpool to join real Madrid was because rafa insulted by going after Gareth Barry to replace him

Sounds like a load of rubbish that. Maybe you just have to accept that he isnt that into the club compared to others.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7283 on: Today at 07:29:27 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:28:13 pm
That's pretty much just because he's had a longer career though. He's only won one league title and that was a gimme at PSG. Amorim is hopefully only a few weeks from getting his second in much more difficult circumstances.

Yep that will be an impressive achievement as well. At the moment though you cant compare the two.
darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7284 on: Today at 07:30:10 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:28:13 pm
That's pretty much just because he's had a longer career though. He's only won one league title and that was a gimme at PSG. Amorim is hopefully only a few weeks from getting his second in much more difficult circumstances.

They are only a point  ahead of benfica and they still have to play them.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7285 on: Today at 07:31:10 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:30:10 pm
They are only a point  ahead of benfica and they still have to play them.

Hence why I said hopefully?

They do have a game in hand too though.
darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7286 on: Today at 07:32:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:29 pm
Sounds like a load of rubbish that. Maybe you just have to accept that he isnt that into the club compared to others.

No I know that he isn't.  I knew that a long time ago when he left and has had very little to do with the club since.My point is, that there is little proof we ever approached him apart from media speculation

There is more to it than saying ah he is an ex liverpool player, he is doing well in his current job and he has a nice beard
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7287 on: Today at 07:32:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:27 pm
Yep that will be an impressive achievement as well. At the moment though you cant compare the two.

But surely you can see the sense that most people will favour the up and coming manager who has had success and has an unknown ceiling, over someone who has already failed in the PL in similar circumstances to the job he will have at Liverpool, and ultimately finishes in an average league position everywhere he goes?

I know who I'd be more excited by anyway.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7288 on: Today at 07:37:19 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:32:32 pm
But surely you can see the sense that most people will favour the up and coming manager who has had success and has an unknown ceiling, over someone who has already failed in the PL in similar circumstances to the job he will have at Liverpool, and ultimately finishes in an average league position everywhere he goes?

I know who I'd be more excited by anyway.

Maybe. I can see the reason people are excited, but i would prefer the certainty or close to it. Doesnt feel like this league is littered with unknown managers or those with little experience winning much.
Wabaloolah

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7289 on: Today at 07:54:33 pm
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.
Poch has a dreadful record, he bummed at Spurs, PSG and is bumming some more at Chelsea, he'd be absolutely awful and fortunately won't be in the conversation!

What have you been smoking
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7290 on: Today at 07:57:51 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:18:31 pm
Real Madrid B, glorified youth teams, you're clutching at straws. Btw you forgot some fella named Guardiola.

Guardiola managed Barca B for a season 16 years ago. The B teams aren't youth teams in Spain they compete in men's football. Guardiola got Barca B promoted to Segunda B which was the 3rd tier of Spanish Football at the time.

That would be the equivalent of Ljinders managing a team to promotion from League 2.
meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7291 on: Today at 08:02:37 pm
What about Buvac
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7292 on: Today at 08:03:00 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:02:37 pm
What about Buvac

He's in Siberia mate.
Passmaster Molby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7293 on: Today at 08:16:42 pm
I find it odd that Amorim's name isn't being more heavily linked with some of the big jobs (Bayern, Barca, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus are all possibly looking at new managers this summer) around Europe for this summer, other than Liverpool. He has done exceptionally well at Sporting and even his stint at Braga as short as it was saw him bring a trophy home. He averages over 70% win rate at every job he has had and could have 2 league titles in 4 seasons to add to the 3 cups he already has. He has done more than enough to be considered by Liverpool given the alternatives being mentioned, including Alonso, haven't won as much as him.

Remember when Jurgen said him and Pep watched loads of Portuguese football and how much he loved it? Well I think Amorim has been on our radar for a long time, and for all we know he has always been our first choice. Alonso made sense given his history with the club, and the fans jumped on it as well as the media, but if we really wanted him I am not sure he could have turned us down, which to me suggests we never made a formal approach for him (Unlike Bayern who made it clear they wanted him) Nobody from the club made any announcement that he was our 1st choice or that we wanted him as manager - all media speculation. Alonso was the emotional choice for Liverpool fans (including myself) but the more you look into it the sensible option really is Amorim.

For me its the managerial equivalent of Mbappe at 19 being available at an affordable price - its a no brainer.
istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7294 on: Today at 08:18:10 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:57:51 pm
Guardiola managed Barca B for a season 16 years ago. The B teams aren't youth teams in Spain they compete in men's football. Guardiola got Barca B promoted to Segunda B which was the 3rd tier of Spanish Football at the time.

That would be the equivalent of Ljinders managing a team to promotion from League 2.
No it isn't, the spanish football pyramid is nowhere near as strong as it is in England. I applaud you for clinging on to the ridiculous idea that being a B team manager somehow disproves my point.
Red Dane

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7295 on: Today at 08:19:39 pm
Anyone in here over 45 8)

To much pessimism in here! We are in a strong position. The strongest position we have been in by a change of manager in the last 40 years. We have a strong squad, a super Academy and now Edwards is back and we have Hughes in as well. The structure is in place.

A new manager don't have to rebuilt the squad. When Klopp took over, he had to restructure almost everrything in the club; the Academy, The Staff, The training facility etc. All that is in place now.

When Klopp came in, he had never manage a team outside Germany. But he knew what it takes to win the League title. He had a winning formula, and i think that is important for our future manager.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7296 on: Today at 08:19:59 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:16:42 pm
I find it odd that Amorim's name isn't being more heavily linked with some of the big jobs (Bayern, Barca, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus are all possibly looking at new managers this summer) around Europe for this summer, other than Liverpool. He has done exceptionally well at Sporting and even his stint at Braga as short as it was saw him bring a trophy home. He averages over 70% win rate at every job he has had and could have 2 league titles in 4 seasons to add to the 3 cups he already has. He has done more than enough to be considered by Liverpool given the alternatives being mentioned, including Alonso, haven't won as much as him.

Remember when Jurgen said him and Pep watched loads of Portuguese football and how much he loved it? Well I think Amorim has been on our radar for a long time, and for all we know he has always been our first choice. Alonso made sense given his history with the club, and the fans jumped on it as well as the media, but if we really wanted him I am not sure he could have turned us down, which to me suggests we never made a formal approach for him (Unlike Bayern who made it clear they wanted him) Nobody from the club made any announcement that he was our 1st choice or that we wanted him as manager - all media speculation. Alonso was the emotional choice for Liverpool fans (including myself) but the more you look into it the sensible option really is Amorim.

For me its the managerial equivalent of Mbappe at 19 being available at an affordable price - its a no brainer.

Wishful thinking to believe we never really offered anything to Alonso and wishful thinking to believe he would have come if we did. Guess what, he isnt really that into the club.
Asam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7297 on: Today at 08:27:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:19:59 pm
Wishful thinking to believe we never really offered anything to Alonso and wishful thinking to believe he would have come if we did. Guess what, he isnt really that into the club.

Maybe he wants to have a fling before he settles down with his one true love
Passmaster Molby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7298 on: Today at 08:27:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:19:59 pm
Wishful thinking to believe we never really offered anything to Alonso and wishful thinking to believe he would have come if we did. Guess what, he isnt really that into the club.

In your opinion.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7299 on: Today at 08:31:49 pm
Forget Alonso.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7300 on: Today at 08:33:28 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:27:27 pm
In your opinion.

Yes of course in my opinion. But the evidence suggests he really isnt interested in the club as much as people think/hope.
farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7301 on: Today at 08:33:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:31:49 pm
Forget Alonso.
Is he Xabi's brother? Never heard of him...  ;D

You're right though, we should move our expectations on.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7302 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:27:10 pm
Maybe he wants to have a fling before he settles down with his one true love

His true love is Madrid. Always has been.
smicer07

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7303 on: Today at 08:34:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:57 pm
His true love is Madrid. Always has been.

Well he is Spanish after all.
farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7304 on: Today at 08:34:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:28 pm
Yes of course in my opinion. But the evidence suggests he really isnt interested in the club as much as people think/hope.
People's opinions... "He's a Basque, he'll never join Madrid..."
mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7305 on: Today at 08:35:59 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:13:03 pm
He's proven himself more than any of the other main candidates!

Emery's shite in the leagues though, hasn't come close to even competing with sides.

A great manager takes the team to the next level, like Rafa did with Valencia. It's only ever Groundhog Day when Emery manages teams; win the Europa League, and do f*** all in the League and Champions League.
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7306 on: Today at 08:36:00 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:18:10 pm
No it isn't, the spanish football pyramid is nowhere near as strong as it is in England. I applaud you for clinging on to the ridiculous idea that being a B team manager somehow disproves my point.

The clue is in the title.

'Manager'

All the managers I listed had at least been the manager of a senior team. Been the fella who is ultimately responsible for picking the team. You came out with bullshit regarding recent managers taking over big teams in recent times and being successful. It hasn't happened.

Ljinders if he wants to be a Liverpool manager for me needs to go out and prove himself as a manager. He did okayish at NEC but only lasted 22 games. For me the fact that Ljinders is quite happy to move on and Klopp hasn't pushed for him to succeed him speaks volumes.

Alonso who has far more experience than Ljinders wants to stay at Leverkusen and gain more experience before he takes on a top job. However you are adamant that Ljinders is ready. ;D ;D
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7307 on: Today at 08:36:39 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:34:30 pm
People's opinions... "He's a Basque, he'll never join Madrid..."

He might have just shat himself at the thought of replacing Klopp as well, a manager and man he can only hope to be. I actually think he may have been interested, but he probably knew he cant emulate what Klopp did.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7308 on: Today at 08:37:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:36:00 pm
The clue is in the title.

'Manager'

All the managers I listed had at least been the manager of a senior team. Been the fella who is ultimately responsible for picking the team. You came out with bullshit regarding recent managers taking over big teams in recent times and being successful. It hasn't happened.

Ljinders if he wants to be a Liverpool manager for me needs to go out and prove himself as a manager. He did okayish at NEC but only lasted 22 games. For me the fact that Ljinders is quite happy to move on and Klopp hasn't pushed for him to succeed him speaks volumes.

Alonso who has far more experience than Ljinders wants to stay at Leverkusen and gain more experience before he takes on a top job. However you are adamant that Ljinders is ready. ;D ;D

Or, as the Athletic said, Leverkusen only ever feared Madrid, so he wants to go there.
KevLFC

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7309 on: Today at 08:38:45 pm
This manager thing is becoming a bit heated in here. Suppose both Amorim and De Zerbi turn us down we would be in a sticky situation though? All the other managers at big clubs are sort of doing the merry go round so to speak. I wouldn't be against Tuchel or Emery for example but they seem hit and miss. With some of the managers mentioned, they were never really been given time to mold a team into their image so to speak like at Chelsea were they tend to get rid after a bad run.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7310 on: Today at 08:41:35 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:38:45 pm
This manager thing is becoming a bit heated in here. Suppose both Amorim and De Zerbi turn us down we would be in a sticky situation though? All the other managers at big clubs are sort of doing the merry go round so to speak. I wouldn't be against Tuchel or Emery for example but they seem hit and miss. With some of the managers mentioned, they were never really been given time to mold a team into their image so to speak like at Chelsea were they tend to get rid after a bad run.

If we didnt get either of them i dont think we would be in a bind. The fact is they all are a much of a muchness and there is very little between many of the candidates. No stand out candidate means just that.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7311 on: Today at 08:42:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:22:11 pm
We never wanted him anyway..

Of course we were linked with him. He clearly has no interest in managing Liverpool. Move on.
Not right now perhaps, maybe in the future. I'd say it's an encouraging trait if a manager isn't lured away the instant a richer club bats its eyelashes.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7312 on: Today at 08:44:42 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:42:39 pm
Not right now perhaps, maybe in the future. I'd say it's an encouraging trait if a manager isn't lured away the instant a richer club bats its eyelashes.

Or he is waiting for a certain other club, as the Leverkusen report states. He wants the Madrid job and I reckon he will be interested in Man City as well.
istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #7313 on: Today at 08:49:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:36:00 pm
The clue is in the title.

'Manager'

All the managers I listed had at least been the manager of a senior team. Been the fella who is ultimately responsible for picking the team. You came out with bullshit regarding recent managers taking over big teams in recent times and being successful. It hasn't happened.

Ljinders if he wants to be a Liverpool manager for me needs to go out and prove himself as a manager. He did okayish at NEC but only lasted 22 games. For me the fact that Ljinders is quite happy to move on and Klopp hasn't pushed for him to succeed him speaks volumes.

Alonso who has far more experience than Ljinders wants to stay at Leverkusen and gain more experience before he takes on a top job. However you are adamant that Ljinders is ready. ;D ;D
The bullshit is you trying to equate managing at Real Madrid B or Barca, in a glorified youth league, somehow quantifies you can manage at a top level and be a European cup winning coach. Going by your ridiculous league 2 comparison you'd be ok with LFC taking Mansfield manager.
